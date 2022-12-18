ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

Comments / 0

Related
kccrradio.com

Blizzard Conditions Possible By Weeks End As Arctic Air Moves In

PIERRE — For the second week in a row visibility across central South Dakota could be in question. While snowfall from a new system will be minor compared to last week’s Winter Storm Diaz, a Winter Storm Watch begins today…. Forecaster Ryan Leak at the National Weather Service...
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

To prevent frostbite, cover up, warm up slowly, stay hydrated

Below zero temperatures and 20-30mph winds have combined to create treacherous conditions for those who have to go outside today (Dec. 22, 2022)– with more of the same in store tomorrow. Dr. Michael Richardson with Avera Medical Group in Pierre says if you have to go out, be sure...
drgnews.com

Helmsley Center front entrance closed until further notice

The front entrance to the Helmsley Center in Pierre is closed after a water sprinkler head burst yesterday (Dec. 19, 2022) because of the cold temperature. A spokesperson for Avera St. Mary’s Hospital says the water damaged the electrical system that powers the main entrance to the Helmsley Center. Crews will be on site today to assess the extent of the damage and determine how long the front door may be out of commission.
Kickin Country 100.5

10′ Drifts Strand 70 Trucks in South Dakota

The Vivian, South Dakota Coffee Cup Fuel truck stop will be remembered for their kindness and long working hours after last week's blizzard socked-in truckers across the state. While Sioux Falls received mostly rain and ice, the other 90% of South Dakota was hammered by snow and winds which led to traffic delays and accidents.
VIVIAN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Woman changes plea in Pierre homicide case

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One woman is pleading guilty to charges in the death of a Pierre man earlier this year. The Hughes County States Attorney says 38-year-old Miranda Henry has agreed to plead guilty to First Degree Manslaughter-Domestic Violence in the death of 49-year-old Christopher Mexican. Mexican was...
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Defense Rules Again As Governor Girls Smother Watertown

PIERRE – Pierre Governor Girls Basketball again used solid defense on Tuesday to lead wire-to-wire for the third straight game and stop Watertown 51-29 at the Riggs High Gym. Ayvrie Kaiser had 12 points and eight rebounds to lead Pierre (3-0). Reese Terwilliger scored 11 points. Remington Price hit...
WATERTOWN, SD
drgnews.com

Pierre’s Kienholz, Maciejczak Sign With Big Ten Schools

PIERRE – Two Pierre Governor football players have made names for themselves locally and statewide. Now, they will hope to do so nationwide. Wednesday, the first day that football recruits could sign national letters of intent, Governor quarterback Lincoln Kienholz and two-way lineman Jason Maciejczak signed to play at Big Ten schools. Kienholz will go to Ohio State; Maciejczak will head to Nebraska.
PIERRE, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy