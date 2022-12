When it comes to theatrical comfort food, “Les Miserables” is a full-course meal. The multi-Tony Award winning adaptation of Victor Hugo’s 1862 novel set during the French Revolution has been around since 1980 but has remained relevant and seems to grow richer and more resonant each year. It is at this point an iconic work, grand in its musical and physical scale and classic in construction and composition. It’s nothing less than a standard-bearer for musical theater at its best.

DETROIT, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO