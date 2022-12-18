Person hospitalized after shooting on Indy’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS – A person was taken to the hospital following a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis.
According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 10000 block of Catalina Drive for a reported shooting Sunday morning.Police investigating multiple overnight shootings in Indianapolis
Police found a person suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The individual was taken to Eskenazi Hospital, police said.
Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating.
