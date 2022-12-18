Read full article on original website
Related
Four organizations chosen to operate youth crisis centers in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) and the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections (IDJC) have awarded grant funding to four applicants to operate youth behavioral health community crisis centers in Idaho. The centers will provide a place for youth to go if they...
Idaho 7th youngest state in the nation, swapping spots with Nebraska
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho continues to be one of the youngest states in the nation with a median age of 36.8 years, ranking seventh according to recently released results from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2017-2021 American Community Survey. This is an increase of 3.1% from the previous...
Rocky Mountain Power turns holiday lights green across Idaho, Wyoming and Utah
PRESTON, Idaho (KIFI) – From Hogle ZooLights to Ogden’s Christmas Village and from Preston’s Festival of Lights to Laramie’s Winter Lights Festival, Rocky Mountain Power is joining with our communities to help make local festivities brighter through renewable energy. “Bringing light to the holidays is Rocky...
Idaho gas prices fuel holiday getaways
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Falling gas prices will help Idaho families fuel up the family sleigh for a holiday adventure this year. According to AAA, nearly 113 million Americans, including 646,000 Idahoans, will take a trip to see family and friends between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. “Thankfully,...
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Idaho
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Idaho. Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,336 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 16 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,336 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths in the last week. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Wednesday excluding holidays. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020...
US 191/189 Hoback Canyon closed Wedneday
JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming Department of Transportation has scheduled a closure of US 191/189 for Wednesday Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. for avalanche mitigation. Reduced visibility, winter driving conditions and increasing avalanche hazard may force an earlier closure. Dial 511 or go to www.wyoroad.info for updated...
Drivers urged to be careful in upcoming storm
RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – With a severe winter storm predicted by the National Weather Service, the Idaho Transportation Department in east Idaho reminds drivers to take precautions in case roads close or motorists become stranded. Extreme cold temperatures, snow and wind can make for a dangerous combination. “We do...
Very cold conditions on Thursday morning
IDAHO (KIFI) – Wind chill temperatures reached below zero for all of Eastern Idaho on Thursday morning. Lots of arctic air came into the region to make temperatures about 20 to 30 degrees colder than Wednesday. Wind chill temperatures were as low as below 30 for both Pocatello and...
All 19 Idaho ski areas open during the holidays
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Skiers and snowboarders throughout Idaho have much to celebrate this holiday season, with all 19 Gem State ski areas either already open or opening the day after Christmas. All three ski areas in North Idaho — Lookout Pass Ski & Recreation Area near Mullan, Schweitzer...
8 snowplows hit this season, ITD calls on drivers to be more cautious
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – So far this season across Idaho, drivers have caused eight crashes with snowplows. As more winter weather moves across the state, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) wants to remind drivers how to be safe around snowplows. Never pass a plow on the right. Plows...
Keep your pipes safe as temperatures drop
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Temperatures have been on the way down all week as we go even lower in the days ahead local plumbers say it can be trouble for your pipes. “Being Idaho means where it’s cold. Things freeze. Not like the summertime and not like the warmer areas of the country when we get this cold weather,” First Call Jewel Plumbing Manager Bruce Ottley said. “The wind is the most dominant thing that causes freezing up is when you have that cold wind blowing through, it’ll cause lines to freeze.”
