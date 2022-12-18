ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TJ
4d ago

why would the article say recreational Marijuana remains illegal when in fact its been legal for more than a year and medicinally for quite a few years?🤦🤦🤦🤦

Scott Murphy
4d ago

Democrats dropped the ball on legislation..NY legalized before New Jersey but New Jersey has stores open since April

Power 93.7 WBLK

How Much Marijuana Can You Legally Have At Home In New York State?

The first legal marijuana dispensaries will be opening up in New York State soon. If you haven't already been buying your supply from "off-market" sources, you may be inclined to stock up when they do open. But, how much marijuana can you legally store at home before you get into 'breaking the law territory'?
wdkx.com

NY Minimum Wage Increase For 2023

It’s almost the end of 2022, and with that comes the minimum wage increase! Governor Kathy Hochul’s mission to have minimum wage phase into $15 an hour continues, as workers outside New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County will see an increase by $1 per hour, from $13.20 to $14.20, as of Dec. 31.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

Immigrants Can No Longer Be Called Illegal Aliens In New York State

New York now prohibits immigrants who are in the state illegally from being called illegal aliens. It's similar to the move New York made to stop prisoners from being called inmates. Governor Kathy Hochul signed new legislation that makes the change. Assembly Bill A10147/Senate Bill S9333 was signed into law...
104.5 The Team

What Does New York State Legally Consider as Being Married?

Have you dreamed of being married to someone? Can you legally be married to someone without having the marriage license and having the ceremony take place? Does New York State have laws regarding marriage that other states have?. What about the couple that was always referred to as married, but...
mynbc5.com

New York announces beginning of retail cannabis sales

NEW YORK — After months of preparation, New Yorkers will finally be able to purchase cannabis from a retail store beginning next week. Gov. Kathy Hochul said HIV/AIDS service organization Housing Works would operate the first retail shop in New York State to legally sell marijuana beginning on Dec. 29.
NEW YORK STATE
Syracuse.com

Following raids on marijuana shops, some question emergency enforcement rules

When a woman breezed into Manhattan CBD shop Popped NYC on Dec. 7, co-owner Evan Forsch said he didn’t initially notice the four police officers flanking her. She identified herself as an official with New York’s Office of Cannabis Management, and said the group was there to search the store. Officers patted Forsch down for weapons, told him to put his phone where they could see it, and started ruffling around the shop’s inventory.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWLP

NY households will get additional food assistance in December: Hochul

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get additional food benefits this December, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday. All New Yorkers in the program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, Hochul said. Supplemental benefits will come from roughly $234 million in federal funding. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

New York: SNAP recipients to receive maximum benefit in December

NEW YORK (WWTI) — All New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The governor’s office said all households participating in the program, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will receive […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

14 Exquisite Gourmet Cheese Shops in Upstate New York

Cheese production is a big business in Upstate New York. In fact, the Empire State is the fifth largest cheese-producing state in the US (Wisconsin is #1 of course). What many don't know is that New York actually used to be one of the most dominant states in terms of cheese-making in the country. That was about 150 years back at this point. But there are still tons of delicious cheeses being produced in our state and we want to show them off.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS New York

New York's first casino in a shopping mall set to open in Orange County

NEWBURGH, N.Y. -- As casino gaming is expanding in New York, retail malls are struggling.Now, those two trends have merged in the Orange County town of Newburgh.On Wednesday, CBS2 visited the soon-to-open, first-ever casino inside a New York shopping mall.A flock of seagulls outnumbered cars at the Newburgh Mall, where Sears just closed and many storefronts are empty.But in the old Bon-Ton department store space, Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino is about to open its doors."It kind of went downhill. It was almost ready to fold, the mall," casino employee Renee Goldman said.Goldman is a Newburgh area native who remembers the...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
