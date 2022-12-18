Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Big Chicken Opens its Newest Location In RentonMadocRenton, WA
Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening exJustin WardSeattle, WA
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
Seattle Seahawks Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Related
markerzone.com
CANADA'S BRENNAN OTHMANN ENGAGES IN GAME OF 'LAST OFF THE ICE' WITH MEMBER OF TEAM SWITZERLAND (VIDEO)
Hockey players and superstitions go together like peanut butter and jelly. Following warmups Monday night for a pre-tournament game between Team Canada and Team Switzerland at the World Juniors, both Canada's Brennan Othmann and Switzerland's Vincent Despont wanted to ensure they were the last player off the ice. Both kept a watchful eye on each other and kept coming back to the ice to touch it after the other did the same. It would eventually be Othmann, a first round pick of the New York Rangers, who got the last laugh with the last touch of the ice with his skate. Some funny moments as we gear up for what should be a fun tournament that gets underway on Boxing Day!
markerzone.com
CANADA NAMES THEIR ROSTER FOR THE 2022 SPENGLER CUP
With the 2022 Spengler Cup to get underway on December 26th, Hockey Canada finally released their roster for the tournament. Among those on the roster are former NHLers Brett Connolly, David Desharnais, Cody Eakin, Tyler Ennis, Daniel Winnik. Canada's roster also has nine American Hockey League players, including Montreal Canadiens prospect/former first-round pick, Nicolas Beaudin.
markerzone.com
SHANE WRIGHT SCORES ON HIS OWN NET DURING PRE-TOURNAMENT GAME VS SLOVAKIA (VIDEO)
Canada took on Slovakia in World Junior pre-tournament action on Wednesday night and for the majority of the game, they were in control of the play. They outshot the Slovak by a wide margin, 47-17, and won the game by a score of 6-1. During the third period of the game, Canada's captainShane Wright attempted to make a risky pass while in the corner of his own zone, but ended up banking the puck off of goaltender Benjamin Gaudreau and into his own net. Check out the video below:
markerzone.com
11-YEAR NHL VETERAN AND FORMER TOP GOALIE PROSPECT NAMED TO CANADA'S 2022 SPENGLER CUP ROSTER
Canada is set to open their 2022 Spengler Cup scheudke on Monday and we still don't fully know who the roster will be comprised of. It's a bit odd that the full roster hasn't been released yet, but we do know two of the names that will wear the Maple Leaf in Davos.
markerzone.com
739-GAME NHL VETERAN SIGNS IN SWITZERLAND FOR REST OF 2022-23 SEASON
After a successful trial period with EV Zug in Switzerland's National League, former Detroit Red Wings forward Justin Abdelkader has signed with the team for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. Abdelkader, 35, joined EV Zug earlier this year on a contract that was set to expire on December 31st....
markerzone.com
MEMBER OF NEW ZEALAND'S NATIONAL TEAM DIES IN TRAGIC ACCIDENT, AGED JUST 33
Sad news to report, as Dale Harrop, 33, passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 17 in Auckland, New Zealand. Media reports suggest that Harrop died in a fatal surfing accident and was unable to be resuscitated upon reaching the shore. "As someone who embodied all it meant to be a...
markerzone.com
NHL POSTPONES ANOTHER GAME DUE TO INCOMING WINTER STORM
Following Wednesday's announcement that the NHL was postponing Friday's game between the Buffalo Sabres and Tampa Bay Lightning due to an incoming winter storm, the league has decided to move a second game as well. On Thursday, the National Hockey League announced that Friday's game between the Detroit Red Wings...
markerzone.com
CALGARY WRANGLERS ENFORCER DROPS OPPONENT WITH SINGLE PUNCH
22-year old Calgary Wranglers (AHL) forward Adam Klapka (6'8'', 235lbs) is a guy you might want to keep an eye on. Not only is he very, very large, he also has quite the mean streak. He dropped the gloves with Ontario Reign center Samuel Helenius (6'6'', 200lbs) and cleaned him...
markerzone.com
FORMER NHLER AND BROTHER OF HABS DEFENCEMAN, BRENDAN GUHLE RETIRES FROM PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY AT 25
According to his DEL team, Eisbaren Berlin, former NHL defenceman Brendan Guhle has retired from professional hockey. In a statement on Tuesday, Eisbaren Berlin said that they were shocked and surprised with the decision, which is reportedly for personal reasons. Note: the quote in this story is translated from German.
markerzone.com
DEVILS PROSPECT FOLDS OPPOSING PLAYER WITH INSANE ONE-PUNCH
Nikita Okhotiuk could be the next Arber Xhekaj; a young player who steps into the NHL and immediately inserts himself as a big-time fighter. 6'1'', 195lbs, Okhotiuk isn't a large guy, but he can throw with the best of 'em. You may recall about a year ago, when he fought...
markerzone.com
MIKHAIL SERGACHEV FINED FOR SLASHING MAPLE LEAFS' BUNTING
The NHL's Department of Player Safety has issued a $5,000 fine to Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev for Slashing Toronto forward Michael Bunting. This incident eventually led to a scrum which saw Bunting aggressively removed from the ice by linesman Dan Kelly, which spread quickly across social media Tuesday night.
markerzone.com
RED WINGS PROSPECT PLANS TO STAY IN RUSSIA, HAS NO INTENTION OF REPORTING TO DETROIT
Dmitri Buchelnikov, drafted 52nd overall in 2022 by the Red Wings, was a big-time get for GM Steve Yzerman. In his draft-year, Buchelnikov scored a whopping 75 points in just 56 games for SKA St. Petersburg's MHL affiliate. He has popped off to start this season, scoring 9 points in the team's first 3 MHL games, with 20 points in 18 VHL games.
markerzone.com
VICTOR METE'S GRANDFATHER VICTIM OF ONTARIO TRAGEDY; LEAFS RELEASE STATEMENT
Two days after a shooting in Vaughan, Ontario that killed six people, and we're learning that one of the victims was a close relation to an NHL player. According to Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun, one of the victims is Vittorio Panza, the maternal grandfather of Victor Mete of the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Comments / 0