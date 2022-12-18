Allen Park — Being selected to the Pro Bowl on Wednesday was a bittersweet moment within a bittersweet season for Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow. It's an honor, of course, to be recognized by the league's fans, coaches and players as one of the best at your position, particularly with the injuries Ragnow has been dealing with this season. But, there's also a sense of disappointment he was the only Lions offensive lineman recognized.

DETROIT, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO