EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. − The Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8) dominated their contest against the New York Jets (7-8) on Thursday Night Football at MetLife Stadium in the Meadowlands. Jacksonville improved to seven wins on the season, improving their chances of making the team's Week 18 matchup against the Tennessee Titans (7-7) for the AFC South title. The Jaguars have won seven games in the regular season for the first time since winning 10 during the 2017 regular...

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 17 MINUTES AGO