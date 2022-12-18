ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit News

Lions' Ragnow thrilled about Pro Bowl selection, miffed linemates not honored

Allen Park — Being selected to the Pro Bowl on Wednesday was a bittersweet moment within a bittersweet season for Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow. It's an honor, of course, to be recognized by the league's fans, coaches and players as one of the best at your position, particularly with the injuries Ragnow has been dealing with this season. But, there's also a sense of disappointment he was the only Lions offensive lineman recognized.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Film review: How the Jets held the Lions' offense in check until final play

When at or near full strength, the Detroit Lions offense has been explosive this season, averaging more than 30 points per game. So heading into Sunday, the New York Jets served as a litmus test for the unit. The combination of an outstanding defense — particularly against the pass — in chilly, outdoor conditions offered a chance for the Lions to rubber-stamp the potency of its attack.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
DENVER, CO
Detroit News

Lorenzen looking for 'growth mindset' in helping Tigers' pitching rotation

By the end of the season, the Detroit Tigers' pitching rotation looked a lot different than the group that started the season. Injuries decimated the pitching staff, and while they were relying on several of their young prospects at the beginning, they were just trying to get through the end of the year intact.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Lions' Melifonwu set to play against Panthers, reintroduce fans to what he can do

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions have been blessed with good health in recent weeks, getting more players back from injury than losing guys to issues. But the team faces a dilemma this week, with veteran safety DeShon Elliott slated to miss his first game of the year, due to a shoulder injury he suffered last week against the New York Jets.
DETROIT, MI

