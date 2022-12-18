ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

wkzo.com

Interim principal of Portage Northern High School resigns

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Portage Northern High School interim principal has resigned. The district announced on Wednesday, December 21 that interim principle Michael Huber resigned following an incident at the October homecoming dance. Portage Public Schools Board of Trustees accepted his resignation at a board meeting on...
PORTAGE, MI
wkzo.com

Snow Removal Emergency issued for City of Portage

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Portage has issued a Snow Removal Emergency, restricting on-street parking beginning at midnight on Thursday, December 22. This restriction will remain in effect until Monday, December 26 at 8 a.m. To assist with safe and efficient snow removal from city streets,...
PORTAGE, MI
wkzo.com

Charges of open murder reauthorized for 16-year-old involved in shooting near Interfaith homes

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The charge of open murder has been reauthorized for a 16-year-old Kalamazoo teenager. The Kalamazoo County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney issued a release on Thursday, December 22 stating that the original charges against Kahree L. Compton of one count of open murder and one count of using a firearm to commit a felony have been reauthorized.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkzo.com

Blizzard Warning issued by the National Weather Service

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The National Weather Service of Grand Rapids has issued a Blizzard Warning that will be effect from 4 p.m. Thursday, December 22 to 1 a.m. Saturday, December 24. The warning was issued by NWS Wednesday, December 21 at 1:42 p.m. Heavy snow is expected...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wkzo.com

1 dead, 4 injured in house fire in Bangor

BANGOR, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — One person is dead and another four were taken to the hospital for injuries following a house fire in Bangor on Tuesday, December 12. According to South Haven Area Emergency Services, the fire started around 8:25 a.m. at the home on 3rd Street. Authorities...
BANGOR, MI

