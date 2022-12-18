Read full article on original website
Related
Britney Spears Cried In A Jack In The Box Drive-Thru And Is Furious A Worker Told Her It’s Gonna Be OK
Britney Spears had a bad interaction with a fast food worker at a Jack In The Box.
Fans Beg For Britney Spears To Receive A 'Welfare Check' After Ellen DeGeneres Reminisces On Pop Star's Early Days
Oops, fans did it again. Britney Spears’ supporters were left distraught after Ellen DeGeneres took to Instagram with a stunning throwback clip of the pop star. Although the comedian meant for the Friday, December 2, post to be a sweet birthday tribute, fans couldn't help but reminisce on the icon's natural beauty before she faced her downward spiral. Seeing the “Toxic” singer’s 2003 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show also caused social media users to rethink Spears’ current mental health status, as the singer they know now is nearly unrecognizable in comparison to the blonde babe that sat beside the...
Britney Spears Tells Haters To Start 'Clapping' As She Poses In The Bathtub
Britney Spears has a message for her haters, delivered from the comfort of her bathtub.
Britney Spears Posted A Picture In The Shower, Complained About Instagram And Invited Her Mom To Coffee In Same Post
Britney Spears dropped a series of photos and videos from a shower in Mexico, and in one of them, she addressed her mom.
Wendy Williams Barely Able To Walk, Begs For Assistance While Entering Her New York Apartment
Fans have once again voiced their concern for Wendy Williams. In a shocking video shared to Instagram on Sunday, November 27, the former host of The Wendy Williams Show struggled to walk and begged for assistance as she made her way into her New York City penthouse. "Hey Wendy, how ya doin'?" the camera man asked a wobbly Williams, to which she replied, "Fine. Thanks. Can I have your hand, please? Can I have your hand? Somebody's hand!""WENDY WILLIAMS' FRIEND REVEALS AILING FORMER TALK SHOW HOST IS 'STRONGER' AFTER CHECKING INTO REHABThe ex daytime diva almost completely lost her...
Ice Cube Says He Lost Out on a $9 Million Movie Role Because He Refused to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine
Ice Cube revealed that he lost out on a hefty paycheck because he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine. “I turned down a movie because I didn’t wanna get the motherf—king jab,” the “Straight Outta Compton” rapper, 53, revealed on the Monday, November 21, episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. “I turned […]
The Game Defends His 12-Year-Old Daughter’s Dress After Fans Say It’s Not ‘Age Appropriate’
Not holding back. The Game slammed trolls that criticized the way his 12-year-old daughter, California Dream Taylor, was dressed in a new photo. The rapper – whose real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor – took to Instagram on...
thesource.com
T.I. Admits To Snitching On Dead Cousin To Avoid Prison In 2020 Interview
In a 2020 episode of his expediTIously podcast, self proclaimed King Of The South T.I. admitted to snitching on a dead family member in order to get out of an illegal gun case. T.I.’s cousin, Toot, was killed before the two could go to trial for a gun case caught...
LL Cool J and His Wife, Simone Smith, Have Been Married for 27 Years
Over the years, LL Cool J (real name James Todd Smith) has built a successful career as a Grammy award-winning hip-hop icon, actor, NAACP award recipient, and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee — among other things. But he's also known as a father of four and a husband to one woman for 27 years and counting. He was asked to host the 2022 National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony — he's a legend and a family man!
'It's too much:' Mom describes 4-year-old daughter's trauma after dog attack in New Jersey
The mother had just arrived at a home on Voorhees Street and was taking her daughter out of a car seat when a brown-haired pitbull attacked them.
Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty ordered to settle lawsuit
Kenneth Petty, the husband of rapper Nicki Minaj, has been ordered by a judge to settle the lawsuit with his rape victim. Petty has been required to register as a sex offender in every state he lives in since being convicted as a teen of raping Jennifer Hough in New York. He served four years in prison for the violent crime.
Jade Pinkett Says Her Aunt Jada Pinkett Smith & Uncle Will Smith 'Always Know The Right Thing To Say,' Dishes On New Series 'More Than A Name'
Jade Pinkett, the niece of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, has always been used to growing up in the spotlight, which is why she would frequently lean on the pair for advice. "Being part of this famous family has allowed me to grow in different areas, and even in moments of discouragement, they always know the right thing to say. Being in this family is a blessing, and the knowledge they're able to pass down to me is probably the greatest gift," the actress exclusively tells OK! while talking about media platform TOGETHXR's new series More Than a Name....
I Don't Wanna Look, But I Also Can't Look Away From These 17 Bone-Chilling Photos
The neighbor with the vats of chemicals in his window needs to be questioned by the police.
He's Getting So Big! Kylie Jenner Shares New Photos Of Her & Travis Scott's Adorable Son
There he is! Kylie Jenner and beau Travis Scott have yet to announce the new moniker of their baby boy — whose name is still Wolf — but that didn't stop her from sharing a few glimpses of the tiny tot.On Monday, November 28, the makeup mogul uploaded "highlights" from recent weeks, with several of the pictures featuring the 9-month-old and the couple's eldest child, 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.The reality star, 26, refrained from showing her son's full face, but she did show off more of him than ever before as he stood on the grass in a white tee...
Janet Jackson opens up about being pregnant aged 50
Janet Jackson has revealed what it's like being a single working mother, having given birth to her son at the age of 50. On 3 January, 2017, the All For You singer gave birth to a baby boy named Eissa Al Mana. The birth came as a surprise to some...
Complex
Ashanti Says Producer Told Her to Take Shower With Him to Access Music They Made or Pay ‘40 Racks Per Record’
Ashanti has detailed an encounter she had with a producer who held songs they worked on for ransom—unless she agreed to some sketchy terms. In an interview on the Breakfast Club, the singer revealed she got into a “crazy situation” with a producer who initially offered to work with her for free.
Snoop Dogg reveals the identity of the celebrity who made him faint (video)
Snoop Dogg is one of the more famous Americans of his time. Through the past three decades, the hip-hop icon has seen almost every corner of the world, but there was one moment that, literally, had him floored while he was traveling to film the 2001 movie Bones. “I’m in...
thesource.com
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Take Their Son to the Beach for a Photoshoot
Ahead of releasing the first images of their son to Hollywood Unlocked, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hit the beach. Dressed in all-black, the superstar duo is believed to be setting up a photo shoot. PageSix notes a camera crew was present for Rihanna, who was dressed in a flowing dress...
I’m a cowgirl who moonlights as a model – people say I look gorgeous on a horse and on the runway
DON'T let this country girl's boots, spurs, and practical jeans fool you – she never balks at farm work, but she knows she cleans up nice. The stunning beauty moonlights as a model and has even trotted down runways during fashion week. Actress and influencer Ivette Saucedo has a...
Nelly Faces Backlash After Videos of Him Singing to Young Girls Resurface
Nelly is facing backlash on social media due to resurfaced videos that show him serenading young girls onstage during his concerts. Last week, videos began to surface online of multiple Nelly concerts. In the clips, the rapper can be seen crooning intimately to underage girls. One clip shows Nelly onstage with a young girl.
Comments / 0