A young Turkish beautician chillingly posted a selfie video with a caption bidding farewell moments before the small plane she was flying in crashed to the ground, killing her and the pilot. Burcu Saglam, 22, and Hakan Köksal, the 54-year-old president of the Yunuseli Sports Aviation Association, had taken off from Pamukova, Turkey, on the ill-fated trip Thursday afternoon, according to Central European News. Saglam was all smiles as she posted footage and pictures of herself from the cockpit on Instagram with the caption, “Byee.” The single-engine jet they were traveling in plunged to the ground when its wing hit an overhead power...

17 DAYS AGO