ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Woman found fatally shot in creek

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead in a creek on Wednesday in the 4000 block of Fairview Drive. A passerby walking their dog found the remains. On Thursday, the Forensic Science Center revealed the woman had been fatally shot. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro PD arrest armed man who fled from police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police detectives have an armed man who fled during a traffic stop on Wednesday. According to police, a traffic stop was initiated on 20-year-old Keonta Brown at the Wedgewood Avenue intersection of 8th Avenue South. During the stop, police became aware that Brown was...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Mother Arrested in Nashville, Boyfriend Arrested in Smyrna in Regards to Alleged Injuries to 9-Month-Old and a Toddler

(Smyrna, TN) Youth Services detectives charged a Nashville mother and her Smyrna boyfriend with attempted criminal homicide and two counts of aggravated child abuse in connection with injuries to her nine-month-old daughter and two-year-old son. 20-Year-old Priscila Mota was taken into custody at her Bell Road apartment by Youth Services...
SMYRNA, TN
WSMV

Lebanon narcotics detection K9 dies

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Lebanon Police Department announced one of its police K9s has passed away. K9 Luke died Friday with his partner K9 Officer Rob Bates by his side, LPD said in a Facebook post. “K9 Luke gave a dedicated service with the Lebanon Police Department from...
LEBANON, TN
WSMV

Shot fired after basketball game at Lipscomb Academy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to the basketball gymnasium at Lipscomb Academy for a possible shooting on Wednesday night. According to MNPD, several teenagers were outside the gymnasium after the Lipscomb-Hillsboro basketball game just before 10 p.m. when a gun was fired. Witnesses told police the crowd of teenagers dispersed immediately.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Chick-fil-A worker helps police find woman accused of drive-thru assault

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Chick-fil-A worker in Nashville is credited by police for helping find a woman who punched another woman in a drive-thru. Police say Kaia Harris, 21, crashed into a woman’s car in the drive-thru at 2000 Gallatin Pike on Monday. Harris became “verbally aggressive” as the woman got out of her car to access the damage, according to police.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro PD investigate fatal shooting following self-defense claim

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police detectives are investigating a self-defense claim made after the fatal shooting of a 44-year-old man. On Tuesday night, 26-year-old Alcapone Branch was accused of shooting and killing 44-year-old Jamie Whitehead in the 600 block of Sylvan Street at the James Cayce Homes. Officials said...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman saved from Centerville house fire

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was taken to a Nashville hospital after being found inside a home that had caught fire near downtown Centerville, the Centerville Fire Department reported. Crews were called to the home on Barnwell Avenue for a reported structure fire just before 11 a.m. On arrival,...
CENTERVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Police identify, arrest man who fled from stolen vehicle

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who fled from police in a stolen vehicle a month ago has been identified and taken into custody. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Reginald Harding Jr., 27, evaded arrest in November after crashing into a car during heavy traffic. Harding was driving a stolen 2021 Dodge Charger when he hit the other vehicle at the intersection of Bell Road and Murfreesboro Pike.
NASHVILLE, TN
WBIR

1-year-old found safe, man taken into custody after Amber Alert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 1-year-old who was the subject of a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Amber Alert Monday morning has been found. Roberto Godinez III was located safe, according to the TBI. Roberto Godinez II, who the 1-year-old was thought to be traveling with, was taken into custody later...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WSMV

Fire crews extinguish Franklin chimney fire

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews worked to put out a chimney fire at a home in Franklin late Wednesday night. According to Williamson County Fire Rescue, the fire took place in the Stonebridge Park subdivision. The flames could be seen flowing outside the chimney but were quickly knocked down before spreading to the rest of the house.
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

WATCH: D.A. says Metro Police killed man in self-defense

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville District Attorney’s Office determined that Metro Police were justified in shooting and killing a man on Nov. 12. Senquarius Williams was shot and killed in Madison after police say he fired at officers. Williams had allegedly entered an existing non-critical scene on Maple...
NASHVILLE, TN
truecrimedaily

Human heart found in pile of salt in Tennessee

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (TCD) -- Workers at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility reportedly unearthed a human heart in a pile of salt last week. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told WKRN-TV deputies received the call from the TDOT facility in McEwen on Thursday, Dec. 15, regarding some "items that were found of interest."
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Surveillance footage captures car shooting out windows at businesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new video shows more than three shattered storefront windows along Nolensville Pike. Store owners told WSMV4 that beforehand someone drove down the road, shot something at the buildings and sped off. A store owner said she saw one of the windows shattered on surveillance footage...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville resident concerned over cars rolling through four-way stop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who lives near a four-way stop in west Nashville said the majority of vehicles that approach it do not fully stop, making it a dangerous intersection. Reza Filsoofi lives near the intersection of Fleetwood Drive and Hillwood Boulevard. “We noticed that people really don’t...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy