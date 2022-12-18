ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Watch: Deputies work to save man from Florida river after car crash

By Nexstar Media Wire, Addy Bink, Nathaniel Rodriguez
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44nRNI_0jmpr5H800

FORT MYERS, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Authorities were able to rescue a man after he crashed into a Florida river and perform CPR on him atop his nearly-submerged vehicle on Saturday morning.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said the car, which appeared to be a pickup truck, went over the railing of a bridge and crashed into the Caloosahatchee River near Fort Myers.

In video of the accident, seen in the video player above, the truck appears to swerve from the center lane and into the right lane, colliding with another truck that was pushed into the wall. The victim’s truck is then lifted over the railing and into the water below.

OSHA: Amazon failed to record some warehouse injuries

Authorities rushed to the scene and deputies went into the river to search for the driver. Photos shared by Fort Myers police on Facebook show just one wheel of the vehicle was sticking out of the river at one point.

In the video, Captain Steve Brady and Deputy Julian Chala can be seen performing CPR on the man atop his vehicle until a rescue boat arrived.

“We are so proud and honored to have amazing deputies who will stop at nothing to ensure the safety of our great residents!” the sheriff’s office said.

After the boat arrived, the man was taken to a hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, Fort Myers Police told local reporters . The conditions of others involved are unknown.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC2 Fort Myers

Man arrested in connection to Fort Myers homicide

UPDATE: FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man was arrested in connection to a homicide that happened on Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard. Raymond Anderson III, 41, was arrested on charges of possession of a weapon by convicted Florida felon, according to the Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD). FMPD said Anderson III...
FORT MYERS, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

North Fort Myers couple arrested after toddler found covered in feces, cockroaches during traffic stop

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — A couple from North Fort Myers was arrested for a litany of charges during a traffic stop in Monroe County. Zachary Engren, 22, and Jillian Meyers, 20, were charged with child abuse, possession of marijuana, possession of synthetic marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).
MONROE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Road reopens after rollover crash at Beneva and Fruitville

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are responding to a two vehicle rollover crash. The crash occurred Tuesday morning at the intersection of Fruitville Road and Beneva. There are non-life threatening injuries. Eastbound Fruitville is closed at Beneva. Please find an alternate route as crews work to clear the scene.
SARASOTA, FL
Florida Weekly

An update on Lee Health Fort Myers Hospital

Late last year, Lee Health announced our plans to build a new, state-of-the-art hospital and medical destination on Challenger Boulevard, between Colonial Boulevard and Winkler Avenue, in the City of Fort Myers. Since we received approval to proceed from the Lee Health Board of Directors, significant work has been underway.
FORT MYERS, FL
WJBF

WJBF

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy