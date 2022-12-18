Read full article on original website
5-Month-Old Twins Abducted By Stranger With Delayed Amber Alert And No National News Coverage. One Twin Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
White Castle Permanently Closes - 50 Year Old Restaurant ShuttersTy D.Columbus, OH
Longstanding White Castle Location Permanently Closing After 50-Plus YearsJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s Police Department hosts Toys For Tots for 75th anniversary, sets record number of collectionsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Police still searching for slain Ohio State student’s shooter six years later
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A fatal shooting that took place nearly six years ago remains under investigation as Columbus police continue to seek help in finding the person or persons responsible. According to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers, Columbus police and Columbus Division of Fire responded to shots fired in the 20 block of East Northwood […]
cwcolumbus.com
Some Central Ohio counties issue snow emergencies Sunday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some Central Ohio Counties issued level 1 snow emergencies as colder temperatures move in. The following counties issued and later canceled level 1 snow emergencies:. Athens. Muskingum. Delaware County. Coshocton County. Hocking County. While traveling, watch for spots that freeze first such as bridges, overpasses,...
AdWeek
WBNS Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy Leaving Station
WBNS chief meteorologist Ashlee Baracy is leaving the Columbus, Ohio CBS affiliate this week. “With heavy hearts, we are announcing Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy is leaving 10TV for an exciting new opportunity,” the station wrote on social media. “Her last day with 10TV will be on Thursday. We wish her all the best on her next adventure!”
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Assault with a knife reported at Chillicothe VA
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — On Sunday evening, the Ross County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an assault at the Freedom Path apartments at the Chillicothe VA. According to deputies, an altercation occurred between two individuals, during which one person reportedly pulled out a knife and used it.
Wintry weekend, some moderation before late week arctic blast
A major storm is likely Thursday night and Friday that will have substantial travel impacts, so good to prepare ahead of time and watch for updates as the week progresses. Our weekend snow showers—the first measurable snow in a mild December so far–have diminished, as a large, lumbering storm over the northern Great Lakes moves […]
Man shot during fight in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was injured in a shooting Sunday evening in the Mount Vernon section of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers responded to a local hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim at approximately 5:51 p.m. At the hospital, officers interviewed the 31-year-old man, who said he was in the area of […]
Two dead in Knox County house fire
CENTERBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after a house fire in Centerburg, Knox County, Sunday morning. According to Chief Mark McCann with the Central Ohio Joint Fire District, the fire was reported at approximately 9:30 a.m. on the 3500 block of Long Road. McCann said the two people who died were the home’s […]
Level 1 Snow Emergency lifted in Delaware County
Update: Around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Delaware County cancelled its Level 1 Snow Emergency. DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Delaware County has declared a Level 1 Snow Emergency Saturday as snow showers move through central Ohio. In a Twitter post, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office warned that roads may be covered with snow and/or ice. LEVEL […]
Hilltop shooting leaves one person in life-threatening condition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in life-threatening condition after being shot in the Hilltop neighborhood on Sunday. Just before 5 a.m., Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting on the 300 block of South Eureka Avenue, where they found one person lying between vehicles and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to […]
Man barricaded in Greensboro taken into custody
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police officers responded to Central Avenue in reference to a weapons incident around 8:20 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, one subject was barricaded inside the residence. Investigators said the barricaded subject had discharged a weapon into a vehicle around 7:15 p.m. on Avalon Road before...
Five people, a dozen dogs rescued from Driving Park house fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus firefighters rescued five people and about a dozen dogs from a Driving Park-area house that ignited in flames on Sunday. Around 7:30 a.m., the Columbus Division of Fire responded to a fire that erupted from the rear of a two-and-a-half-story, single-family house on the 1000 block of Seymour Avenue. While […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police searching for suspect in Walmart theft and assault
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio —– Authorities are on the lookout for a white male suspect who is believed to have fled south on Route 23 after committing a theft and assaulting a woman at the Walmart in Chillicothe. The suspect is described as a white male wearing a black coat and a black hat.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – “Ill Beat the F_ck Out of You” Homeless Man Attacks Officer when Asked to Move Along
Chillicothe – A homeless man was arrested after attacking an officer who responded to a business on Monday. According to the Chillicothe police department on 12/12/22, they were dispatched to 950 Bridge Street in reference to a male sleeping near the entrance of the AT&T building when employees attempted to open the business. When the officer arrived and made contact with the man, he wasn’t happy to be woken up. In the report, the officer details the situation.
