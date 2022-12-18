DES MOINES, Iowa — Central Iowa Shelter and Services is currently in "weather amnesty" mode, meaning everyone is welcome at the shelter due to the extreme weather. "You don't have to be sober to come into Central Iowa Shelter and Services ... We have a place for your belongings. And you are safe and welcome," Melissa Alto-Kintigh, with CISS, said.

