ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas governor warns of 'total chaos' on border when Title 42 ends this week

By Maureen Groppe, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON – The southern border will be overwhelmed this week by the end of a pandemic policy that allows the federal government to rapidly expel migrants , Texas Gov. Greg Abbott warned Sunday.

“It’s going to be total chaos,” Abbott told ABC News’ “This Week with George Stephanopoulos."

A Trump-era policy known as Title 42 ,  which permits Customs and Border Protection to expel migrants without the usual legal review to Mexico or to their home countries to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in holding facilities, will expire Wednesday unless the Supreme Court intervenes.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on Friday blocked an effort by Republican officials in 19 states, including Texas and Arizona, to intervene in the case.

El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser declared a state of emergency Saturday in response to the worsening immigration crisis.

"This is something you do when there's a hurricane, a fire or an earthquake," Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, said on CBS' "Face the Nation. "What is happening is,  it's a hurricane of migrants, and everyone is impacted."

Leeser said daily apprehensions and street releases could rise as high as 6,000 per day.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday the administration is extensively preparing to manage the boarder "in a safe and humane way” when Title 42 ends.

Next stop Supreme Court?: Appeals court clears the way to end removal of migrants under Title 42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NbxPv_0jmpvm5q00
Texas Governor Greg Abbott tours the US-Mexico border at the Rio Grande River in Eagle Pass, Texas, on May 23, 2022. ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images

The latest

  • Title 42 has been used to expel migrants more than 2.4 million times since its implementation. Tens of thousands of migrants have been kept waiting in Mexican border cities to request asylum in the United States.
  • The Biden administration announced in April that it intended to wind down the policy.
  • Last month, U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington vacated the policy and gave the Biden administration until Dec. 21 to end it.
  • The administration appealed the decision but was moving to end its use next week.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Egiqc_0jmpvm5q00
Immigrants wait to enter a shelter at the Sacred Heart Church on December 17, 2022 in El Paso, Texas. John Moore, Getty Images

What's about to happen

The states trying to keep the policy in place previously signaled they were preparing to appeal an adverse ruling to the Supreme Court, likely on its emergency docket.

In a statement on Saturday, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said the states would appeal Friday's decision by the D.C. Circuit.

Growing crisis: El Paso mayor declares state of emergency with approaching end of Title 42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KGZ8f_0jmpvm5q00
Immigrants bed down for the night in a gymnasium shelter at the Sacred Heart Church on December 17, 2022 in El Paso, Texas. John Moore/Getty Images

What the Biden administration is saying

Karine Jean-Pierre declined to say Thursday how many migrants are expected to cross into the United States once Title 42 is lifted.

She said the Department of Homeland Security is surging resources to the border, doubling down on anti-smuggling operations and working with other countries to “discourage disorderly mass movements across the border.”

Jean-Pierre said the administration also needs Congress to provide the necessary funding for border security and to pass comprehensive immigration reform. She accused Republicans of being more interested in “political stunts” than in working with the administration to solve the problem.

Contributing: John Fritze, USA TODAY; Adam Powell, El Paso Times

Want to know more?  Here's what you missed

What is the Title 42 border policy?: Why Republicans, some Democrats want it to stay

Biden strategy on Title 42: Administration wants to preserve agency power, observers say

Related: Asylum seekers, migrants cross en masse at Texas-Mexico border as Title 42 nears end

Title 42 ending: DHS chief says White House exploring 'host' of solutions to prevent border crisis

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Texas governor warns of 'total chaos' on border when Title 42 ends this week

Comments / 618

Pam Donaldson
4d ago

Governor Abbott where are the judges to keep title 42? they always found a judge to stop Trump from doing his work at the border. Are the Republicans that weak? Do more or do we have to as a whole and go and make a human shield to hold these people back ? this has got to be against our constitution and our laws. Biden in his clown administration is ruining our country we need to save it.

Reply(59)
144
Sylvia Rivas
4d ago

get them all in dam plane back to there country no more bus no more declaration of emergency city asking for Millon $$for reviving them. enough close dam border 😡

Reply(3)
41
Susan Lawrence
4d ago

TRUCK THEM TO BIDENS HOUSE, the. Pelosi, Harris, Cheney's, Cortez and so on. They want them here, let them have them!

Reply(21)
92
Related
Tom Handy

Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First Time

On November 2, 2022, a U.S. Border Patrol agent was attacked by migrants. Migrants were attempting to cross the Texas-Mexican border and the Border Patrol fired back with pepper balls at the crowd along the El Paso border. Migrants are waiting in Mexico until Title 42 is lifted on December 20 after a federal judge declared disallowed the COVID era ruling.
EL PASO, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

US air marshals prepared to ‘mutiny’ against Biden plan to leave 99% flights unguarded

Dozens of U.S. Air Marshals are prepared to defy the Biden administration’s latest border security plan, which entails leaving about 99 percent of commercial flights unprotected to instead back up overwhelmed U.S. Border Patrol agents. A career air marshal said plans to defy the Biden administration’s orders are approaching a “mutiny” by federal agents.
WASHINGTON STATE
Tom Handy

President Biden Plans to House Migrants at a Texas Military Base

Fort Bliss housing AfghansPhoto byImages from Twitter. Last week a Federal Judge struck down Title 42 which was established under the Trump administration during COVID. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Title 42 allowed law enforcement to remove border crossers and illegal aliens who crossed the Texas-Mexican border.
EL PASO, TX
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

720K+
Followers
76K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy