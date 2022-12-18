Read full article on original website
Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in creek
A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a creek Wednesday.
WSMV
Woman found fatally shot in creek
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead in a creek on Wednesday in the 4000 block of Fairview Drive. A passerby walking their dog found the remains. On Thursday, the Forensic Science Center revealed the woman had been fatally shot. The...
Missing 32-Year-Old Emily Goodwin Found Deceased in Columbia
On December 20, 2022, the missing Columbia Tennessee woman Emily Goodwin was found by her father deceased under a tree not very far from where her vehicle was abandoned according to a caringbreige.org post from her father Mike Goodwin. Mike Goodwin went on to say this in his journal entry:
WSMV
Metro PD arrest armed man who fled from police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police detectives have an armed man who fled during a traffic stop on Wednesday. According to police, a traffic stop was initiated on 20-year-old Keonta Brown at the Wedgewood Avenue intersection of 8th Avenue South. During the stop, police became aware that Brown was...
wgnsradio.com
Mother Arrested in Nashville, Boyfriend Arrested in Smyrna in Regards to Alleged Injuries to 9-Month-Old and a Toddler
(Smyrna, TN) Youth Services detectives charged a Nashville mother and her Smyrna boyfriend with attempted criminal homicide and two counts of aggravated child abuse in connection with injuries to her nine-month-old daughter and two-year-old son. 20-Year-old Priscila Mota was taken into custody at her Bell Road apartment by Youth Services...
WSMV
Lebanon narcotics detection K9 dies
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Lebanon Police Department announced one of its police K9s has passed away. K9 Luke died Friday with his partner K9 Officer Rob Bates by his side, LPD said in a Facebook post. “K9 Luke gave a dedicated service with the Lebanon Police Department from...
WSMV
Shot fired after basketball game at Lipscomb Academy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to the basketball gymnasium at Lipscomb Academy for a possible shooting on Wednesday night. According to MNPD, several teenagers were outside the gymnasium after the Lipscomb-Hillsboro basketball game just before 10 p.m. when a gun was fired. Witnesses told police the crowd of teenagers dispersed immediately.
WSMV
Chick-fil-A worker helps police find woman accused of drive-thru assault
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Chick-fil-A worker in Nashville is credited by police for helping find a woman who punched another woman in a drive-thru. Police say Kaia Harris, 21, crashed into a woman’s car in the drive-thru at 2000 Gallatin Pike on Monday. Harris became “verbally aggressive” as the woman got out of her car to access the damage, according to police.
WSMV
Metro PD investigate fatal shooting following self-defense claim
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police detectives are investigating a self-defense claim made after the fatal shooting of a 44-year-old man. On Tuesday night, 26-year-old Alcapone Branch was accused of shooting and killing 44-year-old Jamie Whitehead in the 600 block of Sylvan Street at the James Cayce Homes. Officials said...
Metro police investigating self-defense claim after deadly shooting in East Nashville
Metro police are investigating a self-defense claim after a man was shot and killed Tuesday evening in East Nashville.
WSMV
Woman saved from Centerville house fire
CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was taken to a Nashville hospital after being found inside a home that had caught fire near downtown Centerville, the Centerville Fire Department reported. Crews were called to the home on Barnwell Avenue for a reported structure fire just before 11 a.m. On arrival,...
WSMV
Metro Police identify, arrest man who fled from stolen vehicle
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who fled from police in a stolen vehicle a month ago has been identified and taken into custody. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Reginald Harding Jr., 27, evaded arrest in November after crashing into a car during heavy traffic. Harding was driving a stolen 2021 Dodge Charger when he hit the other vehicle at the intersection of Bell Road and Murfreesboro Pike.
WBIR
1-year-old found safe, man taken into custody after Amber Alert
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 1-year-old who was the subject of a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Amber Alert Monday morning has been found. Roberto Godinez III was located safe, according to the TBI. Roberto Godinez II, who the 1-year-old was thought to be traveling with, was taken into custody later...
WSMV
Fire crews extinguish Franklin chimney fire
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews worked to put out a chimney fire at a home in Franklin late Wednesday night. According to Williamson County Fire Rescue, the fire took place in the Stonebridge Park subdivision. The flames could be seen flowing outside the chimney but were quickly knocked down before spreading to the rest of the house.
WSMV
WATCH: D.A. says Metro Police killed man in self-defense
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville District Attorney’s Office determined that Metro Police were justified in shooting and killing a man on Nov. 12. Senquarius Williams was shot and killed in Madison after police say he fired at officers. Williams had allegedly entered an existing non-critical scene on Maple...
Human heart found in pile of salt in Tennessee
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (TCD) -- Workers at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility reportedly unearthed a human heart in a pile of salt last week. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told WKRN-TV deputies received the call from the TDOT facility in McEwen on Thursday, Dec. 15, regarding some "items that were found of interest."
Missing Dickson County K-9 found safe
A missing K-9 with the Dickson County Sheriff's Office has been found safe after being reported missing Monday.
Man allegedly threatens to shoot up phone store in South Nashville due to wait time
Metro police arrested a man after he allegedly threatened to shoot up a mobile phone store over a wait time dispute.
WSMV
Surveillance footage captures car shooting out windows at businesses
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new video shows more than three shattered storefront windows along Nolensville Pike. Store owners told WSMV4 that beforehand someone drove down the road, shot something at the buildings and sped off. A store owner said she saw one of the windows shattered on surveillance footage...
WSMV
Nashville resident concerned over cars rolling through four-way stop
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who lives near a four-way stop in west Nashville said the majority of vehicles that approach it do not fully stop, making it a dangerous intersection. Reza Filsoofi lives near the intersection of Fleetwood Drive and Hillwood Boulevard. “We noticed that people really don’t...
