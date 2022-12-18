Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wkzo.com
Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries seeking volunteers to help during winter storm
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Homeless shelters across west Michigan bracing themselves for the winter storm. And Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries is certainly one of them. President and CEO Michael Brown says that with the expected snow and wind, he has no doubt that more people will be seeking shelter.
wkzo.com
Interim principal of Portage Northern High School resigns
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Portage Northern High School interim principal has resigned. The district announced on Wednesday, December 21 that interim principle Michael Huber resigned following an incident at the October homecoming dance. Portage Public Schools Board of Trustees accepted his resignation at a board meeting on...
wkzo.com
AUDIO: Portage residents complain about steep rate hikes at city council meeting
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Portage City Council had a lump of coal for homeowners during their last meeting before Christmas on Tuesday, December 20, and residents turned out to complain about it. The Council approved new fees for 2023 with some costs for residential improvements increasing from...
wkzo.com
Snow Removal Emergency issued for City of Portage
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Portage has issued a Snow Removal Emergency, restricting on-street parking beginning at midnight on Thursday, December 22. This restriction will remain in effect until Monday, December 26 at 8 a.m. To assist with safe and efficient snow removal from city streets,...
wkzo.com
Charges of open murder reauthorized for 16-year-old involved in shooting near Interfaith homes
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The charge of open murder has been reauthorized for a 16-year-old Kalamazoo teenager. The Kalamazoo County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney issued a release on Thursday, December 22 stating that the original charges against Kahree L. Compton of one count of open murder and one count of using a firearm to commit a felony have been reauthorized.
wkzo.com
Weather alert from KCSO: Winter storm watch in effect Thursday through Saturday
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office has posted an alert for a winter storm watch that’s in effect from Thursday afternoon, December 22 through Saturday evening, December 24. This alert, used verbatim, was issued on Tuesday, December 20. WHAT: Blizzard conditions possible. Total...
wkzo.com
Stolen vehicle recovered by CCSD in parking lot of Springfield auto parts store
SPRINGFIELD, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department says they recovered a stolen vehicle on Monday afternoon in the parking lot of Airway Auto Parts located at 3500 West Dickman Road in the City of Springfield. Before deputies arrived, a suspect was seen running away from the...
wkzo.com
Blizzard Warning issued by the National Weather Service
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The National Weather Service of Grand Rapids has issued a Blizzard Warning that will be effect from 4 p.m. Thursday, December 22 to 1 a.m. Saturday, December 24. The warning was issued by NWS Wednesday, December 21 at 1:42 p.m. Heavy snow is expected...
wkzo.com
1 dead, 4 injured in house fire in Bangor
BANGOR, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — One person is dead and another four were taken to the hospital for injuries following a house fire in Bangor on Tuesday, December 12. According to South Haven Area Emergency Services, the fire started around 8:25 a.m. at the home on 3rd Street. Authorities...
wkzo.com
Driver and child injured as school bus rolls over in Calhoun County two vehicle crash
LEE TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The driver of a school bus and a child were injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash involving a Dean Transportation school bus and a passenger vehicle. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to 23 Mile and R Drive North in Lee...
Comments / 0