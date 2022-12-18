Read full article on original website
Related
Atlanta teens dead after social media argument leads to shootout: police
Two teens were killed Saturday evening in a shooting between two groups in southwest Atlanta that also left others injured, police said.
Families grapple with teens’ deaths days after fatal SW Atlanta apartment shooting
Dangerous Dwellings: Two families grieve teens' deaths at one of Atlanta's dangerous apartment complexes; deaths come a day after AJC story that details 272 "persistently dangerous' apartment complexes across metro area.
Atlanta shootings have left 4 children dead in a 3-week span. Mayor says this is an unacceptable trend
In the span of three weeks, shootings in Atlanta have killed four children between the ages of 11 and 16, and Mayor Andre Dickens said Sunday the recent trend is unacceptable.
Murder suspect spotted by GSU officers, arrested in downtown Atlanta
Weeks after a man was found dead in downtown Atlanta from blunt force trauma to the head, his suspected killer was detained by Georgia State University police and later arrested, officials said.
Man fatally shot in SW Atlanta’s Amal Heights neighborhood
A man was shot and died shortly after arriving at a hospital early Saturday evening, according to police.
Grandmother Transferred From Hospital To Homeless Shelter. No One Told Her Family. Then She Vanished.
Mattie Wilson vanished from Memphis, Tennessee on July 30, 2008. Mattie Wilson is a mother, grandmother, and more who lived in Memphis, Tennessee, close to her abundant and nurturing family. She is a devoted mother to two adult children and a loving grandmother to nine grandchildren. Mattie also previously served as the secretary for Memphis City Council, the Charley Project reports.
thesource.com
26-Year Old Mother of Two Dead After BBL Surgery
In October, 26-year-old Jaynisha “Jayla” Williams and her mother, Latoshia Leggett, traveled to Best U Now cosmetic surgery center in Plantation, Florida so the young woman could receive a breast augmentation and a Brazilian butt lift. As reported by her mother, Wiliams never woke up from the surgery.
New Madalina Cojocari timeline reveals eerie details about last hours before 11-year-old girl’s mystery disappearance
A NEW timeline has emerged in the mysterious disappearance of Madalina Cojocari, an 11-year-old girl who vanished last month. Cojocari's stepfather Christopher Palmiter, 60, drove to Michigan from their home in North Carolina the day after the girl disappeared on November 23, according to an arrest sheet from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.
Georgia Woman Scams Grieving Families Out Of $80,000 Pretending To Be Funeral Home Worker
A Georgia woman is in hot water after she allegedly scammed grieving families by pretending she was an employee at a funeral home in Jonesboro, according to WSB-TV. The Jonesboro Police Department claims that 34-year-old Danielle Longino aka Danielle Watkins is a scammer who cheated several families out of $80,000. Longino is a former employee at the Anthony L. Watkins Funeral Home. The police said that Longino cheated the families by pretending she still worked at the funeral home in the Atlanta suburb.
The suspect charged with Shanquella Robinson's death is believed to be one of the friends she traveled to Mexico with
Authorities charged a suspect with the murder of Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old American who died while on vacation with her friends in Mexico.
NECN
26-Year-Old Florida Mother Dies Following Plastic Surgery
Jaynisha “Jayla” Williams, 26, was a photographer, wife, mother to two young children and her sister’s best friend. “She was very caring and always knew what to say, a cheerful personality and all-around beautiful soul,” said her sister, Kimia Spikes. On Oct. 20, 2021, Jayla traveled...
Cops: Man shot while sleeping in his car outside Buckhead hotel
A man spending the night in his car outside a Buckhead hotel was jolted from sleep Friday morning by the sounds of breaking glass and a gunshot.
S.C. Mom Is Fatally Shot While Home with 5 Kids, Boyfriend Charged: 'Taken From Us Tragically'
Four children ran from a home and said their father shot their mother, authorities say A South Carolina mom was fatally shot while she was home with her five kids, and her boyfriend has been charged. According to a Lancaster County Sheriff's Office news release, 41-year-old Hurley Braddy, Jr., faces charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime in connection to the death of a 34-year-old woman. WCNC-TV and WBTV-TV identified the woman as Christy Rozier, Braddy's girlfriend. Want to keep up with...
Confiscating loads of guns at funerals 'it's getting very bad' says Atlanta funeral director
In the 40 years that Willie Watkins has had his funeral home business in Atlanta, he’s seen plenty, good and not so good. As Atlanta police and others wrestle with how to deal with the increase in gun violence, Watkins says “it’s getting very bad.”
Brooklyn bishop robbed mid-sermon arrested for allegedly defrauding a parishioner
A Brooklyn bishop who was once robbed mid-sermon was arrested Monday morning for allegedly defrauding a parishioner out of retirement savings, officials said.
Comments / 0