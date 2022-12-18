ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

Tamaladas have started for many families across the area

HOUSTON — Local families are starting to make tamales for Christmas. It’s a tradition for many to host a tamalada, or a tamal-making party, with friends and family. For the Mendoza family, the tradition started many decades ago. "It has been a tradition in my family. We would...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Warming centers opening across Houston area

HOUSTON — As an arctic blast inches closer to Texas, many places across the Houston area are opening their doors to serve as a warming center for those looking to escape the frigid cold weather. The arctic blast is expected to move into the Houston area Thursday afternoon. Temps...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston Zoo's oldest orangutan, Rudi Valentino, dies at 45

HOUSTON — After celebrating his 45th birthday earlier this month, the oldest male orangutan in North America has died, according to the Houston Zoo. Editor's note: The main video in this story is from Rudi's birthday celebration. The zoo posted to Facebook Wednesday:. "It is with great sadness that...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston freeze 2022: Arctic blast timeline for Southeast Texas

HOUSTON - We are only hours away from what will be the biggest surge of chilly air since the "Big Freeze" back in February 2021!. This cold snap thankfully won't last as long or come with any snow or ice, but it will produce dangerous cold that will lead to a widespread hard freeze for multiple nights. Wind gusts near 40 mph will produce the threat of scattered power outages and dangerously low wind chill values.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston funeral home returns remains of loved ones after sudden closing

HOUSTON — Several families are getting relief and closure after a funeral home abruptly closed with their deceased family members locked inside. Nicole Patrick and her sister, Shelly Sweeny, said they have been trying to get in touch with someone at the Wingate Funeral Home for more than a month to get the ashes of their father, Clyde Thomas Hodges, Jr., and his death certificate. Their wait finally ended Tuesday after confronting a man at the funeral home who identified himself as the manager.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

How to prepare your home, older or newer, for a freeze

HOUSTON, Texas — Many people have spent the past few days getting their homes ready for the incoming freeze and depending on the type of home you live in, you may be taking different preparations than your neighbor. Whatever year your house was built, whatever materials it's made of,...
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Beloved Burger Finally Finds a Permanent Houston Restaurant Home and It’s an Iconic Win — Trill Burgers Drops Into Montrose

Bernard Freeman, aka rapper Bun B outside the first Houston brick-and-mortar Trill Burgers restaurant. (Photo by Marco Torres) Rapper Bun B (aka. Bernard Freeman) and company, the founders of Trill Burgers — the popular pop-up food truck turned restaurant — are opening the first Houston bricks and mortar location of the burger sensation in early 2023. The smash burger concept, which recently was named the best burger in America by Good Morning America in a coast-to-coast contest, was launched in 2021 by partners Andy Nguyen, Nick Scurfield, and chefs Mike Pham and Fernando Valladares.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston ranked in top 10 'Grinchiest' cities in the US, study says

HOUSTON — Well, Houston, looks like our city made Santa's naughty list this year, according to a new study by FinanceBuzz. The study ranked Houston number 10 in the top 10 Grinchiest cities in the U.S. because of its minimal amount of holiday celebrations, decor and cheer. Houston also ranked pretty low on the holiday volunteer scale, the study said.
HOUSTON, TX

