Indianapolis, IN

Person hospitalized after shooting on Indy’s northeast side

By Matt Adams
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – A person was taken to the hospital following a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 10000 block of Catalina Drive for a reported shooting Sunday morning.

Police found a person suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The individual was taken to Eskenazi Hospital, police said.

Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating.

FOX59

