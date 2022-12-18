Read full article on original website
Tamaladas have started for many families across the area
HOUSTON — Local families are starting to make tamales for Christmas. It’s a tradition for many to host a tamalada, or a tamal-making party, with friends and family. For the Mendoza family, the tradition started many decades ago. "It has been a tradition in my family. We would...
Warming centers opening across Houston area
HOUSTON — As an arctic blast inches closer to Texas, many places across the Houston area are opening their doors to serve as a warming center for those looking to escape the frigid cold weather. The arctic blast is expected to move into the Houston area Thursday afternoon. Temps...
'Ripple effect' | Nationwide cold blast will impact travelers in Houston
HOUSTON — The Texas freeze is coming at one of the busiest travel times of the year. Millions will take to the air and roadways over the next few days into the Christmas weekend. As folks take to their choice of travel, flexibility and patience will be key to...
If you see a police response in downtown Houston today, it may be a drill
HOUSTON — If you see what looks like a lot of police activity downtown, don’t be alarmed. The City of Houston is conducting full-scale active shooter drills until 3 p.m. today. The exercise, which started at around 9 a.m., is focusing on first responder preparedness and city employee...
KHOU
Several Houston art studios destroyed in fire
The building was home to several local artists and a production studio. Some of the artists didn't have insurance.
Houston Zoo's oldest orangutan, Rudi Valentino, dies at 45
HOUSTON — After celebrating his 45th birthday earlier this month, the oldest male orangutan in North America has died, according to the Houston Zoo. Editor's note: The main video in this story is from Rudi's birthday celebration. The zoo posted to Facebook Wednesday:. "It is with great sadness that...
Texas city ranked among the 15 best cities for seafood in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to dining in the United States there are staples all over the place and cemented in different cities like New York having the best pizza, California having the best burritos, and of course, there’s nothing quite like Texas barbecue. But would you...
Houstonians pack stores to hunt for materials to prep homes ahead of arctic blast
HOUSTON — After making a stop at the hardware store, Marty Vincent realized that finding items to protect his home from the cold might be tougher than he thought. “I went to Lowe’s first and they just said they don’t have any,” he said. “We’re pretty well set up. We just have a couple of weak areas.”
Arctic air arrives today | Hard freeze, wind chill warnings take effect at 6 p.m.
HOUSTON — The Houston area is just hours away from the arrival of an arctic blast, which is expected to bring below-freezing temperatures heading into the Christmas holiday weekend. Both state and local officials have urged residents to prepare for the drastic drop in temps by protecting their families,...
fox26houston.com
Houston freeze 2022: Arctic blast timeline for Southeast Texas
HOUSTON - We are only hours away from what will be the biggest surge of chilly air since the "Big Freeze" back in February 2021!. This cold snap thankfully won't last as long or come with any snow or ice, but it will produce dangerous cold that will lead to a widespread hard freeze for multiple nights. Wind gusts near 40 mph will produce the threat of scattered power outages and dangerously low wind chill values.
KHOU
Houston woman grants kids' Christmas wishes
Mandy Hood reads every single letter she gets in her big red mailbox. She even delivers a toy from each child's list to each family's door.
Arctic blast 2022: Houston and Harris County officials prepare residents for extreme weather
From discussions of the power grid to power monoxide concerns, county and city leaders addressed how to prepare and whether or not to have faucets dripping.
Artists hoping to salvage work after fire intentionally set to Sawyer Yards studios, firefighters say
HOUSTON — Investigators are looking for the person who they said intentionally set fire to an art warehouse in Sawyer Yards Tuesday. This caused severe damage to most of the artwork inside the building at Winter Street Studio. The warehouse is home to dozen of local artists and some...
Houston funeral home returns remains of loved ones after sudden closing
HOUSTON — Several families are getting relief and closure after a funeral home abruptly closed with their deceased family members locked inside. Nicole Patrick and her sister, Shelly Sweeny, said they have been trying to get in touch with someone at the Wingate Funeral Home for more than a month to get the ashes of their father, Clyde Thomas Hodges, Jr., and his death certificate. Their wait finally ended Tuesday after confronting a man at the funeral home who identified himself as the manager.
How to prepare your home, older or newer, for a freeze
HOUSTON, Texas — Many people have spent the past few days getting their homes ready for the incoming freeze and depending on the type of home you live in, you may be taking different preparations than your neighbor. Whatever year your house was built, whatever materials it's made of,...
papercitymag.com
Beloved Burger Finally Finds a Permanent Houston Restaurant Home and It’s an Iconic Win — Trill Burgers Drops Into Montrose
Bernard Freeman, aka rapper Bun B outside the first Houston brick-and-mortar Trill Burgers restaurant. (Photo by Marco Torres) Rapper Bun B (aka. Bernard Freeman) and company, the founders of Trill Burgers — the popular pop-up food truck turned restaurant — are opening the first Houston bricks and mortar location of the burger sensation in early 2023. The smash burger concept, which recently was named the best burger in America by Good Morning America in a coast-to-coast contest, was launched in 2021 by partners Andy Nguyen, Nick Scurfield, and chefs Mike Pham and Fernando Valladares.
NRG: Texas’ largest power plant ready for arctic blast
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Daryl Miller’s first week on the job as general manager of NRG’s flagship power plant was nearly two years ago — right when a historic winter storm plunged millions of Texans into the dark. A lot has happened since then. “We’ve...
Drip vs no-drip faucets: What the city of Houston, Harris County are saying about preparing for the freeze
HOUSTON — Houston and Harris County officials gave an update to their game plan for the upcoming hard freeze. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo emphasized that the freeze should not be a repeat of February 2021. They added that the power grid should be able to handle the cold, but they are taking precautions.
60 cars inside high-end automotive shop when fire starts in SW Houston
HOUSTON — At least 60 cars were inside a high-end automotive garage that caught fire Tuesday morning, the Houston Fire Department said. The fire started around 4 a.m. at Uptown Automotive on Mapleridge Street near Elm Street. The business services antique and classic cars, according to HFD Cpt. Sedrick Robinett.
Houston ranked in top 10 'Grinchiest' cities in the US, study says
HOUSTON — Well, Houston, looks like our city made Santa's naughty list this year, according to a new study by FinanceBuzz. The study ranked Houston number 10 in the top 10 Grinchiest cities in the U.S. because of its minimal amount of holiday celebrations, decor and cheer. Houston also ranked pretty low on the holiday volunteer scale, the study said.
