Chargers vs. Titans Game Day Betting Odds: Week 15 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

The Chargers and Titans Week 15 showdown is set to get underway with both teams making a push for a playoff spot down the final stretch.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley said last week that he felt the team was as connected as ever and that they would look to replicate those efforts against the Titans in an effort to stack back-to-back wins.

The Titans are looking to put their three-game losing streak to an end, but it won't come easy. Tennessee is particularly short-handed entering this matchup with seven players ruled out from injuries.

Here's a look at the game day betting lines ahead of the Week 15 game:

Chargers vs. Titans Betting Odds

Chargers -1.5

Moneyline : Chargers (-150), Titans (+125)

: Chargers (-150), Titans (+125) Over/under: 46.5 points

*All betting odds are courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

The point spread hasn’t seen any movement since it opened with the Chargers being favored by 1.5 points, a fairly close line in which the oddsmakers see this game being decided by one possession.

The point total has also remained the same from where the line opened at, slated at 46.5 points. The Chargers have averaged 23 points per game this season, while the Titans average 19 points per game.

Kickoff for the Chargers vs. Titans Week 15 contest is set for Sunday, Dec. 18 at 1:25 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium.

