Blizzard Conditions Possible By Weeks End As Arctic Air Moves In
PIERRE — For the second week in a row visibility across central South Dakota could be in question. While snowfall from a new system will be minor compared to last week’s Winter Storm Diaz, a Winter Storm Watch begins today…. Forecaster Ryan Leak at the National Weather Service...
Pierre crews repairing water main break on West Third Street; Pierre Airport closed the rest of the day
The Pierre Regional Airport is closed for the remainder of the day (Dec. 22, 2022) because airline visibility minimums cannot be met. The City will continue to monitor the situation. A water main leak has been identified on West Third Street in Pierre. Water service remains, however those in the...
To prevent frostbite, cover up, warm up slowly, stay hydrated
Below zero temperatures and 20-30mph winds have combined to create treacherous conditions for those who have to go outside today (Dec. 22, 2022)– with more of the same in store tomorrow. Dr. Michael Richardson with Avera Medical Group in Pierre says if you have to go out, be sure...
Helmsley Center front entrance closed until further notice
The front entrance to the Helmsley Center in Pierre is closed after a water sprinkler head burst yesterday (Dec. 19, 2022) because of the cold temperature. A spokesperson for Avera St. Mary’s Hospital says the water damaged the electrical system that powers the main entrance to the Helmsley Center. Crews will be on site today to assess the extent of the damage and determine how long the front door may be out of commission.
Stanley County Commission to handle year-end business during meeting this evening
YEAR END – TUESDAY DECEMBER 20, 2022 – 5:00 P.M. Operating Transfer from Rural Access Infrastructure Fund 295-0-274.90. Automatic Budget Supplement – Road & Bridge Health Insurance. Executive Session – Personnel – SDCL 1-25-2(1) Discussion: Any other business that may come before the Board. Christmas...
10′ Drifts Strand 70 Trucks in South Dakota
The Vivian, South Dakota Coffee Cup Fuel truck stop will be remembered for their kindness and long working hours after last week's blizzard socked-in truckers across the state. While Sioux Falls received mostly rain and ice, the other 90% of South Dakota was hammered by snow and winds which led to traffic delays and accidents.
Denver Air only bidder for Pierre, Watertown EAS contracts; Offering Denver, Denver & Minneapolis, Denver & Chicago route options
Denver Air Connection was the only company to submit a bid for the US Department of Transportation’s Essential Air Service contract to provide commercial air service for the Pierre Regional Airport. City Commissioner Jamie Huizenga says Denver Air’s bid included three options. Denver Air’s two-year bid for the...
Blizzard Traps 70+ Semi Trucks Under Huge Drifts for Days in South Dakota
Conrad QuailClosed roads and heavy loads meant no one was going anywhere.
Pierre’s Buchanan Elementary moves Christmas sing event up to today, rather than tomorrow
With tomorrow’s forecast calling for extremely cold temperatures, Buchanan Elementary School in Pierre has moved up its Christmas sing for ALL GRADES to today (Dec. 21, 2022). Principal Ryan Noyes share’s the schedule. There’s some construction happening at Buchanan Elementary, so Noyes says those attending should please use...
Stanley County School Board to meet tonight; Meeting rescheduled because of last week’s storm
The Stanley County school board meets at 6pm CT today (Dec. 21, 2022) at Parkview Auditorium in Fort Pierre. Approval of Minutes for November 2, 2022, Special Board Meeting and November 9, 2022, Regular Board Meeting. Approval of Bills. Imprest Expense. Financials for November 2022. Student Report. Buildings and Grounds.
US Highway 14 at 1806 blocked by stranded vehicles; Traffic not allowed through until further notice
The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says US Hwy. 14 west from Highway 1806 near Fort Pierre is blocked until further notice. Traffic is unable to get through because a semi and other vehicles are stuck.
Woman changes plea in Pierre homicide case
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One woman is pleading guilty to charges in the death of a Pierre man earlier this year. The Hughes County States Attorney says 38-year-old Miranda Henry has agreed to plead guilty to First Degree Manslaughter-Domestic Violence in the death of 49-year-old Christopher Mexican. Mexican was...
Defense Rules Again As Governor Girls Smother Watertown
PIERRE – Pierre Governor Girls Basketball again used solid defense on Tuesday to lead wire-to-wire for the third straight game and stop Watertown 51-29 at the Riggs High Gym. Ayvrie Kaiser had 12 points and eight rebounds to lead Pierre (3-0). Reese Terwilliger scored 11 points. Remington Price hit...
Aske Whitebird wins Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area early bird Mega Raffle drawing
The three finalists for one of the early bird drawings for the Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area’s 2023 Mega Raffle were drawn this morning (Dec. 21, 2022) during the KGFX morning show. The three finalists are Marty Allison, Aske Whitebird and Becci Scott. Club Director Becky...
Pierre’s Kienholz, Maciejczak Sign With Big Ten Schools
PIERRE – Two Pierre Governor football players have made names for themselves locally and statewide. Now, they will hope to do so nationwide. Wednesday, the first day that football recruits could sign national letters of intent, Governor quarterback Lincoln Kienholz and two-way lineman Jason Maciejczak signed to play at Big Ten schools. Kienholz will go to Ohio State; Maciejczak will head to Nebraska.
