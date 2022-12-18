‘Porch Pirates' Stole an Estimated 260 Million Packages in the Last Year. How to Prevent Theft on Your Doorstep

Read full article on original website
Boston
Card skimming devices found at 7-Eleven locations in Boston
Police said they expect other devices to be found in the city and beyond. Card skimming devices are used to steal personal financial information. Police are warning about the dangers of card skimming devices after multiple were discovered at convenience stores in Boston this week. Card skimming devices are often...
allthatsinteresting.com
A Michigan Teenager And Her Boyfriend Were Cyberbullied And Harassed For The Last Year — And It Turns Out The Person Behind It Was Her Own Mom
Kendra Licari was charged with five crimes, including two counts of stalking a minor and obstruction of justice. A Michigan woman was arrested on December 12 after allegedly catfishing and harassing two teens in a year-long cyberbullying campaign — and one of the teens was her own daughter. As...
Nearly 113 million people traveling this holiday weekend, AAA predicts
Nearly 113 million people nationwide will be traveling this weekend, AAA predicts. With the busiest roads expected to be after the holidays.
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
Over 600k recalls on Samsung Top-Load Washing Machines
The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission states that washing machines can short-circuit and overheat, posing a fire hazard. This can be fixed through a software update.
NBC New York
Tesla Under Investigation by NHTSA for Two More Crashes That May Have Involved Autopilot Or FSD
NHTSA has added two more Tesla-involved crashes to its list of special crash investigations where driver assistance systems and automated driving systems are suspected to be a factor. CEO Elon Musk promised shareholders a self-driving car from Tesla would be capable of a cross-country trip without human intervention by the...
NBC New York
Jan. 6 Participant Arrested in California After Hours-Long Standoff With the FBI
A man who carried what appeared to be a hammer at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 got into a standoff Thursday with the FBI for hours before he was arrested by special agents for his role in the riot, law enforcement officials told NBC News. Eric Christie was arrested...
NBC New York
I Drove Hundreds of Miles ‘Hands-Free' in GM, Ford and Tesla Cars – Here's How It Went
DETROIT – Letting go is hard. Even if major automakers want to make it easier. Car companies are rapidly expanding technologies that can control the acceleration, braking and steering of a vehicle. In some cases, allowing drivers to ease off the steering wheel or pedals for miles at a time.
