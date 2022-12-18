ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

South Crater Road in Petersburg to close in both directions Monday night

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers in Petersburg are asked to be prepared for a major road in the city to close temporarily.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, South Crater Road will close in both directions between Graham Road and Winfield Road from 6 p.m. from Monday, Dec. 19 to 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rs7nQ_0jmpr0rV00
Richmond County SUV crash involving horse and buggy leaves 3 people injured, 1 horse dead

The closure is due to the ongoing replacement of Interstate 95 South’s bridge deck over South Crater Road. The right lane of I-95 will also be closed from I-85 South to just south of Route 460.

Drivers looking to travel north on South Crater Road should take the ramp to I-95 South/BUS 460 and keep left onto BUS 460 East, then turn left onto Winfield Road and continue west to South Crater Road.

Drivers looking to travel south on South Crater Road should take the ramp to I-95 North/BUS 460 to Exit 50D (Wythe Street/Washington Street), then take East Washington Street to the ramp to I-95 South/BUS 460 towards South Crater Road.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Police: Pursuit through several Hampton Roads cities ends in crash, arrest

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A man police had been trying to stop Saturday in Chesapeake for expired tags faces additional charges after not stopping and driving through Norfolk and into Hampton before crashing and being taken into custody, Chesapeake Police said. Demonte Lassiter, 28, faces felony charges in connection...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

66K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy