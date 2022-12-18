Read full article on original website
Related
pistolsfiringblog.com
Former Oklahoma State Corner Jabbar Muhammad Headed to Washington
Jabbar Muhammad is headed to the Pacific Northwest. The University of Washington announced Muhammad had joined the Huskies on Thursday morning. A starter at corner for the Cowboys’ in the 2022 season, Muhammad led OSU with nine pass breakups while also recording 48 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss an interception and a forced fumble.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Former Oklahoma State Running Back Dominic Richardson Commits to Baylor
Dominic Richardson is staying in conference. Richardson, Oklahoma State’s starting running back in 2022, announced his commitment to Baylor on Thursday after entering the transfer portal earlier this month. In three seasons with Oklahoma State, Richardson carried the ball 272 times, rushing for 1,139 yards and 15 touchdowns. The...
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU’s Transfer Portal Additions Officially Become Cowboys
Wednesday was for the high school and junior college players, but Thursday is for the transfers. Oklahoma State officially announced its seven known transfer commits Thursday. As of writing, the Cowboys’ transfer class ranks 11th nationally, according to On3, which is second best among Big 12 schools, trailing only TCU.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Daily Bullets (Dec. 21): Early Signing Day is Here, Pokes’ First Signee Is In
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • Today is the start of the early signing day – could be a fun day for Cowboy fans. Here are five things to keep your eye out for as the morning progresses.
pistolsfiringblog.com
The Rundown: Everything Mike Gundy Said at His Signing Day News Conference Wednesday
STILLWATER — Before hopping on the team plane and heading to Arizona for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl next week, Mike Gundy met with reporters Wednesday at the Stillwater Regional Airport to discuss his signing class. Oklahoma State, as of writing, added 17 players to its ranks on the opening...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Iman Oates Commits, Signs with Oklahoma State at Start of Early Signing Period
The Cowboys added some much need size and experience to its defensive interior. Iman Oates, a junior college defensive tackle from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, committed and signed with Oklahoma State on Wednesday morning, the start of the early signing period. At 6-foot-3, 305-pound Tulsa native is unranked by 247Sports but...
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU QB Commit Zane Flores Reaffirms Commitment to Cowboys After Nebraska Interest
Former Nebraska coach Scott Frost and his coaching staff curiously did not show interest in homegrown quarterback prospect Zane Flores as he blossomed into a borderline four-star recruit and one of the best talents in the state. That changed recently as the program fired Frost and hired Matt Rhule as the Cornhuskers showed long-overdue interest in the Gretna product.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Depth Chart: Oklahoma State Released Two-Deep Heading into Guaranteed Rate Bowl Tilt with Wisconsin
Oklahoma State’s depth chart hadn’t been worth updating for the latter part of the regular season, but with the transfer portal tearing teams apart in this fine bowl season, it might be worth taking a look at. Oklahoma State released its two-deep ahead of the Cowboys’ Guaranteed Rate...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Videos: Boynton, Players Recap Oklahoma State’s Dominant Win against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State basketball team walloped Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 81-58 on Tuesday afternoon in Gallagher-Iba Arena. After the game, Mike Boynton, Chris Harris and Moussa Cisse met with reporters to recap it.
Comments / 0