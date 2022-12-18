ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football fans rage as bet365 goes down during the World Cup final

By Greg Evans
 4 days ago

Football fans have been left fuming after the major betting website bet365 went down during the World Cup final between Argentina and France.

A message on the bet365 website currently says: "We are currently experiencing very high levels of demand."

Users wishing to make a bet are then placed into a queue where they are given an amount of time where they are told how long they will have to wait to place a bet.

Bet365 also shared a message on Twitter reading: "We are currently experiencing technical issues and working to rectify these as soon as possible. Apologies for any inconvenience caused."

However, fans are still reporting issues and many reactions on social are apoplectic to say the least with some pointing out that a similar thing happened in the summer during the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid.





