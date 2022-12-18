The front entrance to the Helmsley Center in Pierre is closed after a water sprinkler head burst yesterday (Dec. 19, 2022) because of the cold temperature. A spokesperson for Avera St. Mary’s Hospital says the water damaged the electrical system that powers the main entrance to the Helmsley Center. Crews will be on site today to assess the extent of the damage and determine how long the front door may be out of commission.

