Read full article on original website
Related
abc27.com
Residents displaced after Dauphin County fire
PENBROOK, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire damaged a home and displaced an unknown number of residents in Penbrook, Dauphin County on Thursday evening. The fire occurred in the 2000 block of Hoffer Street in the borough and crews responded to the scene around 8 p.m. When crews arrived on...
abc27.com
Ephrata apartment fire leaves resident entrapped
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata police, ambulances, emergency medical technicians, and firefighters responded to an apartment fire with entrapment on Tuesday evening. According to police, on Dec. 20 at 7:22 p.m., the Ephrata Police Department, Ephrata Ambulance, Ephrata Pioneer Fire Company, and local mutual aid fire departments were dispatched to an apartment building fire with entrapment.
PennLive.com
Fire breaks out at Cumberland County home
Firefighters are battling a house fire Wednesday morning in New Cumberland. Cumberland County dispatchers said the blaze was reported just before 8 a.m. on the 200 block of Market Street. Dispatchers said they have not received reports of injuries or entrapment. Additional details were not immediately available.
WGAL
Route 30 crash cleared in Chester County
SADSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash shut down Route 30 in Chester County on Thursday. Route 30 was closed in both directions between between Octorara Trail and the Coatesville Veterans Hospital Exit. The crash has since been cleared and traffic is now back to normal. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME...
abc27.com
Historical barn destroyed by fire in Adams County
LITTLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A local landmark was destroyed by fire in Littlestown, Adams County on Tuesday, Dec. 20. According to Alpha Fire Company Fire Chief Scott Small, the owners of the building and employees were notified by a passerby that smoke was coming from the roof. At that time, the second-floor ceiling fell into the space, which caused the business to fill with smoke.
WGAL
Police investigating hit-and-run crash in Lititz
LITITZ, Pa. — Police said they are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Lancaster County. Lititz police said the crash happened on the 000 block of East Main Street around 10 a.m. Wednesday. "Two legally parked vehicles were struck while parked. Both parked vehicles sustained damage. There is no specific...
abc27.com
One killed after York County crash
PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has died after he was involved in a single vehicle crash during the evening hours of Tuesday, Dec. 20 in York County. According to the York County Coroner’s Office, their office was dispatched to the 4000 block of East Berlin Road in Paradise Township, York County.
Massive Fire Burns Through 'Edge Of Town' In South Central Pennsylvania
A Littlestown business has been gutted following a fire on Tuesday morning, authorities say.The fire broke out at Edge of Town, an antiques mall located on the 5200 block of Baltimore Pike in Germany Township, on Dec. 20 around 9:30 a.m., according to emergency dispatchers.Thick dark plumes of smok…
WGAL
UPDATE: All lanes open after crash shuts down northbound I-81 in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: All lanes are now open after a vehicle crash shut down a portion of I-81. A stretch of Interstate 81 is shut down in Schuylkill County. The northbound lanes of I-81 are closed between Exit 107: US 209, Tremont/Tower City and Exit 112, Pa. 25/Hegins.
abc27.com
Recognition and thanks after people came to save a man’s life in Swatara Township
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — In July, on Interstate 83 in Swatara Township, Dauphin County, there was a scene that two sisters saw while driving behind one man. “I was driving at the time my sister was in the passenger seat and we were getting off the highway the three lanes over to get off at the Bass Pro exit and the car in front of us started to veer off to the left and hit some of the big cones. And right away, I looked at my sister and said that ‘something is wrong this just doesn’t happen,'” Cynthia Goals said.
Firefighters battling central Pa. shopping center blaze
Heavy smoke and flames poured out of the top of an Adams County antique barn Tuesday morning, prompting response from fire departments across the region. The Edge of Town barn on the 5200 block of the Baltimore Pike in Littlestown caught fire around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to dispatch reports. Fire departments from Adams, York and Carroll counties were called to the scene.
Bucks County apartment fire leaves several residents displaced
WARRINGTON, Pa. (CBS) -- Firefighters battled a fire at an apartment building in Bucks County overnight Tuesday. The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. on Lisa Drive. Firefighters from several surrounding communities arrived to find heavy fire coming from the building. It took them about an hour to put the flames out. There are no reported injuries at this time, but several people are now displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
WGAL
Driver ejected in fatal York County crash, coroner says
PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed in a crash Tuesday night in York County. Wednesday morning, the York County Coroner's Office released a statement about the fatal single-vehicle crash. It happened on the 4900 block of East Berlin Road in Paradise Township around 8 p.m. "According to...
abc27.com
Police identify person who died in York County crash
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) were investigating a crash that shut down a portion of a road in York County on Wednesday. According to PSP, on Dec. 21 at approximately 2:29 p.m., troopers from PSP York were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Barrens Road South at its intersection with Barton Circle in Hopewell Township, York County.
Driver dead after getting thrown from truck in central Pa. rollover crash
A man was killed Tuesday night when the truck he was driving crashed and rolled in York County, ejecting him from the vehicle, authorities said. Coroner Pamela Gay said the man, who has not yet been identified, was driving east on the 4900 block of East Berlin Road in Paradise Township when he veered off the road and lost control around 8:45 p.m.
Fatality reported in 2-vehicle crash in central Pa.: police
Update: Police identified the man killed in Wednesday’s crash. A two-vehicle crash in York County on Wednesday afternoon is fatal, according to state police. Just before 2:30 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Barrens Road South and Barton Circle in Hopewell Township, for the crash, police said.
WGAL
Police investigating shooting in Middletown, Dauphin County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Police in Middletown, Dauphin County, are investigating a shooting. Officers responded to Vagabond Road for a gunshot victim around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Police said the 19-year-old victim gave several versions of what happened, finally saying an unknown person jumped in the passenger seat of his parked vehicle and shot him in the leg.
Man Thrown From Truck In Fiery Rollover York County Crash Dies: Coroner
A man died at the scene of a fiery crash on Tuesday, authorities say. The unidentified man veered off the 4900 block of East Berlin Road in Paradise Township losing control on Dec. 20, around 8:45 p.m., according to a release the following morning by the York County coroner. The...
NBC Philadelphia
Road Rage Leads to Shooting on Busy Montgomery County Highway
Road rage led to a shooting on a busy highway in Montgomery County on Tuesday night, police said. North Coventry Township police said a gunman in a dark-colored SUV fired two shots, both striking another car's driver side on Route 422 westbound around 11:15 p.m. The victim wasn't injured, police...
abc27.com
Lancaster County man charged for wife’s 1980’s cold case death
PEQUEA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man has been charged with criminal homicide for the 1984 disappearance and presumed death of his estranged wife. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Jere Bagenstose was arrested on Dec. 22 for one count of criminal homicide after a review of evidence from the 1984 disappearance of Maryann Bagenstose.
Comments / 0