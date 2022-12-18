ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf talks efforts to send $2,000 stimulus checks

By George Stockburger
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

(WHTM) – Tom Wolf is wrapping up his tenure as Pennsylvania’s Governor after two terms and eight years marked by COVID shutdowns, election security questions, and a budget surplus.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic was the question of whether Pennsylvania would be able to send $2,000 stimulus checks directly to Pennsylvania residents. It came amid the federal government’s popular stimulus check program that many said helped keep them in their homes and put food on their tables when the economy was shut down and workers were laid off.

Despite multiple efforts and public campaigning, Pennslyvania never got the state-funded $2,000 stimulus checks that Wolf pushed for as part of a $1.7 billion PA Opportunity Plan.

In a wide-ranging interview with abc27’s Dennis Owens, Wolf recounted the effort to send stimulus checks to residents amid a budget surplus and influx of federal money.

“The money would’ve come from federal funds, it was free money just send it out, and (Republicans) did not want to do that. But then after the budget passed and we had all this money I said here’s another opportunity instead of using federal money, let’s use state money. We had plenty it’s not like we had to raise anybody’s taxes.”

In Wolf’s plan, Pennsylvania households with an income of $80,000 or less would’ve received the $2,000 direct payments.

Wolf said with residents facing inflation at the grocery store and gas pump the “$2000 would be a really nice help. I don’t know why I couldn’t get that done.”

The PA Opportunity Plan included  $225 million in support for small businesses, $204 million for direct property tax relief, $325 million for Pennsylvania’s healthcare system, and $450 million to invest in the conservation, preservation, and revitalization of Pennsylvania communities.

Any American Rescue Plan money that Pennsylvania received that remains unused by December 31, 2024, will need to be returned to the federal government.

Governor Wolf’s full interview will air during This Week in Pennsylvania on Sunday, December 18.

Chris Harris
4d ago

the government is a joke help Pennsylvanians no the to just want money in there pocket while we suffer and they wonder why more people are going homeless we need trump back America is going down the hole

Tobie Foster
4d ago

Talk is cheap! Heard all this BS before. Pennsylvania cares nothing about the economic health of it's constitutes as long as taxes keeping pouring in to line their piggy pockets with.

Guest
4d ago

So it goes back to the federal account because it wasn’t used and the State doesn’t benefit. Really smart there representatives. Speaking as a republican, why is the US sending all this money overseas to help all these other countries, overwhelmingly letting immigrants in, but PA can’t help their own residents???? Neither party is any good !!!

WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania hunting opportunities still open into 2023

(WTAJ) — The Holidays are here and 2022 is winding down, but there’s still plenty of hunting taking place in Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania’s hunting license year isn’t even halfway over, and there’s plenty of action in the coming weeks and months. The final deer seasons of 2022-2023 kick off Dec. 26, running alongside many small game […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
