ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Small-school kicker makes history by signing as preferred walk-on at Michigan

Shortly after Cordell Jones-McNally put his right foot into a 52-yard field goal attempt at Monday’s Blue-Grey All-American Game, he knew there was a problem. The Marcellus High School senior needed to rely on the reaction from the crowd and his teammates to see if his kick split the uprights, because at 5-foot-9, he couldn’t follow the ball’s trajectory from that far away.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

The 2023 targets remaining for Michigan after the Early Signing Period

The early signing day has come and gone. Outside of their long-term commitments, the Michigan Wolverines added four-star cornerback Jyaire Hill and four-star wide receiver Karmello English to the fold. These additions escalated the Wolverines to 17th ranked class according to 247Sports’ composite. With 23 total signees at this...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Social media reactions from Michigan’s Early Signing Day

Early Signing Day is over and there was plenty to talk about in regards to the Michigan Wolverines’ 2023 recruiting class. The Wolverines picked up a couple uncommitted recruits, and even one who didn’t have Michigan in his top-five list. Twitter was ablaze yesterday, so let’s check out...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan National Signing Day Capsule: OL Nathan Efobi

The common theme for Michigan this recruiting cycle has been late risers and that’s exactly Nathan Efobi. The Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth lineman didn’t enter his junior year with many offers, but had a breakout season and caught the attention of several programs including Michigan. The agile and athletic 6-foot-4, 282-pounder was getting looked at to play on either side of the line at the next level, but the Wolverines and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore preferred the intriguing prospect along the offensive line. They offered him after closely evaluating over the summer and then got him up to campus in September, where they absolutely blew him away. He would name Michigan his leader after that trip and just a few months later, he picked the Wolverines over a number of other schools. He returned and took his official visit to Ann Arbor this month and now he’s eager to start his Maize and Blue career.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan National Signing Day Capsule: WR Fredrick Moore

St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter wide receiver Fredrick Moore announced his commitment to Michigan on July 1st. Moore was the 8th commit in Michigan's 2023 class. He was down to a final group of Texas A&M, Illinois, Minnesota, Cincinnati and the Wolverines before making this commitment shortly after his official visit to Michigan.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Michigan lands interesting transfer QB

J.J. McCarthy will be Michigan’s starting quarterback for at least another season in 2023, but the Wolverines have landed an interesting transfer to compete for a backup job behind him. Sixth-year quarterback Jack Tuttle announced on Tuesday that he is transferring to Michigan from Indiana. Excited for the future. #goblue pic.twitter.com/erixu5V0qT — Jack Tuttle (@jacktuttle14)... The post Michigan lands interesting transfer QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Michigan Football vs. TCU, National Signing Day, Fan-Led Wednesday

Today marks the early, December edition of National Signing Day that has essentially become the National Signing Day as somewhere between 70 and 80% of recruits put pen to paper and officially sign with the team of their choice. For Michigan, it was a relatively quiet day aside from landing two top-200 prospects in wide receiver Karmello English and cornerback Jyaire Hill. Once the dust settled on the first day of the period, Michigan sat at No. 17 nationally with 23 signees.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan struggles defensively in 80-76 loss to North Carolina

In the last of the Michigan Wolverines’ neutral-site games for the 2022-23 season, they couldn’t capitalize on a first-half lead and ultimately fell to the North Carolina Tar Heels by a score of 80-76. Here’s how it all went down. First half. Despite the Tar Heels jumping...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan Football poaches former 4-star quarterback

The Michigan football team has been landing players from the NCAA Transfer Portal like it is their job, and that continued on Tuesday afternoon, as they reportedly landed a former 4-star quarterback. According to Jack Tuttle, who spent the last four seasons at Indiana, he is transferring to Michigan. Prior to going to Indiana, Tuttle was rated as a 4-star quarterback, and according to 247Sports, he was the No. 167 overall player in the Class of 2018.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: Michigan still at the top for mammoth 2024 OL

It was quite the weekend for Michigan Wolverines recruiting, as they picked up a number of commitments both through the transfer portal and the high school ranks. This momentum couldn’t be coming at a better time with the early signing period starting tomorrow. We’ll have tons of coverage throughout...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Three players to watch: Michigan vs. North Carolina

The Michigan Wolverines have had two prime opportunities to earn signature non-conference wins early in the 2022-23 season, but they came up just short of both Virginia and Kentucky. With most of the non-conference schedule behind, Michigan has been gifted one last opportunity to help its resume before action starts...
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy