TJ
4d ago
why would the article say recreational Marijuana remains illegal when in fact its been legal for more than a year and medicinally for quite a few years?🤦🤦🤦🤦
Scott Murphy
4d ago
Democrats dropped the ball on legislation..NY legalized before New Jersey but New Jersey has stores open since April
A frank conversation with an anonymous marijuana retail license winner in New York
Earlier this week, I received a call from one of New York’s first-round cannabis retail license winners. This person had just participated in the Office of Cannabis Management’s presentation on Friday to all Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licensees called “Rules of the road – preparing to operate a retail cannabis dispensary.”
How Much Marijuana Can You Legally Have At Home In New York State?
The first legal marijuana dispensaries will be opening up in New York State soon. If you haven't already been buying your supply from "off-market" sources, you may be inclined to stock up when they do open. But, how much marijuana can you legally store at home before you get into 'breaking the law territory'?
wdkx.com
NY Minimum Wage Increase For 2023
It’s almost the end of 2022, and with that comes the minimum wage increase! Governor Kathy Hochul’s mission to have minimum wage phase into $15 an hour continues, as workers outside New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County will see an increase by $1 per hour, from $13.20 to $14.20, as of Dec. 31.
How Much Money Does New York State Tax You For Cigarettes, Alcohol, Weed?
Not too long ago, New York State announced that it is removing taxes on diapers, which is great news for parents of infants and toddlers. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement on July 25, 2022,. I know many parents are anxious about rising prices and making ends meet. To bring...
Immigrants Can No Longer Be Called Illegal Aliens In New York State
New York now prohibits immigrants who are in the state illegally from being called illegal aliens. It's similar to the move New York made to stop prisoners from being called inmates. Governor Kathy Hochul signed new legislation that makes the change. Assembly Bill A10147/Senate Bill S9333 was signed into law...
New York legal weed sales to begin next week: Find out where
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Adult-use cannabis sales in New York will begin before the year’s end, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday. On Dec. 29, a dispensary in Manhattan, operated by Housing Works, will be the first dispensary to sell cannabis in the state since the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act was signed into law by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in March 2021.
What Does New York State Legally Consider as Being Married?
Have you dreamed of being married to someone? Can you legally be married to someone without having the marriage license and having the ceremony take place? Does New York State have laws regarding marriage that other states have?. What about the couple that was always referred to as married, but...
mynbc5.com
New York announces beginning of retail cannabis sales
NEW YORK — After months of preparation, New Yorkers will finally be able to purchase cannabis from a retail store beginning next week. Gov. Kathy Hochul said HIV/AIDS service organization Housing Works would operate the first retail shop in New York State to legally sell marijuana beginning on Dec. 29.
One of the Most Affordable Places to Retire is Actually in New York?
If you're planning ahead for retirement, there is always a lot to consider. The state of New York hasn't always been a welcoming place for retirees, due to the high cost of living. But according to one recent study, there is one city in the Empire State that actually ranks in the top 10 most affordable places to retire.
New year, new laws: Look out for these 4 changes affecting New Yorkers
The new year is just a few weeks away.
Bill Veto Is Great News For Many In Upstate New York, Bad News For Others
Many are thrilled a bill was vetoed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, while others are very disappointed. Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill that would allow upstate New York counties to ban a new holiday hunt. Hochul Vetos Bill For Central New York, Mohawk Valley, Southern Tier, Finger Lakes, and...
The New York State Department Of Labor Announces New Process To Make Tax Season Easier For Customers
CNY – The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) today announced that it is improving the process for Unemployment Insurance customers to get their 1099-G form this tax season. NYSDOL will be automatically mailing the form to New Yorkers who claimed benefits in 2022 and have not opted...
Following raids on marijuana shops, some question emergency enforcement rules
When a woman breezed into Manhattan CBD shop Popped NYC on Dec. 7, co-owner Evan Forsch said he didn’t initially notice the four police officers flanking her. She identified herself as an official with New York’s Office of Cannabis Management, and said the group was there to search the store. Officers patted Forsch down for weapons, told him to put his phone where they could see it, and started ruffling around the shop’s inventory.
NY households will get additional food assistance in December: Hochul
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get additional food benefits this December, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday. All New Yorkers in the program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, Hochul said. Supplemental benefits will come from roughly $234 million in federal funding. […]
New York Food Stamps for January 2023 Are Scheduled To Disburse on These Dates
New York state residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can expect to get their payments according to the usual schedule in January 2023. For residents of...
New York: SNAP recipients to receive maximum benefit in December
NEW YORK (WWTI) — All New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The governor’s office said all households participating in the program, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will receive […]
14 Exquisite Gourmet Cheese Shops in Upstate New York
Cheese production is a big business in Upstate New York. In fact, the Empire State is the fifth largest cheese-producing state in the US (Wisconsin is #1 of course). What many don't know is that New York actually used to be one of the most dominant states in terms of cheese-making in the country. That was about 150 years back at this point. But there are still tons of delicious cheeses being produced in our state and we want to show them off.
Homeowners Getting $25K For No Effort In New York State
2 windmills on the property produce a $20,000-$25,000 yearly income. If you have ever driven from Albany to Buffalo, or from Rochester to the Southern Tier of New York State, you have seen many windmills on various hilltops. Ever wonder what the landowners make off of those?. New York State,...
New York's first casino in a shopping mall set to open in Orange County
NEWBURGH, N.Y. -- As casino gaming is expanding in New York, retail malls are struggling.Now, those two trends have merged in the Orange County town of Newburgh.On Wednesday, CBS2 visited the soon-to-open, first-ever casino inside a New York shopping mall.A flock of seagulls outnumbered cars at the Newburgh Mall, where Sears just closed and many storefronts are empty.But in the old Bon-Ton department store space, Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino is about to open its doors."It kind of went downhill. It was almost ready to fold, the mall," casino employee Renee Goldman said.Goldman is a Newburgh area native who remembers the...
They Call It “Gas Station Heroin” & It’s Still Legal In New York
If you’ve been inside a gas station or convenience store lately, you may have seen the bottles. They have names like Tianaa, TD Red, and ZaZa Red. They promise everything from pain relief to mood boost to even an alternative to cannabis, but they all give one thing in common: Tianeptine addiction.
