San Francisco will remove residential parking spaces obstructing Muni bus stops very soonJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in San Francisco, CaliforniaElizabeth FequiereSan Francisco, CA
Who is this former Ukrainian billionaire college dropout & Mountain View, CA, resident?Stephen L DaltonMountain View, CA
San Francisco Giants Interested In Star Free AgentOnlyHomers
New York Mets Shock Everyone With Superstar SigningOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
sfstandard.com
Laid-Off Tech Workers Are Bracing For a Difficult Future
Breakups are never easy—some you see coming a mile away because the signs have been there all along. Others might come as a complete surprise. Sometimes a new person just comes along and turns your life upside down. Either way, what’s true about breakups recently in the Bay Area—where...
Stanford releases guide to eliminate 'harmful language,' cautions against calling US citizens 'American'
Stanford University's index of "harmful language” the school plans to eliminate offered alternative terms to words commonly used in everyday conversations.
Holiday Fund: Literacy Partners strives to support local literacy initiatives in Menlo Park and beyond
Literacy Partners – Menlo Park (LPMP) completed the first full year of its expanded mission in July 2022, providing some $85,000 to local partner organizations to address a range of issues helping toddlers to seniors. We see our job as creating opportunities to help our neighbors who might say,...
Building Design & Construction
Bay Area school district builds 59 affordable apartments for faculty and staff
In what may be a first in the U.S., 122 new affordable apartments at 705 Serramonte, Daly City, Calif., were set aside for faculty and staff at Jefferson Union High School District. The three-story structure provides 59 one-bedroom, 56 two-bedroom, and seven three-bedroom units. The Bay Area has one of...
Stanford Daily
Stanford professor pays $29M in fraud case
Prominent Stanford geneticist Stan Cohen has paid $29.2 million in damages after losing a lengthy court battle. Cohen was found to have intentionally misled investors into a biotechnology company he founded in 2016 and also admitted to providing inaccurate testimony to the court. Cohen, a professor in the School of...
Indian tech workers in Silicon Valley protest immigration discrimination
SAN JOSE -- With thousands of Central America refugees converging on the U.S. southern border, the issue of immigration is heating up this week. It's a fight that usually centers on a fear of Americans losing their jobs. But there are some immigrants who were invited here specifically because their skills are needed and they say even they are being let down by the system.The thirty or so people who marched in San Jose Sunday were not immigrants demanding to enter this country. They've already been here -- some for decades. They were recruited from India to work in the...
getnews.info
Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of Brand New Chick-fil-A Drive-Thru in Alameda County, Calif. for $10.4 Million
LIVERMORE, Calif. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm has arranged the record sale of a brand new single-tenant net lease Chick-fil-A Drive-Thru in Livermore, California. The sale price was $10.4 million.
Poets and Quants
2 Storied B-Schools Merge In The San Francisco Bay Area
Presidio Graduate School – a small, private business school focused on social justice and environmental sustainability – announced this month that it will merge with the University of Redlands in southern California. Presidio’s programs will be housed at the Redland’s Marin Campus in the San Francisco Bay area beginning in summer 2023.
This Washington City Is One Of The Happiest Cities In The U.S.
SmartAsset pinpointed the happiest cities in America based on personal finance, quality of life, and more.
yieldpro.com
Levin Johnston completes $27 million sale of upgraded 60-unit multifamily community in Fremont, California
Levin Johnston of Marcus and Millichap, one of the top multifamily brokerage teams in the U.S., specializing in wealth management through commercial real estate investments, has successfully directed the sale of Victoria Park, a 60-unit multifamily community located in the East Bay city of Fremont, California for $27.2 million. Adam Levin and Robert Johnston represented the seller in the transaction, as well as the buyer alongside Andres Lopez.
Meet the candidates: Who's running for Menlo Park City Council District 5
More than a dozen candidates are seeking to represent Menlo Park’s District 5, filling in for the final two years of Ray Mueller's term as he leaves the council to join the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors. The City Council is set to choose the new council member...
sfstandard.com
The ‘Tripledemic’ is Here—But Which Virus is the Worst in NorCal?
Winter flu season is back with a vengeance this year, except this time, it’s not just one disease causing a surge in illnesses and hospitalizations—it’s three. Dubbed a “tripledemic” by public health officials, San Francisco and cities across the country are getting hit by a triple-whammy of respiratory illnesses: common influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and Covid.
Beloved Bay Area summer camp saved after $10M agreement
A nearly $10 million agreement forged between the YMCA of San Francisco and the Sempervirens Fund, the state's oldest land trust, has ensured the permanent protection of the Y's historic youth summer camp and the rare old-growth redwoods around it. The deal was finalized Monday, with Sempervirens completing the purchase at a total of $9.625 million for the 920-acre parcel, plus the costs of management for the next 20 years. The funds will go toward restoring waterways, vegetation management, invasive species control and upgrades to...
'An incredible gift': Anonymous donor gives $350,000 to Holiday Fund
After making the largest-ever donation to the Palo Alto Weekly Holiday Fund and Almanac Holiday Fund in 2021 — $350,000 — an anonymous Silicon Valley philanthropist this week repeated the act of generosity. The philanthropist has given $250,000 to the Weekly's and $100,000 to the Almanac's charitable programs,...
Washington Examiner
Besieged by homeless, San Francisco businesses want their tax dollars back
San Francisco's La Cocina Marketplace, the city’s first women-led food hall, spends $300,000 a year on private security to protect the women owners, operators, and employees who work in the old post office's food stalls. But even that investment isn’t enough. By 3 p.m., needles, trash, and drug users...
Silicon Valley
16 long-lived Bay Area restaurants we said goodbye to in 2022
Bay Area diners said farewell to so many beloved restaurants in 2022. The ones we pay tribute to here had been favorites for generations. Some chefs and owners decided to retire. Others couldn’t weather the costs of doing business in this pandemic era, faced rent increases or lost their leases to redevelopment plans.
hiconsumption.com
Twitter Is Auctioning Off Designer Furniture From Its San Francisco Office
Where can one even begin to explain what’s happening at Twitter HQ right now? With each coming news story, it seems as though things are falling apart at the seams for the San Francisco-based social giant, and a 351-lot-filled auction is the latest proof that might be true. Moreover,...
Make yourself at home: Tal Palo brings Mexican food and wares to Los Altos
Chilaquiles and molletes star on the menu at the new downtown shop and eatery that makes patrons feel as if they’re dining in the owners’ house. The family behind one of Los Altos’ newest restaurants wants you to feel like you’re in their home – a very stylish home at that – when you walk through the door.
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley’s sweetest factory tour is back in business
Factory tour tickets (which include a tasting) are available online for a $15 deposit. After a pandemic-prompted two year hiatus, Berkeley’s TCHO chocolate factory has reopened for tours, a look behind the candy curtain — and a chance to taste some of its most desirable offerings. The chocolate factory tours, open to parties of 1-15 people, with a $15 deposit per person, would be fun to do with a group of friends. You can decide “who wears it better” when you put on your protective paper hats.
Portola Valley's Sarah Wernikoff opts to not seek mayoral role in 2023
Breaking from the normal rotation, Vice Mayor Sarah Wernikoff asked not to be nominated to serve as mayor for Portola Valley in 2023 for personal reasons during a Wednesday, Dec. 14 meeting. Instead, she nominated Jeff Aalfs for the role. When newly sworn in council member Mary Hufty asked if...
