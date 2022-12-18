Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Bomb threat causes evacuation of Portsmouth Courthouse in VirginiaEdy ZooPortsmouth, VA
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Virginia Allocates Money For Residents In Need Of Housing HelpC. HeslopVirginia State
Parents at B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake, VA are Deeply Concerned About the 'After School Satan Club'Zack LoveChesapeake, VA
Related
Man fatally shot by Portsmouth officer after allegedly stabbing woman
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A shooting is under investigation in Portsmouth that involved police officers. It happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue, which is in the Port Norfolk section of the city. The Portsmouth Police Department (PPD) confirmed they went to a residence following a 911 call.
Teen shot to death in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A teenager was shot in killed in Portsmouth and another is charged with murder, police said. On Wednesday afternoon, officers were called to the 100 block of Sykes Avenue for reports of shots fired. They arrived at 3:43 p.m. and they found a 17-year-old boy dead with gunshot wounds.
Hampton Police search for suspect in an ABC store burglary
Hampton Police are trying to identify a suspect in a commercial burglary at an ABC store and need the public's help.
High-speed chase in North Carolina ends with arrest of Portsmouth murder suspects
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Deputies in North Carolina said a police pursuit ended with the arrest of two men suspected of a homicide earlier this month in Portsmouth. According to the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office, deputies were alerted to a pursuit that began in neighboring Camden County shortly after 4:30 on Saturday, December 17. A black truck reportedly had nearly struck a Camden County Sheriff's deputy as it was leaving the parking lot of a convenience store. The suspects inside the truck had allegedly just stolen items from the store.
Police investigate jewelry robberies at 2 Hampton Roads malls on same day
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Jewelry store thieves made off with expensive goods at not one, but two Hampton Roads malls on Wednesday. Investigators in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake said they are looking for two suspects from each case. However, they said it’s possible the heists are related. They...
2 suspects in King St. homicide arrested following police pursuit in Pasquotank Co.
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Two men who are suspects in the King St. homicide in Portsmouth have been arrested following a police pursuit Saturday evening in Pasquotank County. According to the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, the Pasquotank County Central Communications were advised over the radio that the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office was following a […]
2 men wanted in Portsmouth homicide arrested after pursuit in Pasquotank Co.
The Pasquotank Sheriff's Office has arrested two men that were wanted in Portsmouth for a fatal shooting.
Man arrested in Stafford for Virginia Beach shooting
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for a Virginia Beach shooting last week. Authorities in Stafford arrested Josiah Tanoah Flores for a shooting that left one person hurt off Waterfront Drive on Dec. 17. At the time, police said the victim was expected to survive and police haven't given an update on the victim's condition.
Man arrested in connection to 2021 Beech St. homicide
36-year-old Jorge Williams III was arrested on Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder, discharge of a firearm in an occupied building, use or display of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession/transport of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Bomb threat causes evacuation of Portsmouth Courthouse in Virginia
PORTSMOUTH, Virg.- On Wednesday afternoon, the Portsmouth Courthouse in Virginia was evacuated after a bomb threat was called into the Portsmouth Sheriff's Office. The threat was received at around 1:50 p.m. The building, which about 100 people occupied at the time, was immediately cleared.
Man arrested following bank robbery in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been arrested following a bank robbery Saturday morning in Virginia Beach. According to police, a man entered the Wells Fargo, located at 125 Independence Blvd, on Dec. 17 around 9:06 a.m. Police say the man displayed a note demanding money before fleeing. VBPD detectives were able to […]
Two men arrested for robbing mail carrier in Chesapeake, police say
Police arrested two men in connection to a robbery of a United States Postal Service employee in Chesapeake.
No gunshots fired inside Greenbrier Mall Wednesday, police say
Shoppers at Greenbrier Mall were sent scrambling Wednesday when they thought they heard gunshots being fired inside. It was actually a robbery in progress, police said.
Deadly Newport News police shooting now shifts to wrongful death lawsuit
The fatal 2019 shooting of a man in his home that resulted in a manslaughter conviction for a police sergeant is now at the center of a $13.5 million lawsuit.
Homicide investigation underway after shooting on Boulder Street in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting in Newport News Thursday night. Newport News police said it happened in the 300 block of Boulder Drive just after 8:30 p.m. At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He died at the...
Mother charged after 5-year-old’s death in Portsmouth
The mother of a 5-year-old who recently died in Portsmouth faces multiple charges, including second-degree murder, child neglect and child cruelty.
Hampton 7-Eleven on N. King Street robbed, police investigate
Hampton 7-Eleven on N. King Street robbed, police investigate and ask for the public's help identifying the suspect
Third employee files $50M lawsuit against Walmart in Chesapeake mass shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A third Walmart employee has filed a lawsuit against the company following the mass shooting in Chesapeake roughly a month ago. The plaintiff, Briana Tyler, is suing Walmart for $50 million, according to documents filed in Chesapeake Circuit Court earlier this month. According to the filing,...
Teen charged in connection to fatal shooting of 17-year-old in Portsmouth
According to a tweet from the police department, they are conducting a death investigation at the 100 block of Sykes Ave.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Short foot race ends in arrest
On Saturday morning, Dec. 17, 2022, a Dare County Sheriff’s Office deputy tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on the Washington Baum Bridge. The driver, Keion Anthony Blackford, 26, of Grandy, jumped out of his vehicle and started running. He was picked up by another motorist...
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 0