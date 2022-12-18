Read full article on original website
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Frog Pond's Skating Spectacular at First Night Boston!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
238 Miles Of Habitat Could Be Restored By The Ipswich River Watershed AssociationDianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Eliminating The Threat: 2 Braintree Dams Could Recieve Funding For RemovalDianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Burlington Mall Celebrates 40,000 Gifts Given to Local Families & ChildrenDianna CarneyBurlington, MA
AP News Summary at 11:00 p.m. EST
Jan. 6 panel unveils report, describes Trump 'conspiracy'. WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee’s final report asserts that Donald Trump criminally engaged in a “multi-part conspiracy” to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election and failed to act to stop his supporters from attacking the Capitol. The 814-page report released Thursday concludes an extraordinary 18-month investigation into the former president and the violent insurrection. It comes after the panel interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses, held 10 hearings and obtained millions of pages of documents. The witnesses detailed Trump’s actions in the weeks ahead of the insurrection and how his wide-ranging pressure campaign to overturn his defeat directly influenced the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.
Kari Lake's Chances of Overturning Arizona Governor Election Result
Lake's lawsuit claims thousands of votes were cast illegally, and she is asking that the results in Maricopa County be thrown out.
Federal Judge in Florida Refuses Donald Trump’s Request for ‘Unprecedented’ Intrusion in New York AG’s Fraud Case
A federal judge in Florida refused on Wednesday to grant former President Donald Trump’s request to intrude upon New York Attorney General Letitia James’s enforcement action in connection with her fraud case. “The Trump Organization has already been found guilty by a New-York jury of several counts of...
Russia Issues Dire Warning Over Ukraine's Fate if U.S. Delivers Weapons
The warning came against the backdrop of Volodymyr Zelensky's U.S. visit—the first time the leader has left his country since the war began.
How Zelensky was flown to US in the middle of Ukraine war for historic address
The idea of a daring wartime trip by Volodymyr Zelensky to Washington had percolated for some time before the surprise visit was revealed just hours ahead of the Ukrainian president’s arrival. During an October summit in Zagreb, House speaker Nancy Pelosi discussed with her counterpart in the Ukrainian parliament the prospect of Mr Zelensky addressing the US Congress. Biden administration officials had similarly talked for months with Ukraine about a Zelensky visit to the White House, hoping for one before year's end to send an unmistakeable signal of support ahead of a brutal winter that could deepen Russian president...
Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, December 21st
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman's home security camera was recording when a bear wandered onto her porch and stole a package filled with bagels. Mary McClear said her doorbell camera captured footage of the bear when it wandered onto her Hendersonville porch, apparently tempted by the smell of the bagel box and a box of snacks she leaves out for delivery drivers.
Holiday travel upended as forecasters warn of 'bomb cyclone'
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Thousands of flights were canceled and homeless shelters were overflowing Thursday amid one of the most treacherous holiday travel seasons the U.S. has seen in decades, with temperatures plummeting 50 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas and forecasters warning of an impending “bomb cyclone” that could make conditions even worse before Christmas.
