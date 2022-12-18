South Crater Road in Petersburg to close in both directions Monday night

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers in Petersburg are asked to be prepared for a major road in the city to close temporarily.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, South Crater Road will close in both directions between Graham Road and Winfield Road from 6 p.m. from Monday, Dec. 19 to 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The closure is due to the ongoing replacement of Interstate 95 South’s bridge deck over South Crater Road. The right lane of I-95 will also be closed from I-85 South to just south of Route 460.

Drivers looking to travel north on South Crater Road should take the ramp to I-95 South/BUS 460 and keep left onto BUS 460 East, then turn left onto Winfield Road and continue west to South Crater Road.

Drivers looking to travel south on South Crater Road should take the ramp to I-95 North/BUS 460 to Exit 50D (Wythe Street/Washington Street), then take East Washington Street to the ramp to I-95 South/BUS 460 towards South Crater Road.

