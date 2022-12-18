Cold Press Juicer - Press your own Juice & Save $$$ on Shipping Fees from Oregon Fruit ( $14,500 ) Why spend all that money on shipping fees when you can juice your own fruit. Shipping fees always almost DOUBLE the cost of the fruit. The Vincent CP4 will juice up to 350lbs/hr and you can control how much juice you press out of the fruit by increasing the back pressure on the unit.

OREGON STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO