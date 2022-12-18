Read full article on original website
KOCO
Strong wind causes building material to fall off side of Oklahoma City hotel
OKLAHOMA CITY — The strong winds gusting through Oklahoma City caused building materials to come off a hotel. City officials said building material fell off the side of the Embassy Suites near Northwest Expressway. Authorities temporarily closed North Independence Avenue between Northwest Expressway and Northwest 59th Street. KOCO 5...
KOCO
Oklahoma City police, fire investigate two overnight crime scenes they say are connected
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police and fire are investigating two crime scenes from overnight they said are connected. Both scenes are just a few blocks away from each other in northwest Oklahoma City, not far from Putnam City North High School on Rockwell Avenue. It all started before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning when fire crews responded to an apartment fire.
Wind blowing building material off hotel closes OKC roadway
Oklahoma City officials have closed N Independence Ave. between NW Expressway and NW 59th due to falling building material.
Oklahoma City man charged in deadly Newcastle DUI hit-and-run
An Oklahoma City man has been charged for causing a deadly hit-and-run in Indian County on December 30, 2021.
Phone Purchase Leads OKC Police To Armed Carjacking Suspects
An armed robbery at a northwest Oklahoma City phone store left a victim shoeless and without his truck. However, police said on Tuesday the suspects left behind clues at the store that led officers straight to their home. Officers located Ethan Redbird, 21, and Emily Moreno, 20, at an address...
Fatal Del City fire kills one, displaces several others just before Christmas
A woman was killed in an apartment fire early Wednesday morning as fire investigators now look to determine what caused it and how much damage it did to the units.
KOCO
Dangerous wind chills are expected to remain in Oklahoma following arctic blast
The arctic front hit Oklahoma and the OKC metro, bringing dangerously cold wind chills along with snow and ice to the Sooner State. Below is a live blog of the winter weather conditions and the latest timeline. Check back for updates. Open the video player above for the latest from...
One dead from gunshot wounds after apartment firebombed
Police and firefighters were called to an apartment in far NW OKC Tuesday night where an apartment was firebombed and one was shot dead. The post One dead from gunshot wounds after apartment firebombed appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Generous KFOR viewer helps woman whose SNAP benefits were stolen
After a Grinch stole from an Oklahoma family, things were looking pretty bleak until a generous viewer stepped in to help.
One killed in Lincoln County wreck
Officials say one person has died in an accident Thursday morning in Lincoln County.
Man charged in first-ever art heist at OKC museum
A man is now facing a grand larceny charge after committing what’s believed to be the first-ever art heist from the Oklahoma City Museum of Art.
Police say Molotov cocktail suspect shot, killed after attack
Oklahoma City police said a man found shot to death in his car is also the suspect behind a Molotov cocktail attack.
KOCO
Crews respond to several crashes, including 2 deadly, after arctic blast hits Oklahoma
Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to several crashes on Thursday as winter weather has caused dangerous road conditions. AAA said they responded to over 300 roadside assistance calls before noon. As the cold weather continues, the phones keep ringing. "We are seeing call volumes increase as the day goes by," said...
Local family steps in to help pay OKC woman’s power bill
A local woman's bill is now paid after her power was shut off right before Oklahoma's temperatures drop.
Police: Man Who Allegedly Threw Fire Bomb Into Apartment Shot, Killed
A man was found wounded near a burning home Tuesday night, according to Oklahoma City Police. OCPD says that officers and firefighters were called to the same location near the 7200 block of NW 122nd and discovered the shooting victim in a car that had left the roadway in the 11500 block of N. Rockwell. The shooting victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said the fire and shooting are related.
KOCO
Woman dead after fire at Del City apartment complex
DEL CITY, Okla. — A woman is dead after a fire at a Del City apartment complex. KOCO 5 was on scene Wednesday morning just before 2 a.m. Firefighters were able to get a woman out of the second floor but they had to give her CPR before rushing her to the hospital.
KOCO
Family, friends of Oklahoma City police officer gather to say final goodbyes
OKLAHOMA CITY — Family and friends of an Oklahoma City police officer will gather to say their final goodbyes. The funeral services for Master Sgt. Loc Nguyen are Tuesday morning. He died after a medical emergency. His fellow officers said Nguyen was a good man who cared deeply about...
KOCO
Oklahoma County Detention Center inmate dies Wednesday
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person being detained at the Oklahoma County Detention Center died Wednesday night. Staff at the jail responded to a call from central control to perform a welfare check on detainee Luis Gonzalez, who was being cared for on the jail's medical floor, according to a news release.
Tenants across OKC facing the deep freeze with no heat
Anxiety over the incoming freeze on Thursday is even greater for families without heat. KFOR got a number of calls and emails this week from tenants saying their heating is broken and their landlords are neglecting to fix it quickly enough.
KOCO
One person injured after NW Oklahoma City shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — One person was injured during a shooting around 8 p.m. Sunday in northwest Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a report of gunshots outside a unit at the London Square Apartments near 7600 NW 6th Street. When police arrived, they said a man took off running.
