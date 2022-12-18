Read full article on original website
zip06.com
Morgan Boys’ Basketball Takes Home Loss to East Lyme
The Morgan boys’ basketball team had their first game of the season on Dec. 17, in which they lost on the road to Hand by a score of 74-38. The Huskies then traveled to Haddam-Killingworth on Dec. 19, coming away with a 67-50 victory. On Dec. 21, the Huskies...
zip06.com
Hand Girls’ Ice Hockey Co-Op Off to Hot Start This Season
With only a handful of games under its belt for this young season, the Hand girls’ ice hockey co-op team has already displayed flashes of prominence and proficiency while presenting itself as an ambitious club ready to make serious noise in the postseason conversation. The Tigers are a co-op...
zip06.com
North Haven’s Brandi Shines in Girls’ Hockey Loss vs. Ridgefield
The Amity/North Haven/Cheshire girls’ ice hockey team took a 7-5 loss to Ridgefield/Danbury/Immaculate on the road on Dec.19. The scoring was very back and forth, but the Tigers ultimately prevailed. Ridgefield led the scoring in the first period, scoring three straight goals by Brianna Boulanger, assisted by Maddie Moreau...
zip06.com
Guilford Takes Down Morgan in Intense Wrestling Bout
The Guilford boys’ wrestling team hosted Morgan on Dec. 21, in what proved to be a competitive matchup. The Grizzlies came out on top, however, by a final score of 55-21. Morgan’s Ariana Farr defeated Guilford’s Killian Thompson in the 113-pound bout at the 4:13 mark. Morgan’s Dominic Larabee won a 8-4 decision in the 120-pound bout over Dante Bilskis of Guilford. Alex Uzzo claimed a victory for the Grizzlies at the 0:36 mark of the 126-pound bout, defeating Creighton Johnson of the Huskies.
zip06.com
Warriors’ Swimming and Diving Team Dominates Season Opener
The Greater New Haven Warriors had their first swimming and diving meet of the season at home on Dec. 19 vs. Notre Dame-West Haven. The contest ended very well for the Warriors, as they won 97-69 and had many first place finishes. The team is a co-op made up of...
zip06.com
Bertrand Records Hat Trick in Guilford’s Home Victory
The Guilford boys’ ice hockey team faced East Catholic on Dec. 21 for the Grizzlies’ home opener. Guilford dominated the contest and came away with a 5-0 win. The first goal of the contest for Guilford came at the 12:45 mark of the first period, with Logan Bertrand finding the net on assists from Nate Ponzio and Leo Hergan. At the 10:45 mark, Brady Raffone scored a goal, with assists going to Sean Melvin and Logan Bertrand.
zip06.com
East Haven Wrestling Ready to Make Bigger and Better Strides on Mat
The East Haven wrestling team had an average season campaign a year ago, yet backed by a motivated room of focused and grounded grapplers, the Yellowjackets are determined to make marked mat improvements this winter. Last winter, East Haven finished its dual-meet season with a record of 10-11, marking the...
zip06.com
Branford Boys’ Indoor Track and Field Team Shines at Developmental Meet
The Branford boys’ indoor track and field team hosted the SCC Boys Developmental Meet on Dec. 19, the team’s first meet of the season. The Hornets had several standout performers in the contest, including a few state qualifiers. Ryder Kropiwnicki qualified for states in the pole vault, placing...
zip06.com
North Haven Wrestling Hoping to Blossom in Program’s First Year
If at first you don’t succeed, try again — and again. Make no mistake, the birth of North Haven High School wrestling wasn’t a matter of happenstance or luck. “There’s been a group of parents that have been trying to get North Haven wrestling for years,” explained Peter Tseperkas, who coaches the school’s new program. “They went to the Board of Education years ago and it didn’t get passed, maybe five, six or seven years ago, and then went to the board again last November and made a big proposal. It was too late in the game to start the season last year.”
zip06.com
Hills Has Sights Set High as Sensational Sophomore Libero for T-Birds
Only halfway through her second year of high school athletics within North Branford, Adriana Hills has proven that she can excel in multiple sports at multiple positions while being part of clubs that can grab championships for the Thunderbirds. The sophomore began playing softball around the age of 10 before...
zip06.com
Blumenthal Helped Lead the Nighthawks as Versatile Soccer Captain
The North Haven Nighthawks girls’ soccer season came to an end after falling to the Branford Hornets on Nov. 8 in the first round of the Class L state tournament by a score of 6-0. Although the season didn’t end how the Nighthawks had hoped, senior captain and right defender Ilana Blumenthal still proved to be a true leader for the team this season.
zip06.com
Gaetano Helped Galvanize Family Affair as Easties’ Soccer Captain
For Gabby Gaetano, the communal aspect of being on a sports team has always been at the crux of her passion for athletics. She helped make that evident by being a captain that constructed a familial feel with the East Haven girls’ soccer squad. The Yellowjackets senior started playing...
zip06.com
Dolan Dominated as a Persistent, Patient Back for Hand Football
As an emerging running back for the Hand football team, Aidan Dolan learned that patience is indeed a strong virtue when it comes to his field assignment, and he did in fact patiently wait to make a huge impact in the Tigers’ biggest game of the season this fall.
zip06.com
North Haven Boys’ Hockey Team Hosts Two Annual Charity Events
The North Haven boys’ varsity ice hockey team held their annual Stuff-A-Bag food drive to benefit those in need of food items during their home opener on Dec. 17 at the Northford Ice Pavilion. Each year, the hockey team collects food items and this season distributed them to the North Haven Food Bank. It is an annual event that prides the hockey team with giving back to the community that is so generous to them season after season.
zip06.com
Old Saybrook Native Making His Mark as West Coast Sports Anchor
Growing up in New England, working in sports was always a dream for Jake Gadon. The Old Saybrook High School graduate now finds himself realizing that dream thousands of miles from Town Beach and New Haven style pizza. Jake recently became the lead sports anchor for CBS News in Sacramento, California. In California, Jake keeps the Sacramento and Bay Area up to date on local sports coverage ranging from the Sacramento Kings’ promising young team, to the 49ers’ upcoming playoff run.
zip06.com
I’ll Take New Haven
So, why did Lary Bloom move from the bucolic Connecticut River valley suburb of Chester to a bustling neighborhood in New Haven? This slim volume of engaging essays shows why the acclaimed author of numerous books, plays, and articles has happily settled right into his new home with his wife, the poet Suzanne Levine, and their dog Lucca. While certainly a hymn of praise to the Elm City, it also is a tribute to Bloom’s habit of always wondering “why?” When he meets someone, as he puts it, “the questions fall out of my mouth.” Far from idealizing his new home, he generously offers it to us with all of its “urban complexities, rewards, heartbreaks, and delights.”
zip06.com
William Henry Bietz
William Henry “Bill” Bietz, age 58, of Branford, passed away peacefully at his home on Dec. 18. He was the devoted husband of more than 24 years to his wife Jane (Stoddard), and a wonderful father to their two children, Spencer and Allie. Bill grew up in Punxsutawney,...
zip06.com
Stuart Clancy
Stuart “Bounce” Clancy of Branford passed away on Dec. 17, at Yale New Haven Hospital. He is survived by his children, Kevin Clancy of East Haven, and Kimberlee Loughery (husband Jim) of Naperville, Illinois. He is also survived by his sister Maureen Clancy of Branford; and his former wife Lucille Clancy of Branford; and his grandchildren: Brooke, Autumn, Dakota, Kevin, Kristine, and Daniel. He was predeceased by his wife Shirley Clancy; his brother Kevin Clancy; and his sister Susan Letis.
zip06.com
Joan Meglin Hardwick
Joan Meglin Hardwick of Branford, died Dec. 16 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. She was the wife of the late George Hardwick. Joan was born Nov. 2, 1930, in Branford, a daughter of the late Stanley and Antosie Norris Meglin. She had worked for the New Haven Register in the classified...
zip06.com
George Karl Beermuender
George Karl Beermuender, passed away peacefully at his Branford home on Dec. 15. He was born to the late Heinrich L. Beermuender and Johanna Geshmack in Klingenstein, Würtenberg Germany (Bavaria) on Feb. 29, 1932. He is survived by his children, Lori Anne Vogt (Steven) and George H. Beermuender (Antonia) of North Branford, and Ronald G. Beermünder of Milton Florida, with whom he lived for the past four years; and his grandchildren, Miranda T. Vogt and Jordan A. Vogt of Branford. Surviving siblings are Heinrich K. Beermünder of Söflingen, Germany, Henriette Garrity of Branford, and Fred Beermuender (Stella) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Theresa Fresa Beermuender; and by siblings, Sofie Bubb of Hanover, Pennsylvania, and Karl H. Beermuender (Julie) of Branford.
