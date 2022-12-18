Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Week 16 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Fewer people are obsessing over start 'em, sit 'em decisions at this point in the season, but the ones who still care really care. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever, and the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can take in, the better it will make your Week 16 lineup choices.
Gardner Minshew had crazy living arrangement during offseason
Gardner Minshew is considered by many to be the most interesting man in the NFL, and the quarterback’s offseason living arrangement was one of the ways he earned that distinct honor. Minshew is under contract for $2.54 million with the Philadelphia Eagles this season. That is more than enough money to afford a nice home... The post Gardner Minshew had crazy living arrangement during offseason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sporting News
Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 16 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks
It's either the semifinals or the opening round of the fantasy football playoffs for most, depending on the size of your league. Every team is in action, though the bulk of Week 16's games are on Saturday. That means fantasy owners will have one fewer day than usual to make key start 'em, sit 'em decisions, but SN's Vinnie Iyer has your back with his Week 16 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
Adam Schefter makes interesting prediction about Gardner Minshew
Adam Schefter made an interesting prediction about Gardner Minshew on Monday. Schefter reported on Monday that Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained shoulder in the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 15 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The ESPN reporter added that Hurts’ status for the Eagles’ Week 16 game against the Dallas Cowboys was uncertain. Later,... The post Adam Schefter makes interesting prediction about Gardner Minshew appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
atozsports.com
How one Bills practice video should terrify the rest of the NFL
The Buffalo Bills are heading back to the playoffs after a huge win over the Miami Dolphins. A walk-off field goal from Tyler Bass secured the victory and has the Bills back in the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. Buffalo’s defense is finding ways to survive without Von Miller...
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 16 Wide Receiver Rankings: Weather a big factor for Chris Olave, Amari Cooper, others
Before we get to my Week 16 rankings for wide receiver, here are my thoughts on three of the biggest questions facing the position this week:. Jalen Hurts' injury, well, hurts the Eagles offense. There's no question about it. The Eagles have built so much of what they do around his dual-threat abilities, and they'll lose an explosive element without that. But Gardner Minshew is a pretty solid passer in his own right, and I don't think we're going to see too much of a decline for the Eagles star wide receivers. I won't go so far as to say it's good for them, because I don't think losing your starting quarterback is ever a good thing. However, the Eagles will likely be a bit more pass-heavy with Minshew, and he's good enough to get the ball to his very good receivers. I moved Brown and Smith down a couple of spots when the news broke, but Brown is still a top-10 WR, and Smith is still in my top 20. I'm still starting both, in other words, even against a tough Cowboys defense.
Look: NFL Starting Quarterback Had 'Noticeable Limp' Today
The Patriots may need a contingency plan at quarterback for this Saturday's game against the Bengals. Mac Jones was apparently walking through the Patriots' locker room with a noticeable limp, according to Mike Kadlick. "Mac Jones with a noticeable limp walking through the #Patriots locker room," Kadlick announced on Twitter....
Here are the full AFC, NFC rosters for 2023 Pro Bowl
Over 80 NFL stars have locked down a trip to Vegas. The full 44-man AFC and NFC rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas were revealed by the NFL on Wednesday night. The NFL-best Philadelphia Eagles led the league with eight selections, headlined by quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver A.J. Brown, tackle Lane Johnson, guard Landon Dickerson, center Jason Kelce and cornerback Darius Slay, all of whom were voted in as starters.
Sporting News
Week 16 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Deon Jackson, Marquise Goodwin, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
This is going to be a wild week for owners still gunning for a fantasy football championship. We have the standard Thursday night game, but 11 Saturday games, three Sunday games, and one Monday game will result in a much different rhythm than usual. The experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to aid in making your Week 16 fantasy lineup decisions.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football: Top waiver wire targets and your first look at Week 16 rankings
Week 15 didn't have a ton of big injuries, but the ones we got are going to hurt. Jonathan Taylor was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain, as we learned Monday, which likely means his season is over -- a frustrating ending for the guy who was supposed to be the safe No. 1 pick. But that isn't the most important injury we learned about Monday -- that honor would go to Jalen Hurts, who suffered a shoulder injury during the third quarter of Sunday's game and could be out for the rest of the regular season.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zonovan Knight: Listed as questionable for TNF
Knight (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Jaguars after being deemed a full participant on Wednesday's practice report, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site, previously noted that Knight came out of Week 15 action with an ankle issue,...
Bills dream scenario for NFL Playoff seeding, matchups
The Buffalo Bills currently carry an 11-3 win-loss slate, which is tied for the best record in the AFC. The Bills are the No. 1 team in AFC East and have already officially clinched a playoff berth. Of course, they hope to wrap up the AFC’s top seed when the regular season is done. They are currently on a five-game winning streak after absorbing back-to-back losses in Weeks 9 and 10 at the hands of the Jets and Vikings. Here, we’ll look at the Bills and their dream scenario in terms of NFL Playoff seeding and matchups.
The NFL World Is Furious With 1 Pro Bowl Snub
The NFL's Pro Bowl roster release led everyone to debate the year's biggest snubs. One of the most notable omissions is Christian McCaffrey. After playing just 10 games in the past two years, the running back has returned with a vengeance to register 1,550 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns. However, he missed the cut behind Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard, and Miles Sanders.
Giants Worked Out Notable Running Back Tuesday
The Giants already have 1,100-yard rusher Saquon Barkley in their backfield, but that didn't stop them from looking to add some depth on Tuesday. Per Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, New York worked out former Rams running back Darrell Henderson. Henderson was let go of by LA after a...
CBS Sports
Browns' Nick Chubb: Dealing with foot issue
Chubb won't practice Tuesday due to a foot injury, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Chubb hit the 20-carry threshold for the fifth time in 14 appearances this season Sunday against the Ravens, finishing with 99 yards on 21 rushes. His DNP on Tuesday may be maintenance-related as a result, but his status still will be one to monitor as the week goes on to get a sense of his availability for Saturday's game against the Saints.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Eagles' vaunted pass-rush gets even stronger, Patriots upgrade receiver spot
Lost in the Jalen Hurts injury news is that the Eagles had six sacks of Justin Fields in the closer-than-expected Week 15 win over the Bears in Chicago. Their 55 sacks entering the slate of Christmas Eve games leads the NFL, but in this mock, Philadelphia goes back to the well along the defensive line to add more youth to a unit that does feature elder veterans like Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham.
CBS Sports
Bills' Josh Allen: Limited in practice to begin week
Allen was a limited practice participant Tuesday due to a right elbow injury. Allen has been listed on the Bills' injury report for each of the past six weeks due to the elbow injury he originally sustained Week 9 against the Jets, but Tuesday marks the first time he's been anything other than a full participant since late November. The Bills haven't indicated that Allen is dealing with any sort of setback following Saturday's 32-29 win over the Dolphins, so at this stage of the week, fantasy managers can probably view his limitations as precautionary unless the team says otherwise. Allen is still expected to be ready to go for the Bills' Week 16 game in Chicago on Saturday.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Listed as LP
Hurst (calf) was present for Tuesday's walkthrough and was listed as a limited participant on the practice report estimate, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. It's a sign of progress after back-to-back absences, though far from a guarantee Hurst will be ready for Saturday's game at New England. Mitchell Wilcox has played more than 70 percent of offensive snaps in three straight games for Cincinnati, and while he's been targeted only six times in that stretch, he did score a TD in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay. Even so, a healthy Hurst is much more useful to the Cincinnati passing game.
Colin Cowherd Ranks the Top 10 NFL Teams After Week 15
Watch Colin Cowherd count down his 'Herd Hierarchy rankings of the top 10 teams in the NFL after Week 15.
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Gets full tag on practice estimate
Burks (concussion) was listed as full on Tuesday's practice estimate, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Since sustaining a concussion Week 13 at Philadelphia, Burks missed back-to-back contests while sitting out all sessions during prep for Weeks 14 and 15. Earlier Tuesday, coach Mike Vrabel relayed to Turron Davenport of ESPN.com that he hoped Burks would take part in the upcoming walkthrough, and the rookie wide receiver was able to handle enough reps to be considered a full participant. That doesn't necessarily mean Burks is in the clear yet as he makes his way through the protocol for head injuries, but he at least appears to be in the final phase or two, which bodes well for his odds to return Saturday versus the Texans.
Comments / 0