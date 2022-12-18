Will the Detroit Lions make the 2022 NFL Playoffs? Can you believe that we are just five days away from Christmas and we are asking that question about the Lions? Well, thanks to the Lions winning six of their past seven games, that is the question that just about everybody is asking, both at the local level and at the national level. With just three games remaining, the Lions are currently 7-7, and if things go correctly for them in Week 16, they will control their own destiny!

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO