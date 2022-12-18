IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Temperatures have been on the way down all week as we go even lower in the days ahead local plumbers say it can be trouble for your pipes. “Being Idaho means where it’s cold. Things freeze. Not like the summertime and not like the warmer areas of the country when we get this cold weather,” First Call Jewel Plumbing Manager Bruce Ottley said. “The wind is the most dominant thing that causes freezing up is when you have that cold wind blowing through, it’ll cause lines to freeze.”

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO