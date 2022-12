‘Who Knew?’ is sponsored by Walter Stewart’s Market. “The years past have seen the establishment and subsequent growth of our library until it has long since outgrown its accommodations and has thus been seriously handicapped in its attempted work.” —Henry W. Saxe, ‘Relation of the Library to the Community,’ in the Jan. 30, 1913 New Canaan Advertiser.

NEW CANAAN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO