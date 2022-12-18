ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

How Virginia organizations are adapting Ukraine aid for winter

By Penny Kmitt
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ibMgG_0jmpu7I300

This holiday season, families in Ukraine are listening to the sounds of sirens and missile strikes instead of Christmas music. Meanwhile, two organizations based out of Hampton Roads are continuing to provide Ukrainians with relief and a bit of holiday spirit.

"The war in Ukraine is far from over," said Gary LeBlac, the CEO of Mercy Chefs, an organization headquartered in Portsmouth.

LeBlanc is currently at the Romanian border as his team prepares for a new era of the Ukrainian war.

"This is forecast to be one of the worst winters in decades, some are saying the worst winter since World War Two," said he explained. "Power is off in a great part of the country. And it's hit or miss and other parts of the country. So it's going to be a very long and cold and difficult winter for the people of Ukraine."

LeBlac said the winter weather is posing new challenges for the organization, like difficulty getting food and supplies to more rural areas.

"The last three days had been very snowy here and interrupted a lot of our plan," he explained. "We did get the food all the way in, even though our team had to stop and make alternate travel plans, the snow was just difficult."

Gary and his team are based on the Ukraine/Romania border but are moving inland to cities like Kyiv and Kherson, to name a few.

"It is very important for us, with the winter approaching, to be in these locations inside of Ukraine. So we don't have such a great distance to go," said LeBlanc. "We can avoid some of the traffic at the border and also the weather."

Operation Blessing, a Virginia Beach-based organization, is also moving their operations. Originally at the Medyka border, the organization has moved its main station to Przemyśl, Poland, where more refugees are coming through. They then move supplies into Ukrainian cities, such as Sambir.

"As the war continues, the needs continue to increase, the needs are going to increase as the weather gets colder," said Jeff Wrestling, Operation Blessing's chief of staff. "The need for heat is of primary concern for us right now. So we are providing wood-burning stoves, or wood-fueled stoves, to residences, especially in the areas that have been heavily attacked."

Operation Blessing noted that they were getting these stoves and what supplies they can from Ukranian-owned businesses.

"Part of our goal in our procurement effort is to help Ukrainians and Ukrainian businesses. To keep Ukrainians engaged in their own marketplace," explained Wrestling.

But these organizations are not only providing life-saving supplies, but they're also trying to keep the holiday spirit alive during such a dark time.

"We are distributing advent calendars with little gift bags," Wrestling explained. "We have procured approximately 10,000 little gift bags with sweets in it that are just a special gift for the children."

Mercy Chefs says they are distributing toys and other supplies to children in Ukrainian orphanages.

"So many of these children are newly orphaned, they've lost their parents in this war, and everything in their lives has been disrupted," said LeBlanc. "We just don't believe any child should have to do Christmas without a toy. It was so funny because some of the girls were more excited about the body wash and toothpaste than they were even the toy."

Both Operation Blessing and Mercy Chefs believe they will continue helping Ukrainians through the winter months.

"The war in Ukraine is a real experience that people are dealing with daily," said Wrestling. "The Ukrainian people are a very strong people. And so they want their country back."

You can donate to Mercy Chefs and its relief efforts here.

You can donate to Operation Blessing and its relief efforts here.

Comments / 2

Related
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor’s Order for the Commonwealth of Virginia

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all local, state and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect of Brodnax County Police Chief Joseph Edward Carey, Sr. who was killed in the line of duty. I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Thursday, December 22, 2022 and remain at half-staff until sunset. Ordered on this, the 21st day of December 2022.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia under a State of Emergency

Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for all 55 West Virginia counties due to the winter storm event forecast to hit the state in the coming days. The National Weather Service predicts heavy snow, freezing rains, dangerous wind chills, and strong winds beginning today, Thursday, December 22, 2022, continuing throughout the week and […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WSAZ

Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WSAZ) - A lawyer who grew up in Beckley, West Virginia, and earned his law degree at WVU is being hailed a hero and an angel after sacrificing himself to save his colleagues at a North Carolina law firm. Gene Riddle, co-founder of the Riddle and Brantley law...
BECKLEY, WV
southarkansassun.com

Virginia Residents Received $250 One-Time Tax Rebates Last October

Residents of Virginia have already received one-time tax rebates of $250 per person last October. This program was made possible after the huge excess in the state’s revenue, says Moomaw. Last October, the Virginia Department of Taxation has already started distributing one-time payments of $250 tax rebates per person....
VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

What is the favorite Christmas food in West Virginia?

(WOWK) — West Virginians love their regional foods like “hillbilly hotdogs,” pepperoni rolls and Tudor’s biscuits. So, what are the favorite holiday foods in the Mountain State? A recent Crestline study found the answer by analyzing over 2,100 Americans about their favorite and least favorite holiday foods. With the data, Crestline created a list with […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Manchin, Capito urge residents to do speed tests

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore-Capito are urging state residents to check the accuracy of draft FCC broadband coverage maps used to determine total funding for each state to enhance coverage. . All 50 states will receive at least $100 million but the final sum will...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

60K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy