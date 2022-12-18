Jan. 6 panel unveils report, describes Trump 'conspiracy'. WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee’s final report asserts that Donald Trump criminally engaged in a “multi-part conspiracy” to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election and failed to act to stop his supporters from attacking the Capitol. The 814-page report released Thursday concludes an extraordinary 18-month investigation into the former president and the violent insurrection. It comes after the panel interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses, held 10 hearings and obtained millions of pages of documents. The witnesses detailed Trump’s actions in the weeks ahead of the insurrection and how his wide-ranging pressure campaign to overturn his defeat directly influenced the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO