FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Warm Washington Weather Should Make Ice Storm Mostly a Bad Memory
Lots of work from transportation crews as well as warmer temperatures allowed Snoqualmie Pass to reopen Christmas Day, and with a warm front moving through, post-holiday highway travel should continue to improve. "Hopefully it's a return to normal after a very active weather week before the Christmas holiday," said meteorologist...
WEATHER: Special Weather Statement, Flood Watch issued as storms move in
The National Weather Service on Monday morning, Dec. 26, 2022 issued a Special Weather Statement and Flood Watch, warning residents of heavy rainfall that could increase the threat of landslides and floods. As numerous “atmospheric rivers” slam into our region, our ol’ friend rain will hang around for a while...
MyNorthwest.com
Strong winds, heavy rain causing major power outages around Western Washington
Strong winds and heavy rain are causing power outages across western Washington Monday morning. At around 9 a.m., more than 89,000 customers were without power. Here’s a breakdown of which utility companies are seeing outages. Puget Sound Energy: 69,250 customers. Seattle City Light: 9,611 customers. Snohomish PUD: 6,364 customers.
whatcom-news.com
Temps and wind gusts spike after midnight, 1,000s wake without power in Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A weather station located in Ferndale reported a rise in temperature from 40°F to about 55°F and another on the Sandy Point spit reported an increase in sustained wind speeds from 15mph to 60mph. Both occurred shortly after 1am today, Monday, December 26th.
Melting Snow and Rain Could Cause Flooding of Area Creeks into Wednesday
LEWISTON - The National Weather Service says the combination of rain and melting snow will produce rises on creeks and streams in southeast Washington and the central and southern Idaho Panhandle starting Tuesday. The NWS predicts the warmest and wettest day of the week will occur on Tuesday, and several...
Six rescued in Christmas morning flooding. Here’s the forecast for Whatcom County
The Red Cross is providing temporary shelter for two people and the Whatcom Humane Society is kenneling the dogs.
KATU.com
Ice Storm Warnings posted for the Columbia River Gorge, could see up to an inch in places
PORTLAND, Ore. — The nasty winter weather is not over for those living in and around the Columbia River Gorge. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued an Ice Storm Warning going into effect at midnight. Corbett, Rooster Rock State Park, Multnomah Fall, Cascade Locks, North Bonneville, and Stevenson could see up to 1/2 inch of ice before warmer air gets into the gorge. The Ice Storm Warning is set to expire at 6 p.m. Monday. Forecasters say winds could be gusting as high as 50 mph.
Rain in full force as Western Washington recovers from ice storm
WESTERN WASHINGTON — Freezing rain in areas of Western Washington shut down runways at Sea-Tac Airport, suspended public transportation, caused road and freeway closures and cut power to thousands amid icy conditions on Friday. The good news for the lowlands is temperatures continued to warm slightly through Friday evening...
KHQ Right Now
Freezing rain coats roadways in solid ice, crews work to keep cross-state travel open
SPOKANE, Wash. - After a night of freezing rain across the region, many roads are solid sheets of ice, especially in the mountain passes. Despite the holidays, road crews have been working through the night and morning to ensure cross-state travel is possible. Washington Pass Conditions. Courtesy: WSDOT. Mountain pass...
focushillsboro.com
First Big Wave Storm With Waves Up to 30 Feet is Expected for the Oregon and Washington Coasts
First Big Wave Storm: Predictions Show Oregon and Washington Coast Will See Its First Major Wave Storm, With Waves Approaching 30 Feet. Waves along the coasts of Oregon and Washington appear set to send 2016 out with a thud. The combination of period swells that are relatively long and waves that can reach heights of over 20 feet means that there is a good chance of significant erosion and beach safety warnings due to sneaker waves.
kpq.com
I-90 Closed for 24-Hour Stretch Saturday, Sunday
I-90 is scheduled to reopen at 9am Sunday, after being closed for close to 24 hours eastbound and 21 hours westbound. WSDOT announced the closures Saturday morning because of extreme winter weather conditions, avalanche danger and potential of falling trees due to ice. The roadway was closed eastbound near North...
FOX 28 Spokane
Mountain pass conditions for Friday, December 23
CASCADES, Wash. – A NonStop Local Weather Alert has been called due to winter conditions across the region, including the mountain passes which are under a Winter Storm Warning through the National Weather Service (NWS). Freezing rain and falling snow have made for slick roads and hazardous conditions. If...
New wildlife crossings aim to reconnect animals isolated by I-90 to north Cascades
EASTON, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) began Phase 3 construction this year on a 15-mile stretch of Interstate 90 between Hyak and Easton that will include new wildlife crossings. The crossings will help reconnect animals with habitats they have been isolated from because of high...
whatcom-news.com
Coastal flood advisory issued during Sunday’s King Tide event
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A coastal flood advisory was issued Saturday, December 24th, due to expected minor coastal flooding. The advisory will be in effect between 7am to 4pm on Sunday, December 25th. According to the advisory statement, “King tides Sunday will result in unusually high water levels at...
Flooding displaces 6 people on Christmas near Bellingham
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Six people were rescued Sunday morning in Whatcom County after the Nooksack River flooded its banks and spilled into their homes. The rescue happened in the Marietta area, which is northwest of Bellingham. A combination of ice building up at the mouth of the Nooksack...
Another runway opens at SEA, roads still icy
Temperatures around the Puget Sound region are beginning to warm up. Sea-Tac Airport has been able to open a second runway Friday afternoon, but hundreds of flights have been delayed or canceled. . Icy roads are creating problems for drivers across the area. The National Weather Service in Seattle expects...
Snoqualmie, Stevens passes closed due to hazardous conditions, avalanche danger
NORTH BEND, Wash. — Interstate 90 and US 2 both closed over the Cascades Saturday due to treacherous conditions and avalanche danger. There is no estimated timeframe for reopening either pass. US 2 is closed in both directions from milepost 44 to milepost 99 west of Leavenworth due to...
Icy roads, possible power outages loom as Western Washington prepares for ice storm
Winter Storm Watch for Western Washington, including the Cascades, Thursday evening through Friday. Sporadic power outages, tree damage likely from period of icing. Winter Storm Warning for Portland area and far southwestern Washington as weather conditions deteriorate late Thursday. WESTERN WASHINGTON — After several rounds of snow since the weekend...
kykn.com
Winter Storm Warning Now in Effect Until 4 this Afternoon
..WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Significant icing. Additional ice accumulation around one tenth of an inch above 2500 feet, and one tenth to three tenths of an inch below 2000 feet. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia and Central Willamette Valley. In Washington, Willapa Hills and I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel will be difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map.
philomathnews.com
Winter weather advisory issued for freezing rain
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory until 1 p.m. Friday for Western Oregon’s Central Coast Range and South Willamette Valley, which includes Philomath. According to the NWS, advisory is for freezing rain that can lead to additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. Very slippery...
