ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Grandmother Transferred From Hospital To Homeless Shelter. No One Told Her Family. Then She Vanished.

Mattie Wilson vanished from Memphis, Tennessee on July 30, 2008. Mattie Wilson is a mother, grandmother, and more who lived in Memphis, Tennessee, close to her abundant and nurturing family. She is a devoted mother to two adult children and a loving grandmother to nine grandchildren. Mattie also previously served as the secretary for Memphis City Council, the Charley Project reports.
MEMPHIS, TN
thesource.com

26-Year Old Mother of Two Dead After BBL Surgery

In October, 26-year-old Jaynisha “Jayla” Williams and her mother, Latoshia Leggett, traveled to Best U Now cosmetic surgery center in Plantation, Florida so the young woman could receive a breast augmentation and a Brazilian butt lift. As reported by her mother, Wiliams never woke up from the surgery.
PLANTATION, FL
The US Sun

New Madalina Cojocari timeline reveals eerie details about last hours before 11-year-old girl’s mystery disappearance

A NEW timeline has emerged in the mysterious disappearance of Madalina Cojocari, an 11-year-old girl who vanished last month. Cojocari's stepfather Christopher Palmiter, 60, drove to Michigan from their home in North Carolina the day after the girl disappeared on November 23, according to an arrest sheet from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.
CORNELIUS, NC
Black Enterprise

Georgia Woman Scams Grieving Families Out Of $80,000 Pretending To Be Funeral Home Worker

A Georgia woman is in hot water after she allegedly scammed grieving families by pretending she was an employee at a funeral home in Jonesboro, according to WSB-TV. The Jonesboro Police Department claims that 34-year-old Danielle Longino aka Danielle Watkins is a scammer who cheated several families out of $80,000. Longino is a former employee at the Anthony L. Watkins Funeral Home. The police said that Longino cheated the families by pretending she still worked at the funeral home in the Atlanta suburb.
JONESBORO, GA
NECN

26-Year-Old Florida Mother Dies Following Plastic Surgery

Jaynisha “Jayla” Williams, 26, was a photographer, wife, mother to two young children and her sister’s best friend. “She was very caring and always knew what to say, a cheerful personality and all-around beautiful soul,” said her sister, Kimia Spikes. On Oct. 20, 2021, Jayla traveled...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
People

S.C. Mom Is Fatally Shot While Home with 5 Kids, Boyfriend Charged: 'Taken From Us Tragically'

Four children ran from a home and said their father shot their mother, authorities say A South Carolina mom was fatally shot while she was home with her five kids, and her boyfriend has been charged. According to a Lancaster County Sheriff's Office news release, 41-year-old Hurley Braddy, Jr., faces charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime in connection to the death of a 34-year-old woman. WCNC-TV and WBTV-TV identified the woman as Christy Rozier, Braddy's girlfriend. Want to keep up with...
KERSHAW, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy