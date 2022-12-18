Four children ran from a home and said their father shot their mother, authorities say A South Carolina mom was fatally shot while she was home with her five kids, and her boyfriend has been charged. According to a Lancaster County Sheriff's Office news release, 41-year-old Hurley Braddy, Jr., faces charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime in connection to the death of a 34-year-old woman. WCNC-TV and WBTV-TV identified the woman as Christy Rozier, Braddy's girlfriend. Want to keep up with...

KERSHAW, SC ・ 7 DAYS AGO