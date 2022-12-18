ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Comments / 0

Related
pistolsfiringblog.com

Former Oklahoma State Corner Jabbar Muhammad Headed to Washington

Jabbar Muhammad is headed to the Pacific Northwest. The University of Washington announced Muhammad had joined the Huskies on Thursday morning. A starter at corner for the Cowboys’ in the 2022 season, Muhammad led OSU with nine pass breakups while also recording 48 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss an interception and a forced fumble.
SEATTLE, WA
pistolsfiringblog.com

Former Oklahoma State Running Back Dominic Richardson Commits to Baylor

Dominic Richardson is staying in conference. Richardson, Oklahoma State’s starting running back in 2022, announced his commitment to Baylor on Thursday after entering the transfer portal earlier this month. In three seasons with Oklahoma State, Richardson carried the ball 272 times, rushing for 1,139 yards and 15 touchdowns. The...
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU’s Transfer Portal Additions Officially Become Cowboys

Wednesday was for the high school and junior college players, but Thursday is for the transfers. Oklahoma State officially announced its seven known transfer commits Thursday. As of writing, the Cowboys’ transfer class ranks 11th nationally, according to On3, which is second best among Big 12 schools, trailing only TCU.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Iman Oates Commits, Signs with Oklahoma State at Start of Early Signing Period

The Cowboys added some much need size and experience to its defensive interior. Iman Oates, a junior college defensive tackle from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, committed and signed with Oklahoma State on Wednesday morning, the start of the early signing period. At 6-foot-3, 305-pound Tulsa native is unranked by 247Sports but...
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU QB Commit Zane Flores Reaffirms Commitment to Cowboys After Nebraska Interest

Former Nebraska coach Scott Frost and his coaching staff curiously did not show interest in homegrown quarterback prospect Zane Flores as he blossomed into a borderline four-star recruit and one of the best talents in the state. That changed recently as the program fired Frost and hired Matt Rhule as the Cornhuskers showed long-overdue interest in the Gretna product.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy