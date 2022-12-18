Read full article on original website
Maize n Brew
Everything Jim Harbaugh said on the In The Trenches podcast about the 2023 class
The Michigan Wolverines signed 23 high school seniors yesterday during the opening day of the Early Signing Period for the 2023 class. They originally had 21 players committed before the day began, but gained four-star wide receiver Karmello English and four-star cornerback Jyaire Hill before the day was done. As...
MLive.com
Small-school kicker makes history by signing as preferred walk-on at Michigan
Shortly after Cordell Jones-McNally put his right foot into a 52-yard field goal attempt at Monday’s Blue-Grey All-American Game, he knew there was a problem. The Marcellus High School senior needed to rely on the reaction from the crowd and his teammates to see if his kick split the uprights, because at 5-foot-9, he couldn’t follow the ball’s trajectory from that far away.
Maize n Brew
The 2023 targets remaining for Michigan after the Early Signing Period
The early signing day has come and gone. Outside of their long-term commitments, the Michigan Wolverines added four-star cornerback Jyaire Hill and four-star wide receiver Karmello English to the fold. These additions escalated the Wolverines to 17th ranked class according to 247Sports’ composite. With 23 total signees at this...
Maize n Brew
Social media reactions from Michigan’s Early Signing Day
Early Signing Day is over and there was plenty to talk about in regards to the Michigan Wolverines’ 2023 recruiting class. The Wolverines picked up a couple uncommitted recruits, and even one who didn’t have Michigan in his top-five list. Twitter was ablaze yesterday, so let’s check out...
Michigan National Signing Day Capsule: OL Nathan Efobi
The common theme for Michigan this recruiting cycle has been late risers and that’s exactly Nathan Efobi. The Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth lineman didn’t enter his junior year with many offers, but had a breakout season and caught the attention of several programs including Michigan. The agile and athletic 6-foot-4, 282-pounder was getting looked at to play on either side of the line at the next level, but the Wolverines and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore preferred the intriguing prospect along the offensive line. They offered him after closely evaluating over the summer and then got him up to campus in September, where they absolutely blew him away. He would name Michigan his leader after that trip and just a few months later, he picked the Wolverines over a number of other schools. He returned and took his official visit to Ann Arbor this month and now he’s eager to start his Maize and Blue career.
Michigan National Signing Day Capsule: WR Fredrick Moore
St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter wide receiver Fredrick Moore announced his commitment to Michigan on July 1st. Moore was the 8th commit in Michigan's 2023 class. He was down to a final group of Texas A&M, Illinois, Minnesota, Cincinnati and the Wolverines before making this commitment shortly after his official visit to Michigan.
Michigan lands interesting transfer QB
J.J. McCarthy will be Michigan’s starting quarterback for at least another season in 2023, but the Wolverines have landed an interesting transfer to compete for a backup job behind him. Sixth-year quarterback Jack Tuttle announced on Tuesday that he is transferring to Michigan from Indiana. Excited for the future. #goblue pic.twitter.com/erixu5V0qT — Jack Tuttle (@jacktuttle14)... The post Michigan lands interesting transfer QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
diehardsport.com
Top In-State 2024 Recruit Already Has Michigan On His Mind
The Wolverines look to be in great shape with four-star Jacob Oden. Ranked as the No. 5 player and a top 200 recruit in the class, Oden, a Harper Woods, Michigan product, was donning some Maize and Blue during a recent event:
Youngstown Chaney's Jason Hewlett signs with University of Michigan
The No. 10 rated recruit in the state of Ohio is headed to the Wolverines
diehardsport.com
Michigan’s Top Commit, Rumored To Be Looking Elsewhere, Signs With Michigan
Enow Etta, the four-star defensive lineman out of Texas who had Miami, TCU and others in hot pursuit, is signing with the Wolverines:
4-Star Wide Receiver, Kentucky Target Karmello English Commits to Michigan
Kentucky football misses out on adding another high-profile wide receiver prospect to its 2023 class. Karmello English — a 4-star wide receiver out of Phenix City Central in Alabama — has announced his commitment to Michigan, choosing the Wolverines over Kentucky, Auburn and Alabama. English ...
Michigan Football vs. TCU, National Signing Day, Fan-Led Wednesday
Today marks the early, December edition of National Signing Day that has essentially become the National Signing Day as somewhere between 70 and 80% of recruits put pen to paper and officially sign with the team of their choice. For Michigan, it was a relatively quiet day aside from landing two top-200 prospects in wide receiver Karmello English and cornerback Jyaire Hill. Once the dust settled on the first day of the period, Michigan sat at No. 17 nationally with 23 signees.
Juwan Howard's sideline tirade during Michigan's UNC loss goes viral, evokes college basketball media reaction
Howard received a five-game suspension and fine last season after he hit Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face after a loss to the Badgers. He apologized for his actions in the aftermath. Michigan played multiple close games but has not finished the job against Virginia, Kentucky and now...
Maize n Brew
Michigan struggles defensively in 80-76 loss to North Carolina
In the last of the Michigan Wolverines’ neutral-site games for the 2022-23 season, they couldn’t capitalize on a first-half lead and ultimately fell to the North Carolina Tar Heels by a score of 80-76. Here’s how it all went down. First half. Despite the Tar Heels jumping...
Michigan Football poaches former 4-star quarterback
The Michigan football team has been landing players from the NCAA Transfer Portal like it is their job, and that continued on Tuesday afternoon, as they reportedly landed a former 4-star quarterback. According to Jack Tuttle, who spent the last four seasons at Indiana, he is transferring to Michigan. Prior to going to Indiana, Tuttle was rated as a 4-star quarterback, and according to 247Sports, he was the No. 167 overall player in the Class of 2018.
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Michigan still at the top for mammoth 2024 OL
It was quite the weekend for Michigan Wolverines recruiting, as they picked up a number of commitments both through the transfer portal and the high school ranks. This momentum couldn’t be coming at a better time with the early signing period starting tomorrow. We’ll have tons of coverage throughout...
Maize n Brew
Three players to watch: Michigan vs. North Carolina
The Michigan Wolverines have had two prime opportunities to earn signature non-conference wins early in the 2022-23 season, but they came up just short of both Virginia and Kentucky. With most of the non-conference schedule behind, Michigan has been gifted one last opportunity to help its resume before action starts...
BOOM! Michigan State signs No. 1-ranked defensive lineman from transfer portal
On an eventful National Signing Day, Michigan State football has landed their top target in the transfer portal in former Texas A&M defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye. A member of the 2021 recruiting class, Adeleye was ranked No. 39 overall in the country and was the second-highest ranked prospect in what was a Top 10 class for the Aggies during that cycle.
Big Ten Quarterback Announces He's Transferring Within Conference
Former Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle will be playing in the Big Ten next season, but it won't be for the Hoosiers. On Tuesday, the senior QB announced that he has committed to Jim Harbaugh and the University of Michigan. "Excited for the future," Tuttle tweeted. "#GoBlue." This is the second...
Even before the Jumpman Invitational, is Michigan men's basketball season over?
Close observers might already believe the large cracks showing in the Wolverines' season, and ESPN Analytics' BPI gives the team a measly 0.6% chance to make the NCAA tournament.
