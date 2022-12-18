So, why did Lary Bloom move from the bucolic Connecticut River valley suburb of Chester to a bustling neighborhood in New Haven? This slim volume of engaging essays shows why the acclaimed author of numerous books, plays, and articles has happily settled right into his new home with his wife, the poet Suzanne Levine, and their dog Lucca. While certainly a hymn of praise to the Elm City, it also is a tribute to Bloom’s habit of always wondering “why?” When he meets someone, as he puts it, “the questions fall out of my mouth.” Far from idealizing his new home, he generously offers it to us with all of its “urban complexities, rewards, heartbreaks, and delights.”

