An interior designer shared the 3 biggest mistakes people make when decorating their first home
Interior designer Jordan Samson said the biggest mistakes people make often include rushing the design process and leaning into Instagram trends.
This Is Why You Should Really Paint Your Bedroom Ceiling, According to a Real Estate Agent
A few years ago, I was helping build homes with Habitat for Humanity. My job was to paint everything — the walls, any built-in shelving, and the ceilings. I left every job splattered with paint (thank god for hats), but with a great sense of accomplishment. And that was the only time I ever painted ceilings.
The Daily South
Outdated Bathroom Trends We're Retiring In 2023
Whether you're planning for a major renovation or a simple refresh, the bathroom can be a tricky space for homeowners to tackle. It's also one of the few rooms that can reveal the age of your house instantly. Bathrooms consistently see big trends take over, from bright pink everything to oversized jacuzzi tubs to wet rooms. For a long time, the bathroom was seen as a purely functional place, however, the recent emphasis on wellness has impacted decisions we make for the space. Today, designers and homeowners are emphasizing relaxation and infusing personality into every inch, which means a shift in design that leaves many trends looking dated and out of style. There’s no better time than the start of a new year to update your bathroom and give it a fresh facelift. Here are a few trends we are putting behind us in 2023.
CNET
Clogged Someone's Toilet and Don't See a Plunger? Here's What to Do
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. There are few more heart-sinking feelings than being at someone else's house and finding the toilet has clogged, especially during a busy holiday party. But don't worry -- you can fix it quickly and easily with some common household items, no plunger required.
Fiction: I Installed A Hidden Camera On My Wife's Car, What I Saw Her Doing With Her Boss Made Me Cry
Please keep in mind that this is a fictitious article written solely for your entertainment; do not read any meaning into it. Do you believe a family where the wife is the breadwinner will last? Do you believe a wife can remain faithful to her husband despite his financial difficulties? I have so many questions, but I'm afraid none will be answered.
Woman Re-Gifts "Cheap" Necklace and Asks for It Back After Finding Out It Was Worth More Than She Thought
One gift guide says that giving gifts worth between $20 and $40 to immediate family members is the sweet spot. People spend an average of about $659 on gifts each year for family, friends, and coworkers.
Fiction: I Checked The Camera On My Husband's Club House, What I Saw Made Me Cry
This is a fictitious article; none of the words used or said in it are true; they are there for your entertainment. Before I get into today's intriguing headline, do you think spouses should be allowed to spy on their partners? Do you think it is appropriate for lovers to secretly track their partners' movements? Although it may appear awkward, it is often difficult to resist catching up with your partner, especially when you love him or her so much.
Little girl stunned when Virgin Mary statue hidden in basement wall crashes to the floor and shatters at her feet
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I'll never forget the night a Virgin Mary statue fell from a hidden spot in the basement wall and crashed to the floor at my feet. It shattered into hundreds of pieces, but it managed to spare my head, my toes, and everything in between on its journey to the floor.
Teen bride refuses to shower or comb her hair on her wedding day: 'I just didn't feel like it'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was an uncommonly warm day in September, and it was my last day as a single woman. I was both an adult and a child, getting married at the age of nineteen. Legal to wed, just not advisable. It was one of the worst decisions of my life, but that's the subject of many other stories.
Boss gives woman huge bonus upon finding out she’s pregnant just before Christmas
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. When I got pregnant accidentally at twenty-three, I was lucky enough to have a great, big support system in place to help me through it. I had my mom who was eager to become a grandmother, my boyfriend who was extremely eager to become a dad, and friends who were excited to become aunties to my little one.
This Plant Keeps Rodents Out of Your Yard
This is perfect for home gardeners and those that have a rodent problem!
Upworthy
Devastated father makes an unbelievable discovery while cleaning out his deceased daughter's room
On May 28, 2014, 13-year-old Athena Orchard of Leicester, England, died of bone cancer. The disease began as a tumor in her head and eventually spread to her spine and left shoulder. After her passing, Athena's parents and six siblings were completely devastated. In the days following her death, her father, Dean, had the difficult task of going through her belongings. But the spirits of the entire Orchard family got a huge boost when he uncovered a secret message written by Athena on the backside of a full-length mirror.
Husband on moving: "My wife wants to live separately from my parents; I don't want to leave them"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Proposing to the person you love, choosing a ring and a wedding date, then waiting for life together to start in your home seems logical. But what do you do when your house isn't just your own, and you live with one of the spouse's parents?
Woman on boyfriend: "We're both 23, and his parents won't let him stay overnight at my house"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Parents will always want to protect their kids and make sure they're in a loving relationship when they start dating. But what is the limit to how much they care, and when can kids decide for themselves what they want to do? Are they always kids to them even after they're 21?
Woman Comes Up With the Perfect Way to Clean Oven Doors Once and For All
Just get yourself some Pink Stuff!
Woman who swipes wedding ring at party is confronted, humiliated when she learns it’s a fake
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I have always thought that theft is one of the most despicable crimes one can commit. It’s just so lowly, gross and selfish, in my humble opinion, and it says a lot of negative things about a person’s character to me if I know you like to steal.
A woman shared how she accidentally tormented her neighbors without even realizing it
Late-night noise, fence conflicts, and parking space feuds are all signs of a nightmare neighbor, who may quickly turn yours forever home into hell. The woman took to TikTok's @michellemeleskie account to convey her embarrassment, saying, "I just found out that I am the neighbor from hell and I feel horrible."
Apartment Therapy
