Former Nebraska coach Scott Frost and his coaching staff curiously did not show interest in homegrown quarterback prospect Zane Flores as he blossomed into a borderline four-star recruit and one of the best talents in the state. That changed recently as the program fired Frost and hired Matt Rhule as the Cornhuskers showed long-overdue interest in the Gretna product.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO