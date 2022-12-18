ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OK! Magazine

Fans Beg For Britney Spears To Receive A 'Welfare Check' After Ellen DeGeneres Reminisces On Pop Star's Early Days

Oops, fans did it again. Britney Spears’ supporters were left distraught after Ellen DeGeneres took to Instagram with a stunning throwback clip of the pop star. Although the comedian meant for the Friday, December 2, post to be a sweet birthday tribute, fans couldn't help but reminisce on the icon's natural beauty before she faced her downward spiral. Seeing the “Toxic” singer’s 2003 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show also caused social media users to rethink Spears’ current mental health status, as the singer they know now is nearly unrecognizable in comparison to the blonde babe that sat beside the...
OK! Magazine

Wendy Williams Barely Able To Walk, Begs For Assistance While Entering Her New York Apartment

Fans have once again voiced their concern for Wendy Williams. In a shocking video shared to Instagram on Sunday, November 27, the former host of The Wendy Williams Show struggled to walk and begged for assistance as she made her way into her New York City penthouse. "Hey Wendy, how ya doin'?" the camera man asked a wobbly Williams, to which she replied, "Fine. Thanks. Can I have your hand, please? Can I have your hand? Somebody's hand!""WENDY WILLIAMS' FRIEND REVEALS AILING FORMER TALK SHOW HOST IS 'STRONGER' AFTER CHECKING INTO REHABThe ex daytime diva almost completely lost her...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thesource.com

T.I. Admits To Snitching On Dead Cousin To Avoid Prison In 2020 Interview

In a 2020 episode of his expediTIously podcast, self proclaimed King Of The South T.I. admitted to snitching on a dead family member in order to get out of an illegal gun case. T.I.’s cousin, Toot, was killed before the two could go to trial for a gun case caught...
Distractify

LL Cool J and His Wife, Simone Smith, Have Been Married for 27 Years

Over the years, LL Cool J (real name James Todd Smith) has built a successful career as a Grammy award-winning hip-hop icon, actor, NAACP award recipient, and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee — among other things. But he's also known as a father of four and a husband to one woman for 27 years and counting. He was asked to host the 2022 National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony — he's a legend and a family man!
OK! Magazine

Jade Pinkett Says Her Aunt Jada Pinkett Smith & Uncle Will Smith 'Always Know The Right Thing To Say,' Dishes On New Series 'More Than A Name'

Jade Pinkett, the niece of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, has always been used to growing up in the spotlight, which is why she would frequently lean on the pair for advice. "Being part of this famous family has allowed me to grow in different areas, and even in moments of discouragement, they always know the right thing to say. Being in this family is a blessing, and the knowledge they're able to pass down to me is probably the greatest gift," the actress exclusively tells OK! while talking about media platform TOGETHXR's new series More Than a Name....
OK! Magazine

He's Getting So Big! Kylie Jenner Shares New Photos Of Her & Travis Scott's Adorable Son

There he is! Kylie Jenner and beau Travis Scott have yet to announce the new moniker of their baby boy — whose name is still Wolf — but that didn't stop her from sharing a few glimpses of the tiny tot.On Monday, November 28, the makeup mogul uploaded "highlights" from recent weeks, with several of the pictures featuring the 9-month-old and the couple's eldest child, 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.The reality star, 26, refrained from showing her son's full face, but she did show off more of him than ever before as he stood on the grass in a white tee...
Tyla

Janet Jackson opens up about being pregnant aged 50

Janet Jackson has revealed what it's like being a single working mother, having given birth to her son at the age of 50. On 3 January, 2017, the All For You singer gave birth to a baby boy named Eissa Al Mana. The birth came as a surprise to some...
thesource.com

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Take Their Son to the Beach for a Photoshoot

Ahead of releasing the first images of their son to Hollywood Unlocked, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hit the beach. Dressed in all-black, the superstar duo is believed to be setting up a photo shoot. PageSix notes a camera crew was present for Rihanna, who was dressed in a flowing dress...
MALIBU, CA
PopCrush

Nelly Faces Backlash After Videos of Him Singing to Young Girls Resurface

Nelly is facing backlash on social media due to resurfaced videos that show him serenading young girls onstage during his concerts. Last week, videos began to surface online of multiple Nelly concerts. In the clips, the rapper can be seen crooning intimately to underage girls. One clip shows Nelly onstage with a young girl.

