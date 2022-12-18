Pedestrian in hospital with after being hit by car in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A person is in the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car on the northeast side of town Saturday evening, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said it happened around 5:40 p.m. Saturday at North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle. After the investigation it was determined the pedestrian was crossing mid-block.

Alcohol and speed are not factors in the crash, CSPD said.

Police reminded people to use cross walks.

