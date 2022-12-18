‘Porch Pirates' Stole an Estimated 260 Million Packages in the Last Year. How to Prevent Theft on Your Doorstep

Read full article on original website
Related
$2,900 per month could hit million of Florida residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Florida residents' bank accounts.Photo byTara Winstead/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Boston
Card skimming devices found at 7-Eleven locations in Boston
Police said they expect other devices to be found in the city and beyond. Card skimming devices are used to steal personal financial information. Police are warning about the dangers of card skimming devices after multiple were discovered at convenience stores in Boston this week. Card skimming devices are often...
allthatsinteresting.com
A Michigan Teenager And Her Boyfriend Were Cyberbullied And Harassed For The Last Year — And It Turns Out The Person Behind It Was Her Own Mom
Kendra Licari was charged with five crimes, including two counts of stalking a minor and obstruction of justice. A Michigan woman was arrested on December 12 after allegedly catfishing and harassing two teens in a year-long cyberbullying campaign — and one of the teens was her own daughter. As...
NBC Washington
FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried to Be Released on $250 Million Bail, Will Live With His Parents
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried will be released on $250 million bail, a federal judge ruled, while he awaits trial for eight federal criminal charges related to alleged fraud at his collapsed crypto empire. Bankman-Fried was extradited from the Bahamas to Westchester County in New York on Wednesday night after days...
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
Over 600k recalls on Samsung Top-Load Washing Machines
The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission states that washing machines can short-circuit and overheat, posing a fire hazard. This can be fixed through a software update.
Comments / 0