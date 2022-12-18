Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
29-year-old Louisville man already in custody facing federal charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man, already in custody for a deadly shooting, is now facing federal charges. Dajuan Simonton was indicted on a weapons charge. Police say the 29-year-old was involved in the kidnapping of Jermaine Sprewer in September of last year. Spewer's body was found days after...
wdrb.com
15-year-old boy identified as victim in fatal Chickasaw Park shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 15-year-old Louisville boy was shot and killed at Chickasaw Park on Sunday afternoon. Ja'Maury Johnson was identified as the victim of the shooting by the Jefferson County Coroner's office. Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a person down in the park just after 4 p.m. on Dec. 18.
WLKY.com
19-year-old identified as victim of wrong-way crash on Hurstbourne Pkwy, suspect pleads not guilty
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the name of the victim who was killed in a wrong-way crash. Nineteen-year-old Landon Nokes was identified as the victim. The crash happened on Sunday around 4 a.m. at the intersection of South Hurstbourne Parkway and Fegenbush Lane. Police...
Wave 3
LMPD investigates 4 deadly shootings that killed 5 people over the weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s Homicide Unit is investigating several homicides since Friday. On Friday, officers responded to the 4500 block of Sunset Circle around 7:20 p.m. and found 19-year-old Eric Williams shot. He was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries. Shortly thereafter, officers were...
WLKY.com
Family of southern Indiana murder victim eager for justice after mistrial
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — In a Clark County courtroom Wednesday evening, James Cochran was expecting to hear the word 'guilty.' Instead, he learned there had been a mistrial in the case against his former son-in-law. "Puts a big hole in your heart, knowing you don't get justice for your daughter,"...
Louisville police investigate 'very bizarre' shooting in St. Dennis, 2 killed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after an early morning shooting on Sunday left two men dead. According to police, around 9 a.m., Second Division officers responded to assist EMS in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive. That in the St. Dennis neighborhood. When officers arrived, they...
WLKY.com
7-year-old killed in tree cutting accident in Hardin County
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 7-year-old was killed in a tree-cutting accident over the weekend. According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Sunday. Police and EMS responded to a residence about a person being injured...
WLKY.com
Bullitt County Sheriff's Office taking part in federal 4-day active shooter training
CLERMONT, Ky. — Every second matters when it comes to responding to an active shooter. "What they're training on is a rapid response to an active shooter event in an industrial setting," said Bullitt County Sheriff Walter Sholar. Officers and deputies are looking for the shooter, then tending to...
WHAS11
Police investigating homicide after man found shot in Chickasaw Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man’s body was found in Chickasaw Park. According to Metro Police, Second Division officers responded to the park just off Southwestern Parkway around 4 p.m. Sunday. There, they said officers found an adult male “obviously deceased.” In...
leoweekly.com
They Were Arrested While Homeless. They Died In Louisville’s Jail.
When people die in the custody of Louisville’s jail, the city eventually tells the public a few things: A name, an age, a sex, what charges the person was held on and, sometimes, a manner of death. Between Nov. 29, 2021 and Oct. 3, 2022, the span of less...
WLKY.com
Family loses home in Shawnee neighborhood fire started at vacant house next door
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some houses are severely damaged, including a woman's who has now lost her home during the holiday season, after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning in the Shawnee neighborhood. WLKY was on the scene at a row of homes in the 600 block of 38th...
WLKY.com
Louisville father speaks out after son attacked by another parent
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville father is speaking out after his 12-year-old son was attacked by another parent near a school bus stop. “I lost my mind. Like, that's all I seen was red,” said Gregory Evans Sr. Evans Sr. says that was his reaction when his son...
Wave 3
Woman identified from Algonquin neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The woman who was killed in the Friday evening shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood has been identified by the coroner. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Nisanda Marshall, 33, was shot and killed in the 2300 block of West Lee Street. Marshall died from...
WTVQ
Celebration of life held for Lexington shooting victim, Elaina Mammen
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A celebration of life was held Saturday evening for a Lexington shooting victim, Elaina Mammen. Friends and family gathered at the Clarks Legacy Center in Frankfort to say their final goodbyes and share stories of Mammen and her life. Her celebration was live-streamed through the...
WLKY.com
All lanes back open after multi-vehicle crash on I-264 E near Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All lanes are back open on I-264 E after a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday. MetroSafe said that crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. Officials said that a semi truck was rear ended by a car causing the semi to hit two more vehicles. Two people were...
WLKY.com
LIST: Shelters, warming centers and resources in the Louisville region
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With a dangerous arctic blast on the way, it will be important to know where you can go to stay warm. A state of emergency has been declared in Kentucky to help people get resources and adequate shelter as wind chill will make it feel like -25 degrees in some areas.
'Immediate closure' for major ramp on Watterson Expressway on Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some drivers will need to find an alternate route on the Watterson Expressway on Tuesday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns drivers of an "immediate closure" of the I-264 West ramp to I-64 East until around 3 p.m. on Dec. 20. Crews are reportedly replacing an expansion...
Indiana man, woman arrested for shoplifting during Shop With a Cop event
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Two people were arrested after allegedly shoplifting at an Indiana Meijer while dozens of sheriff’s deputies were present for a Shop with a Cop event. More than 50 law enforcement officers from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Clark County FOP 181 participated in this year’s Shop With a Cop event on […]
WLKY.com
Jefferson County court rules against Louisville abortion clinic buffer zone ordinance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County circuit court has ruled that a "buffer zone" outside of an abortion clinic likely violates the first amendment. EMW Women's Surgical Center in downtown Louisville instituted a 10-foot buffer zone outside the entrance of the clinic, which became an ordinance under Jefferson County law.
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies man killed in double shooting in south Louisville on Dec. 3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly two weeks after a double shooting that killed a man in south Louisville, the Jefferson County coroner has released the victim's name. The medical examiner says Terrodd Stewart, 32, died Dec. 3 of gunshot wounds on Cardinal Woods Drive, which is near Iroquois Park in a neighborhood near Palatka and Manslick Roads.
