Dan Campbell’s Aidan Hutchinson comment gets laugh out of reporters [Video]
When the Detroit Lions selected EDGE Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the hope was that he would come in and dominate from the get-go. But, those who pay attention to the NFL, including head coach Dan Campbell, were well aware that it is pretty rare for a rookie to come in and dominate from Day 1. Hutchinson got off to a bit of a slow start, but since then, he has come on strong and he has been a very good player on the Lions’ defense.
1 Detroit Lions player voted to Pro Bowl Games, 9 others are alternates
Let’s freaking go!!! Frank Ragnow is pretty much playing on one leg for the Detroit Lions but that does not mean he is not getting the job done. In fact, Ragnow has been playing so well for the Lions that he has been voted into the Pro Bowl Games. According to the team, Ragnow is the only Lions player to get the nod, but nine others have been named as alternates for the Pro Bowl Games.
How Detroit Lions can clinch playoff spot sooner than you think
Prior to the start of the 2022 season, many believed the Lions would take a huge jump and at least double, and possibly triple, their win total from 2021 when they finished with a 3-13-1 record. Following their Week 15 win over the New York Jets, the Detroit Lions are now 7-7, and their playoff chances have suddenly increased to 40%. There has been plenty of talk for a while now about the Lions needing to win out to get into the playoffs, but it is very possible that they could clinch a spot before the final week of the season.
Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers: 5 BOLD Predictions
Here we are in December of the 2022 NFL season and the Detroit Lions are within sniffing distance of a playoff spot. On Christmas Eve, they travel to Carolina this weekend to take on the Carolina Panthers, a 5-9 team that still has viability in the debilitated NFC South. With the Lions, in essence, controlling their own destiny, it’s time for a Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers bold predictions.
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
Jeff Okudah says Detroit Lions are not remotely satisfied with .500
Just prior to the start of the 2022 season, we predicted that Jeff Okudah would have a bounce-back season and that the Detroit Lions would contend for a wild card spot in the NFL Playoffs, but after they started off the season with a 1-6 record, it looked like we were going to eat our words. Since then, the Lions have caught fire, winning six of seven games to get to .500 on the season. By doing so, they have put themselves in a position to earn a berth in the 2022 NFL Playoffs. But, according to Okudah, being .500 was nobody’s goal.
Tennessee Titans poach QB from Detroit Lions
According to reports, the Tennessee Titans have poached a quarterback from the Detroit Lions. Just moments ago, Mike McCartney reported that the Titans have signed QB Joshua Dobbs. Dobbs had been on the Lions’ practice squad after they signed him on December 13. With Ryan Tannehill‘s status for the Titans’ Week 16 matchup in doubt, the Titans have added some depth behind likely starter, Malik Willis.
Philadelphia Eagles’ make decision on Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles are on verge of clinching home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs, but, earlier in the week, Adam Schefter reported that they may have to do so without their star quarterback, Jalen Hurts. Schefter reported on Monday that, “Hurts is uncertain to play Saturday vs. the Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder that he suffered during Sunday’s win over the Bears, per league sources. Hurts was hurt late in the third quarter when Bears’ DE Trevis Gipson drove him into the ground.” Now, according to reports, the Eagles have made a decision on Hurts’ availability for their game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Detroit Lions sign QB Steven Montez
On Wednesday, we passed along a report that the Tennessee Titans had poached QB Joshua Dobbs off of the Detroit Lions‘ practice squad. Now, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions have brought back one of their former QBs. Birkett is reporting that the Lions have signed QB Steven Montez to their practice squad. The Lions are now back to three quarterbacks on their roster.
Detroit Pistons make decision on GM Troy Weaver
According to sources of Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Detroit Pistons have made a long-term decision on their general manager, Troy Weaver. Charania reported just moments ago that the Pistons have signed Weaver to a contract extension. The details of the contract extension are not known at this time. Weaver was originally hired by the Pistons following the 2019-2020 season.
Penei Sewell breaking down fans’ pass protection vs. wife is perfection [Video]
On Sunday, during a win over the New York Jets, Penei Sewell and the Detroit Lions offensive line were brilliant once again, and it has now been 10 quarters since an opposing pass rush has sacked quarterback, Jared Goff. But, apparently, Sewell is not just good at getting the job done on the field, but he also seems to be pretty comfortable evaluating talent as an analyst. Sewell showed that on Tuesday, as he broke down a video of a husband pass-blocking against his wife.
Former Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman dies at 31
We have some very sad news to pass along this morning as a former NFL running back has passed away. According to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, Denver Broncos‘ Super Bowl-winning RB Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of 31. Hillman’s family posted on Instagram that Hillman died on Wednesday after a battle with liver cancer.
Will the Detroit Lions make the 2022 NFL Playoffs? We have the answer
Will the Detroit Lions make the 2022 NFL Playoffs? Can you believe that we are just five days away from Christmas and we are asking that question about the Lions? Well, thanks to the Lions winning six of their past seven games, that is the question that just about everybody is asking, both at the local level and at the national level. With just three games remaining, the Lions are currently 7-7, and if things go correctly for them in Week 16, they will control their own destiny!
Detroit Lions vs Carolina Panthers: Inside the numbers for Week 16 gives advantage to the good guys
Detroit’s offensive vs. Carolina’s defenseDetroit Lions’ Pass Offense vs Carolina Panthers’ Pass DefenseDetroit Lions’ Run Offense vs Carolina Panthers’ DefenseDetroit’s defense vs Carolina’s offenseDetroit Lions Pass Defense’ vs Carolina Panthers’ Pass OffenseDetroit Lions Run Defense’ vs Carolina Panthers’ Run OffenseGame outlook: Detroit Lions vs Carolina Panthers.
Dopey Aaron Rodgers throws shade at Detroit Lions
Aaron Rodgers just does not understand that his time of having success in the NFL is OVER!!! Yet, Rodgers continues to look dopey and cocky at the same time, and he did so again on Monday night as he threw a bit of shade at the Detroit Lions. Following their win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, the Green Bay Packers now sit at 6-8 on the season, and their chances of making the 2022 NFL Playoffs are now at 8%, according to FiveThirtyEight.
Dan Campbell is surprised 2 additional Detroit Lions did not make Pro Bowl
On Wednesday night, we passed along a report that only one Detroit Lions player had been selected for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. That player is Frank Ragnow, who has essentially been playing the entire season on one leg. A day later, Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media, and though he said he is proud of Ragnow for making the Pro Bowl, he is surprised that a couple of other Lions’ players did not get the nod.
Detroit Lions surprise Frank Ragnow with Pro Bowl selection [Video]
Earlier tonight, we passed along the news that Frank Ragnow has been selected for the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games. Ragnow is the only Detroit Lions player to get the nod this year, while nine of his teammates have been named as alternates. Instead of just telling Ragnow straight up that he had been selected for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, GM Brad Holmes, head coach Dan Campbell, and a few others decided that they would make it a surprise.
A case for Brad Holmes as the 2022 NFL’s Executive of the Year
The Honolulu Blue Kool-Aid is flowing in Detroit as the Detroit Lions have been the hottest team in football. After a horrid start, the Lions have won six of their last seven putting them within half of a game of a playoff spot. Head coach, Dan Campbell has received a ton of credit, and for good reason. Campbell and his coaching staff deserve props for maximizing their talent, particularly the young talent. Campbell has been instrumental, but his partner in crime, General Manager, Brad Holmes needs more credit himself for bringing in fundamental pieces in just two years.
Jared Goff reveals secret about game-winning TD vs. Jets
Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions did not play their best game on Sunday against the New York Jets, but when the game was on the line, Goff found the right man in the right spot. That man, of course, was Brock Wright, who caught a pass from Goff and ran 51 yards for what ended up being the game-winning touchdown. While speaking to reporters, Goff revealed a little secret about the game-winning play call.
Detroit Lions’ strength of schedule stat shows just how impressive they have been
Things certainly did not go as planned for the Detroit Lions early on in the 2022 season as they started off with a 1-6 record. During that stretch, the Lions played some solid competition, including games against the six playoff contenders (Eagles, Vikings, Cowboys, Seahawks, Patriots, and Dolphins). But as we know, since that 1-6 start, the Lions have gone 6-1 since then, and they are now right square in the middle of the playoff race in the NFC. The fact that the Lions are 7-7 after playing a very difficult schedule is pretty darn impressive.
