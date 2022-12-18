Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
65-year-old woman dies in Shaker Heights fire
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 65-year-old woman died in a house fire Wednesday afternoon. Shaker Heights police said firefighters responded to the home in the 3000 block of Strathavon Road around 12:10 p.m. Firefighters were able to safely evacuate an adult man and two children out of the multi-family...
cleveland19.com
1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into Maple Heights apartment building, police say
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Maple Heights woman died and another person is injured after a car crashed through an apartment building on Thursday, according to officials with the Maple Heights Police Department. The crash occurred at around 2 p.m. on Dec. 22 in the 5000 block of Lee...
Woman killed after vehicle slams into apartment building
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A woman died Thursday afternoon after she was struck by a car that drove into her Maple Heights apartment. Maple Heights police responded to 5080 Lee Road at about 2 p.m. for a call of a vehicle crashing into an apartment building. A woman, whose identity...
1 person dead, another injured following house explosion in Portage Lakes
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead following a house explosion in Summit County Thursday afternoon. Witnesses say the home blew up in the area of East Long Lake Boulevard close to North Turkeyfoot Road in Portage Lakes. Photos and video from the scene show one house totally leveled and others severely damaged on either side of it.
cleveland19.com
Parma police: 83-year-old woman hit, killed in crash in Giant Eagle parking lot
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma police investigators said an 83-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed Wednesday during a crash in the Giant Eagle parking lot. The incident took place around noon at the grocery store located at 7400 Broadview Road. According to investigators, a 72-year-old driver did not see the...
Parma woman dies after struck by SUV in Giant Eagle parking lot
PARMA, Ohio – A woman died after being struck by a vehicle in a grocery store parking lot in Parma on Wednesday, police said. Joan Litvin, 83, was walking in front of Giant Eagle in the 7400 block of Broadview Road when the accident happened. She was transported to...
VIDEO: House explosion reported in Summit County
A house explosion was reported in the township Thursday afternoon.
cleveland19.com
House explodes in Summit County, officials say
COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Summit County home exploded Thursday afternoon, according to Coventry Township fire officials. The explosion occurred in the 140 block of W. Long Lake Drive at 3:03 p.m., officials confirmed to 19 News. The house is located in the Portage Lakes area of Coventry Township.
cleveland19.com
Squatters may have started fire in Cleveland home, firefighters say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters battled a house fire in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood early Wednesday morning. Crews were called out to the home in the 3400 block of E. 125th Street around 7:30 a.m. When they arrived, heave smoke was seen coming from the back of the...
cleveland19.com
Missing 60-year-old Elyria man last seen Dec. 4
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria Police asked the community on Dec. 22 to help find missing 60-year-old Ronny Rowe. Rowe was reported missing by a friend and was last seen on Dec. 4 at Bridgeport Commons at 338 East Bridge St., according to police. Call Det. T. Loesch at 440-326-1205...
83-year-old woman fatally struck by vehicle in parking lot of Giant Eagle in Parma
PARMA, Ohio — An 83-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of a Giant Eagle in Parma on Wednesday. According to Parma police, the woman, who has been identified as Joan Litvin of Parma, was walking across the parking lot directly in front of the store located at 7400 Broadview Rd. when a 72-year-old man from Seven Hills was driving through the lot in his 2013 Ford Explorer. The man did not see the female walking and struck her. She was transported to UH Parma, where she later succumbed to her injuries stemming from the accident.
Video: Driver crashes into Lakewood police cruiser
Police are investigating after a driver crashed into a Lakewood police cruiser Wednesday evening.
cleveland19.com
Elyria police arrest teen accused in 2 armed robberies during shots fired investigation
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police said officers arrested a teen boy Wednesday who is accused in two armed robberies as they investigated a shots fired incident. The 16-year-old Elyria boy is now behind bars at the Lorain County Juvenile Detention facility, according to police. The arrest happened after officers...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man wanted for biting, strangling victim in 2017 attack
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Stemming from a 2017 incident, Clarence Flowers is charged with abduction, assault and petty theft. According to Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers, Flowers strangled and bit the victim of the event in their right leg as they attempted to escape from his car. After driving the victim to...
Car crash causes power outage
East 140th Street south of Interstate 90 is currently closed after a car hit traffic poles Wednesday morning.
cleveland19.com
42-year-old victim identified in Akron shooting
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 42-year-old man was found murdered in a home in Akron Sunday afternoon, according to Akron police Lt. Michael Miller. Police arrived to a home located in the 2300 block of 29th Street SW at around 3:25 p.m. on Dec. 18 for a welfare check, according to a department press release.
cleveland19.com
11-year-old girl missing from Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Dec. 22 to help find missing 11-year-old Doralie Morales. She was described by police as 4′6″ tall, 102 pounds, with blonde curly hair, and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen wearing a black shirt, black sweatpants,...
cleveland19.com
16-year-old Euclid boy missing since Dec. 7
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police asked the community on Dec. 20 to help find missing 16-year-old Javierre George. George ran away from home on Dec. 7 and has not returned, according to police. If you see George or know where he may be, call Euclid Detectives at 216-289-8505. Reference...
42 dogs in limbo following rescue from 'terrible conditions' in Lakewood house
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Footage obtained by 3News shows the first moments after one of the 42 dogs found in a Lakewood home were brought outside. The video was captured by Stefanie Valentic, who helped report this case. "I came across these two beagles in Kamm's Corner about mid-August," Valentic...
cleveland19.com
19 Troubleshooter: Elyria apartment resident battles mold, plumbing issues, no heat
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Several people in a local apartment complex say they’re dealing with mold, plumbing issues, and no heat right before this winter storm. “I had raw sewage all over my bathroom because the toilet overflowed,” said Rosewood Apartments Tenant James Houchins. “In my bathroom, it had started leaking, and it was like that for over five days.”
