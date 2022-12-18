ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Updated daily: Shop the best Walmart deals on Samsung, Ninja, Coach and more

By Elsie Boskamp, Daniel Donabedian and Jon Winkler, Reviewed
 4 days ago
Save on everything from air fryers to smartwatches today at Walmart. Apple/Ninja/Samsung/Walmart/Reviewed

There's little time to get your holiday shopping done, but there are still plenty of great gifts to grab on sale. Whether you need a cozy pair of socks to get you through the winter or a powerful laptop to get your work done, today's Walmart deals have you covered with plenty of home essentials at wallet-friendly prices. Keep scrolling to shop all the best holiday deals right now.

There's still time to shop holiday deals: Here are the 100+ best year-end sales at Amazon, Walmart, Nordstrom and more

Last-minute shopping? These are the 25 best Amazon gifts that will arrive before Christmas

Dyson deal: Save up to $200 on two of the best Dyson vacuums we’ve ever tried ahead of 2023

Top 10 Walmart deals to shop today

  1. Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker with Reusable Tumbler for $19.98 (Save $15)
  2. Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360 Plus Toaster Oven for $68 (Save $101)
  3. Linenspa 6-Inch Explorer Innerspring Twin Mattress for $79 (Save $20)
  4. Avapow Car Jump Starter for $99.99 (Save $80)
  5. Ninja Foodi OL501 for $129.99 (Save $70)
  6. Coach City Tote Bag in Signature Canvas for $144.99 (Save $253.01)
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm) for $199 (Save $150.99)
  8. Apple Watch SE (1st Generation, 40mm) for $199 (Save $80)
  9. Echelon Connect Sport-S Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike for $297 (Save $502)
  10. Costway SuperFit 2.25HP 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill for $339.99 (Save $152.01)

Walmart TV deals

The 2022 LG C2, one of the best OLED TVs you can buy right now Reviewed.com

Walmart laptop and tablet deals

This 14-inch Lenovo laptop is one of many powerful computers on sale at Walmart today. Lenovo/Walmart/Reviewed

Walmart tech deals

Save big on Apple Watches and other tech essentials today at Walmart. Reviewed.com

Walmart toy deals

This Lego building set is one of many great toys on sale at Walmart right now. Lego/Walmart/Reviewed

Walmart clothing deals

Stay cozy this winter with incredible holiday deals on jackets, jeans and more at Walmart. Genuine Dickies/Walmart/Reviewed

Walmart kitchen deals

The latest Ninja Foodi multicooker offers 14 cooking functions and it's on mega sale today at Walmart. Reviewed / Tim Renzi

Walmart gaming deals

Fight crime in the world of "Gotham Knights," now on sale at Walmart for the holidays. WB Games/Amazon/Reviewed

Walmart beauty deals

This Burberry perfume is one of many beauty essentials on sale at Walmart right now. Burberry/Walmart/Reviewed

Walmart vacuum deals

The Bissell Crosswave Pet vacuum is one of many great vacuum cleaners Walmart has on sale right now. Bissell/Walmart/Reviewed

Walmart home deals

Keep your home air flow fresh with this Dyson purifier on sale at Walmart today. Dyson/Walmart/Reviewed

Walmart mattress deals

We think everyone will love the Leesa Hybrid, and you can try it out for less thanks to this incredible Walmart deal. Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Walmart furniture deals

Find savings on futons, dining chairs, cabinets and more today at Walmart. Serta/Walmart/Reviewed

Walmart fitness deals

Enjoy epic savings on the Echelon Smart Connect Bike and other fitness essentials right now at Walmart. Echelon/QVC

What is Walmart+?

Walmart+ is a great subscription service for folks who get their groceries at Walmart. It offers members fuel discounts at participating Murphy USA and Murphy Express gas stations and saves you money on delivery fees with unlimited free delivery. That means, if you're hitting the road this holiday season or hosting a family dinner, signing up for Walmart+ could be a great cost-cutting solution.

Being a member of Walmart+ gets you exclusive access to the retailer's sale events, some of which are for subscribers only. You can even get early access to select holiday deals, free unlimited delivery for orders and cheaper members-only gas prices. A Walmart+ membership also includes a Paramount+ Essential Plan , offering members the ability to stream premium entertainment like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds , Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and even live sports for a full year.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Updated daily: Shop the best Walmart deals on Samsung, Ninja, Coach and more

