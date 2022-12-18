ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Secret Invasion (2023 miniseries) Disney+, trailer, release date

Nick Fury and Talos try to stop the Skrulls who have infiltrated the highest spheres of the Marvel Universe. Startattle.com – Secret Invasion | Disney+. – The former director of S.H.I.E.L.D. who was working with the Skrulls in deep space for years before returning to Earth. Jackson said the series would delve deeper into Fury’s past and future and allowed him to “explore something other than the badassery of who Nick Fury is”.
Saving Grace (2022 movie) Horror, trailer, release date

When Sarah takes a live-in caretaker job on a remote island to escape her dark, violent past, she discovers her demons have followed her turning her tranquil new life into a terrifying nightmare. Startattle.com – Saving Grace 2022. Genre : Horror / Thriller. Country : Australia. Language : English.
Outer Banks (Season 3) Netflix, trailer, release date

The series is set in a community in the Outer Banks of North Carolina and follows conflict between two groups of teenagers in the community. Startattle.com – Outer Banks | Netflix. Network: Netflix. Release date: 2023 at 3am EST. Cast:. – Chase Stokes as John B Routledge, the ringleader...
Succession (Season 4 Episode 1) HBO, trailer, release date

Succession tracks the lives of the Roy family as they contemplate their future once their aging father (Brian Cox) begins to step back from the media and entertainment conglomerate they control. Startattle.com – Succession | HBO. Network: HBO. Release date: Spring 2023 at 9pm EST. Cast:. – Hiam Abbass...
The Dog Lover’s Guide to Dating (2023 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

Simon believes Chloe is the girl of his dreams but can’t seem to win over her beloved pup. He enlists dog trainer, Alex, and soon finds himself wondering where his real connection might be. Startattle.com – The Dog Lover’s Guide to Dating 2023. The Dog Lover’s Guide...
The Seven Faces of Jane (2023 movie) trailer, release date

Its protagonist is Jane, who finds herself tumbling through a gauntlet of surreal, beautiful and heartbreaking adventures. After dropping off her daughter at a summer camp for the first time, and encouraging her reticent child to engage in new experiences, Jane finds herself heeding her own advice. Startattle.com – The Seven Faces of Jane 2023.

