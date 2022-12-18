Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Lions' Ragnow thrilled about Pro Bowl selection, miffed linemates not honored
Allen Park — Being selected to the Pro Bowl on Wednesday was a bittersweet moment within a bittersweet season for Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow. It's an honor, of course, to be recognized by the league's fans, coaches and players as one of the best at your position, particularly with the injuries Ragnow has been dealing with this season. But, there's also a sense of disappointment he was the only Lions offensive lineman recognized.
Detroit News
Film review: How the Jets held the Lions' offense in check until final play
When at or near full strength, the Detroit Lions offense has been explosive this season, averaging more than 30 points per game. So heading into Sunday, the New York Jets served as a litmus test for the unit. The combination of an outstanding defense — particularly against the pass — in chilly, outdoor conditions offered a chance for the Lions to rubber-stamp the potency of its attack.
Detroit News
Lions' best bet to extend winning streak is continuing to shut down the run
Allen Park — For the Detroit Lions to stay on track with the team's pursuit of a playoff spot, they just need to keep doing what they've been doing. More specific to this weekend's matchup against the Carolina Panthers, the Lions need to continue shutting down the run. Outside...
Detroit News
Lions' Alex Anzalone running through past adversity, ball carriers on way to career season
Allen Park — A scar on Alex Anzalone's right shoulder tells a story of the adversity he's faced playing the game he loves, while his contributions to the Detroit Lions' turnaround tells the story of his ability push through it. From the end of his college career at Florida...
Detroit News
'Nothing but greatness': Lions' Penei Sewell breaks down viral fan's pass-blocking form
Allen Park — Fandom brings out the best in people. That was evident in the parking lot of MetLife Stadium on Sunday, as a Detroit Lions fan wearing a Penei Sewell jersey was filmed running flawless pass protection sets against his girlfriend. The video, of course, went viral. The...
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
Christmas Eve game expected to be one of the all-time coldest games for Steelers
PITTSBURGH — It’s expected to be the coldest game for the Steelers since 1989, and it’s a challenge to be in the stands for sure. But on the field it might be an even bigger challenge. We talked with hall of famer Jerome Bettis about playing in...
Bengals clinch playoff berth after Jaguars beat Jets on Thursday Night Football
With the New York Jets losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars 19-3 on Thursday night, the Cincinnati Bengals have now clinched a playoff berth. The two scenarios for the Bengals to clinch a playoff spot heading into this week is for either the Jets to lose to the Jaguars or Cincinnati to beat the Patriots.
Detroit News
'We've done a good job': Lions defense improves as missed tackles fade
Allen Park — The Detroit Lions missed more tackles than any team in the NFL a season ago. This year, they rank fifth — as in, only four teams have less missed tackles through Week 15. Amongst a bevy of inflection points and game-changers, this statistic is a...
Detroit News
Lorenzen looking for 'growth mindset' in helping Tigers' pitching rotation
By the end of the season, the Detroit Tigers' pitching rotation looked a lot different than the group that started the season. Injuries decimated the pitching staff, and while they were relying on several of their young prospects at the beginning, they were just trying to get through the end of the year intact.
Detroit News
Lions' Melifonwu set to play against Panthers, reintroduce fans to what he can do
Allen Park — The Detroit Lions have been blessed with good health in recent weeks, getting more players back from injury than losing guys to issues. But the team faces a dilemma this week, with veteran safety DeShon Elliott slated to miss his first game of the year, due to a shoulder injury he suffered last week against the New York Jets.
