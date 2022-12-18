ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
markerzone.com

CANADA'S BRENNAN OTHMANN ENGAGES IN GAME OF 'LAST OFF THE ICE' WITH MEMBER OF TEAM SWITZERLAND (VIDEO)

Hockey players and superstitions go together like peanut butter and jelly. Following warmups Monday night for a pre-tournament game between Team Canada and Team Switzerland at the World Juniors, both Canada's Brennan Othmann and Switzerland's Vincent Despont wanted to ensure they were the last player off the ice. Both kept a watchful eye on each other and kept coming back to the ice to touch it after the other did the same. It would eventually be Othmann, a first round pick of the New York Rangers, who got the last laugh with the last touch of the ice with his skate. Some funny moments as we gear up for what should be a fun tournament that gets underway on Boxing Day!
markerzone.com

CANADA NAMES THEIR ROSTER FOR THE 2022 SPENGLER CUP

With the 2022 Spengler Cup to get underway on December 26th, Hockey Canada finally released their roster for the tournament. Among those on the roster are former NHLers Brett Connolly, David Desharnais, Cody Eakin, Tyler Ennis, Daniel Winnik. Canada's roster also has nine American Hockey League players, including Montreal Canadiens prospect/former first-round pick, Nicolas Beaudin.
MAINE STATE
markerzone.com

SHANE WRIGHT SCORES ON HIS OWN NET DURING PRE-TOURNAMENT GAME VS SLOVAKIA (VIDEO)

Canada took on Slovakia in World Junior pre-tournament action on Wednesday night and for the majority of the game, they were in control of the play. They outshot the Slovak by a wide margin, 47-17, and won the game by a score of 6-1. During the third period of the game, Canada's captainShane Wright attempted to make a risky pass while in the corner of his own zone, but ended up banking the puck off of goaltender Benjamin Gaudreau and into his own net. Check out the video below:
markerzone.com

739-GAME NHL VETERAN SIGNS IN SWITZERLAND FOR REST OF 2022-23 SEASON

After a successful trial period with EV Zug in Switzerland's National League, former Detroit Red Wings forward Justin Abdelkader has signed with the team for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. Abdelkader, 35, joined EV Zug earlier this year on a contract that was set to expire on December 31st....
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

MEMBER OF NEW ZEALAND'S NATIONAL TEAM DIES IN TRAGIC ACCIDENT, AGED JUST 33

Sad news to report, as Dale Harrop, 33, passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 17 in Auckland, New Zealand. Media reports suggest that Harrop died in a fatal surfing accident and was unable to be resuscitated upon reaching the shore. "As someone who embodied all it meant to be a...
markerzone.com

NHL POSTPONES ANOTHER GAME DUE TO INCOMING WINTER STORM

Following Wednesday's announcement that the NHL was postponing Friday's game between the Buffalo Sabres and Tampa Bay Lightning due to an incoming winter storm, the league has decided to move a second game as well. On Thursday, the National Hockey League announced that Friday's game between the Detroit Red Wings...
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

CALGARY WRANGLERS ENFORCER DROPS OPPONENT WITH SINGLE PUNCH

22-year old Calgary Wranglers (AHL) forward Adam Klapka (6'8'', 235lbs) is a guy you might want to keep an eye on. Not only is he very, very large, he also has quite the mean streak. He dropped the gloves with Ontario Reign center Samuel Helenius (6'6'', 200lbs) and cleaned him...
markerzone.com

DEVILS PROSPECT FOLDS OPPOSING PLAYER WITH INSANE ONE-PUNCH

Nikita Okhotiuk could be the next Arber Xhekaj; a young player who steps into the NHL and immediately inserts himself as a big-time fighter. 6'1'', 195lbs, Okhotiuk isn't a large guy, but he can throw with the best of 'em. You may recall about a year ago, when he fought...
NEWARK, NJ
markerzone.com

MIKHAIL SERGACHEV FINED FOR SLASHING MAPLE LEAFS' BUNTING

The NHL's Department of Player Safety has issued a $5,000 fine to Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev for Slashing Toronto forward Michael Bunting. This incident eventually led to a scrum which saw Bunting aggressively removed from the ice by linesman Dan Kelly, which spread quickly across social media Tuesday night.
TAMPA, FL
markerzone.com

RED WINGS PROSPECT PLANS TO STAY IN RUSSIA, HAS NO INTENTION OF REPORTING TO DETROIT

Dmitri Buchelnikov, drafted 52nd overall in 2022 by the Red Wings, was a big-time get for GM Steve Yzerman. In his draft-year, Buchelnikov scored a whopping 75 points in just 56 games for SKA St. Petersburg's MHL affiliate. He has popped off to start this season, scoring 9 points in the team's first 3 MHL games, with 20 points in 18 VHL games.
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

VICTOR METE'S GRANDFATHER VICTIM OF ONTARIO TRAGEDY; LEAFS RELEASE STATEMENT

Two days after a shooting in Vaughan, Ontario that killed six people, and we're learning that one of the victims was a close relation to an NHL player. According to Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun, one of the victims is Vittorio Panza, the maternal grandfather of Victor Mete of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy