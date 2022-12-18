ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rochelle, NY

New Rochelle police officers, Blue Santa hand out presents in New Rochelle

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

New Rochelle police officers handed out presents to children on Sunday for its annual event, Operation Blue Santa.

Residents and community members donated toys and games to the police precinct for children in the area.

The officers went to different streets in New Rochelle and handed out hundreds of presents to children that they saw.

Santa Claus, wearing a blue suit, accompanied the officers. They handed out the presents until they ran out of gifts.

The New Rochelle Police Department has been holding this event since 2014.

