Idaho State Journal
Climate change threatens centuries-old oases in Morocco
ALNIF, Morocco (AP) — Residents of the oasis of Alnif say they can’t remember a drought this bad: The land is dry. Some wells are empty. Palm groves that date back more than 100 years are barren. Home to centuries-old oases that have been a trademark of Morocco,...
Packed ICUs, crowded crematoriums: COVID roils Chinese towns
BAZHOU, China (AP) — Yao Ruyan paced frantically outside the fever clinic of a county hospital in China’s industrial Hebei province, 70 kilometers (43 miles) southwest of Beijing. Her mother-in-law had COVID-19 and needed urgent medical care, but all hospitals nearby were full. “They say there’s no beds...
AP-Week in Pictures: Global / Dec. 17-23, 2022
From a winter traditions parade to ward off evil in Bucharest, Romania, to children studying by candlelight in Harare, Zimbabwe, whose residents are coping with widespread power outages and the world’s highest food inflation, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
