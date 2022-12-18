How Many Times Has Argentina Won The World Cup?

The South American side added to its tally with the 2022 championship.

Argentina defeated France in a legendary 2022 World Cup final to claim its first title in 36 years Sunday in Lusail, Qatar. The victory gave the South American nation its third championship in the history of the men’s World Cup.

Known as one of the most competitive squads in the world, La Albiceleste boasts ample success on the global stage historically. Led by superstars such as Diego Maradona, and more recently Lionel Messi, Argentina has produced some of the best teams of all time, which in turn has resulted in quite a few deep runs at the World Cup.

Despite a hat trick by gifted French forward Kylian Mbappé, the Argentine team outlasted France in penalty kicks Sunday to capture soccer’s crown jewel for the third time.

How Many World Cups Has Argentina Won?

Argentina has won three men’s FIFA World Cups in its accomplished history. The first came in 1978, when the country hosted the sport’s biggest event and beat the Netherlands to claim the title. The second win came eight years later in 1986, when Maradona scored the famous “Hand of God” goal and powered La Albiceleste through the tournament to an eventual victory over West Germany in the final.

The 2022 World Cup marked the fifth men’s final that Argentina has reached. The South American side lost to Germany in both the 1990 and 2014 finals, extending the country’s drought after the success of the 1970s and ’80s.

Overall, Argentina is 3–2 in men’s World Cup finals.

Messi, widely regarded as one of the top players in soccer history, won his first World Cup on Sunday, marking just the latest accolade of his remarkable career. The 2022 tournament is the second time that the star forward has played in a final after having been a member of the ’14 team.