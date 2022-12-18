ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mentor, OH

cleveland19.com

65-year-old woman dies in Shaker Heights fire

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 65-year-old woman died in a house fire Wednesday afternoon. Shaker Heights police said firefighters responded to the home in the 3000 block of Strathavon Road around 12:10 p.m. Firefighters were able to safely evacuate an adult man and two children out of the multi-family...
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

cleveland19.com

House explodes in Summit County, officials say

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Summit County home exploded Thursday afternoon, according to Coventry Township fire officials. The explosion occurred in the 140 block of W. Long Lake Drive at 3:03 p.m., officials confirmed to 19 News. The house is located in the Portage Lakes area of Coventry Township.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Squatters may have started fire in Cleveland home, firefighters say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters battled a house fire in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood early Wednesday morning. Crews were called out to the home in the 3400 block of E. 125th Street around 7:30 a.m. When they arrived, heave smoke was seen coming from the back of the...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Missing 60-year-old Elyria man last seen Dec. 4

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria Police asked the community on Dec. 22 to help find missing 60-year-old Ronny Rowe. Rowe was reported missing by a friend and was last seen on Dec. 4 at Bridgeport Commons at 338 East Bridge St., according to police. Call Det. T. Loesch at 440-326-1205...
ELYRIA, OH
WKYC

83-year-old woman fatally struck by vehicle in parking lot of Giant Eagle in Parma

PARMA, Ohio — An 83-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of a Giant Eagle in Parma on Wednesday. According to Parma police, the woman, who has been identified as Joan Litvin of Parma, was walking across the parking lot directly in front of the store located at 7400 Broadview Rd. when a 72-year-old man from Seven Hills was driving through the lot in his 2013 Ford Explorer. The man did not see the female walking and struck her. She was transported to UH Parma, where she later succumbed to her injuries stemming from the accident.
PARMA, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man wanted for biting, strangling victim in 2017 attack

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Stemming from a 2017 incident, Clarence Flowers is charged with abduction, assault and petty theft. According to Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers, Flowers strangled and bit the victim of the event in their right leg as they attempted to escape from his car. After driving the victim to...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

42-year-old victim identified in Akron shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 42-year-old man was found murdered in a home in Akron Sunday afternoon, according to Akron police Lt. Michael Miller. Police arrived to a home located in the 2300 block of 29th Street SW at around 3:25 p.m. on Dec. 18 for a welfare check, according to a department press release.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

11-year-old girl missing from Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Dec. 22 to help find missing 11-year-old Doralie Morales. She was described by police as 4′6″ tall, 102 pounds, with blonde curly hair, and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen wearing a black shirt, black sweatpants,...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

16-year-old Euclid boy missing since Dec. 7

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police asked the community on Dec. 20 to help find missing 16-year-old Javierre George. George ran away from home on Dec. 7 and has not returned, according to police. If you see George or know where he may be, call Euclid Detectives at 216-289-8505. Reference...
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

19 Troubleshooter: Elyria apartment resident battles mold, plumbing issues, no heat

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Several people in a local apartment complex say they’re dealing with mold, plumbing issues, and no heat right before this winter storm. “I had raw sewage all over my bathroom because the toilet overflowed,” said Rosewood Apartments Tenant James Houchins. “In my bathroom, it had started leaking, and it was like that for over five days.”
ELYRIA, OH

