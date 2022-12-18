ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wynantskill, NY

Police investigating fatal Wynantskill housefire

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XacZy_0jmpqs6l00

WYNANTSKILL, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The North Greenbush Police and Rensselaer County Bureau of Public Safety Fire investigation are jointly investigating a fatal house fire that occurred on Sunday in Wynantskill, with assistance from the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Patrol. An unnamed 82-year-old woman perished as a result of the house fire.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

The North Greenbush Police Department says the fire broke out shortly after 5 a.m. Residents were woken up by smoke detectors and the odor of smoke. Police say two adults were able to escape safely but reported another adult had not gotten out with them. Police also report that two dogs were able to escape the fire as well.

Responding crews arrived at the scene to find a “heavy fire condition,” but entered the house to find the missing resident. She was found within minutes, but rescue efforts could not be made. Her identity is not being released at this time as the family continues to make notifications.

National Grid update on storm restoration

“No matter what time of year it happens, this is an absolute tragedy but it’s obviously more
so just before the holidays,” said Chief David M. Keevern. “The fire crews did an absolutely
remarkable job despite the fire being fairly advanced by the time they got there. We can’t
thank them enough for everything they did.” “Our hearts go out to her friends and family
during this difficult time.”

Police say it is too early to speculate a cause for the fire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRGB

Two arrested for providing kids with cannabis in Rensselaer County

SCHODACK, NY (WRGB) - State Police in Schodack say they have arrested 23-year-old Kimberly Lyle of Troy and 31-year-old Heather Martino of Castleton on Hudson for allegedly providing three children under 15 years old with marijuana and the means to smoke it. Troopers say one of those children became ill and required medical attention, setting off the investigation into this case after a Child Protection Services referral.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Information battle over Saratoga shooting continues

SARATOGA CO., N.Y. (News10)-The Saratoga County District Attorney has allowed a temporary gag order against city officials in Saratoga Springs to lapse. But in the meantime, she says she is pursuing new legal action against two top Saratoga Springs officials in order to prevent them from talking about a shootout that ended with officers firing […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Multiple ticketed after illegally killing a turkey

WARREN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple individuals were ticketed after allegedly killing a turkey illegally, and driving through a farm field to do so. On December 7, an Environmental Conservation Officer (ECO) received a complaint about an illegally taken turkey in the trunk of a vehicle in the town of Worcester. After the ECOs tracked down […]
WORCESTER, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Thursday, December 22

Two teachers in a Lansingburgh Elementary School recreated "Elf" in the spirit of the holidays. And in Johnstown, a man has been charged with planning a bank robbery. The details, and more, top today's five things to know.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

45K+
Followers
24K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy