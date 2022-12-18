Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
A quilt donation to a Salvation Army auction is a labor of love for one Iowa woman
WAUKEE, Iowa — A Waukee woman's gift from the past is helping others in the present. Ninety-three-year-old Wilma Bentley's knack for creating quilts started when she was just a kid. Now, she's giving back to an organization that helped her during the Great Depression. In 1932, Wilma lost her...
KCCI.com
Joppa holds 14th annual Iowa Homeless Memorial in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Joppa, an aid group for homeless people, held its 14th annual Iowa Homeless Memorial on Wednesday night outside the Iowa Statehouse in Des Moines. Wednesday is the first official day of winter and the longest night of the year, so a candlelight vigil is always at this annual event to raise awareness and to honor those who have lost their lives to homelessness.
KCCI.com
No heat this holiday season? Here are your rights as a tenant
DES MOINES, Iowa — Some people living inside the Gray's Lake Apartments in Des Moines tell KCCI they're without heat as the temperatures outside drop to the coldest of the season in Central Iowa. A space heater is working overtime inside one apartment. The woman who lives there did...
KCCI.com
West Des Moines principal surprises teachers with holiday tunes
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Teachers at Western Hills Elementary in West Des Moines were surprised with some holiday-themed carpool karaoke on Wednesday. Western Hills Elementary Principal Jenna Pressley wanted to do something special for her staff this holiday season. Pressley decked out her van in Christmas lights. The...
KCCI.com
Resources available during extreme cold in Iowa
As the weather worsens, Central Iowa Shelter and Services has resources available for those who are homeless. They are in weather amnesty, so no one will be turned away. Staff spent Wednesday on the streets talking to people who don't have shelter in this weather. "The Street Outreach Team that...
KCCI.com
Skiers and snowboarders make the most of the snow at Seven Oaks
BOONE, Iowa — Skiers and snowboarders enjoyed Seven Oaks in Boone on Wednesday evening before it closed for the winter storm. The owners of Seven Oaks say despite having to close for the next few days, the storm will be great for business after Christmas. "Mother Nature is going...
KCCI.com
Central Iowa travelers rush out of town to beat snow storm
DES MOINES, Iowa — It's the busiest time of the year for airports, filled with people flying to warmer holiday destinations, but this year, travelers are also hoping to beat out a winter storm targeting Iowa. "I'm headed to palm springs," said Norwalk's Julie Davis, at the Des Moines...
KCCI.com
Food Bank of Iowa reaches agreement with metro food pantries
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Food Bank of Iowa has come to an agreement with three metro food pantries after a public falling out with DMARC. The Food Bank says it has agreed to provide food directly to the West Des Moines Human Services food pantry after it agreed to provide three days worth of food per month to every client.
KCCI.com
Multiple crashes reported across Iowa during winter storm
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol and first responders continue to have a busy day across the state with multiple crashes being reported. Troopers responded to several crashes overnight amid icy road conditions and blowing snow. At about 7:15 a.m., Des Moines police responded to Interstate 235...
KCCI.com
'No one will be turned away': CISS shelter on Mulberry Street open for those in need
DES MOINES, Iowa — Central Iowa Shelter and Services is currently in "weather amnesty" mode, meaning everyone is welcome at the shelter due to the extreme weather. "You don't have to be sober to come into Central Iowa Shelter and Services ... We have a place for your belongings. And you are safe and welcome," Melissa Alto-Kintigh, with CISS, said.
KCCI.com
Mobile home fire knocked down in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Firefighters responded to a fire at a mobile home park on East 14th Street in Des Moines on Thursday. The mobile home park is just north of Euclid Avenue and East 14th Street. The Des Moines Fire Department says the fire is knocked down and...
KCCI.com
Alcohol curfew enforced at some Des Moines bars and clubs
DES MOINES, Iowa — City officials have taken another step in trying to cut down on crime within downtown Des Moines' entertainment district. They're enforcing an alcohol curfew for the bars and clubs located within the Court Center building. Those businesses won't be able to sell alcohol past midnight.
KCCI.com
Travelers take refuge at rest stop during dangerous road conditions
ANKENY, Iowa — Iowa’s winter storm is causing many drivers to get off the roads. KCCI sent a crew to a rest stop north of Ankeny where many were hoping to ride out the storm. Ford Brown is traveling from Denver to Wisconsin to see his family for...
KCCI.com
Iowa nursing home fined thousands after allegedly abusing resident
LENOX, Iowa — Lenox Care Center, a nursing home in Lenox, Iowa, faces thousands of dollars in fines after a staff member allegedly "yanked" a resident and forced her to stay seated in a chair. Records show that on Aug. 20, a resident who had cognitive issues from a...
KCCI.com
Snowplows fight drifting snow as temperatures plunge
DES MOINES, Iowa — There is no salt to add to the wound of temperatures dropping well below freezing after a pre-Christmassnowstorm. Yes, it was too cold Thursday for snowplows to drop salt to try to help clear the roads to bare pavement. The forecast calls for temperatures to fall further on Friday.
KCCI.com
Overnight chase ends with a crash into a Des Moines home
DES MOINES, Iowa — One man is in custody after a wild wreck Tuesday morning. The driver of a truck slammed into the base of a home at Fourth Street and Shawnee Avenue in Des Moines around 1 a.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported. Fifty-year-old Thomas Lamont Davis, of...
KCCI.com
Airline passengers move up flights to beat storm
DES MOINES, Iowa — The security checkpoint was long at the Des Moines International Airport Wednesday, but passengers were not about to complain, as they caught the final flights out before the winter storm. The majority of flights left on time with very few cancelations. Cancelations on Thursday, however,...
KCCI.com
Authorities say West Des Moines man will survive pit bull attack
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines man will survive a brutal pit bull attack. On Dec. 8, a West Des Moines man was attacked by his own two dogs at an apartment on Hawthorne Drive. When police arrived, the attack was still ongoing. One of the...
KCCI.com
DOT likely to close mile-long bridge over Saylorville Lake
POLK CITY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Transportation is warning drivers near Polk City to be prepared for the closing of the mile-long bridge on Iowa 415 over Saylorville Lake because of the weather. The closing is likely to happen Thursday and Friday due to expected high winds.
KCCI.com
Man charged in the killing of well-known Des Moines architect
DES MOINES, Iowa — Charges have just been filed in the death of well-known architect Kirk Blunck, nearly seven years after he died. Des Moines police made the announcement Wednesday afternoon. Des Moines police have charged 32-year-old Zachary Gaskill, of Des Moines, with second-degree murder. Police say Gaskill was...
