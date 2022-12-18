ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warm Washington Weather Should Make Ice Storm Mostly a Bad Memory

Lots of work from transportation crews as well as warmer temperatures allowed Snoqualmie Pass to reopen Christmas Day, and with a warm front moving through, post-holiday highway travel should continue to improve. "Hopefully it's a return to normal after a very active weather week before the Christmas holiday," said meteorologist...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Strong winds, heavy rain causing major power outages around Western Washington

Strong winds and heavy rain are causing power outages across western Washington Monday morning. At around 9 a.m., more than 89,000 customers were without power. Here’s a breakdown of which utility companies are seeing outages. Puget Sound Energy: 69,250 customers. Seattle City Light: 9,611 customers. Snohomish PUD: 6,364 customers.
SEATTLE, WA
KATU.com

Ice Storm Warnings posted for the Columbia River Gorge, could see up to an inch in places

PORTLAND, Ore. — The nasty winter weather is not over for those living in and around the Columbia River Gorge. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued an Ice Storm Warning going into effect at midnight. Corbett, Rooster Rock State Park, Multnomah Fall, Cascade Locks, North Bonneville, and Stevenson could see up to 1/2 inch of ice before warmer air gets into the gorge. The Ice Storm Warning is set to expire at 6 p.m. Monday. Forecasters say winds could be gusting as high as 50 mph.
STEVENSON, WA
focushillsboro.com

First Big Wave Storm With Waves Up to 30 Feet is Expected for the Oregon and Washington Coasts

First Big Wave Storm: Predictions Show Oregon and Washington Coast Will See Its First Major Wave Storm, With Waves Approaching 30 Feet. Waves along the coasts of Oregon and Washington appear set to send 2016 out with a thud. The combination of period swells that are relatively long and waves that can reach heights of over 20 feet means that there is a good chance of significant erosion and beach safety warnings due to sneaker waves.
OREGON STATE
kpq.com

I-90 Closed for 24-Hour Stretch Saturday, Sunday

I-90 is scheduled to reopen at 9am Sunday, after being closed for close to 24 hours eastbound and 21 hours westbound. WSDOT announced the closures Saturday morning because of extreme winter weather conditions, avalanche danger and potential of falling trees due to ice. The roadway was closed eastbound near North...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Mountain pass conditions for Friday, December 23

CASCADES, Wash. – A NonStop Local Weather Alert has been called due to winter conditions across the region, including the mountain passes which are under a Winter Storm Warning through the National Weather Service (NWS). Freezing rain and falling snow have made for slick roads and hazardous conditions. If...
WASHINGTON STATE
whatcom-news.com

Coastal flood advisory issued during Sunday’s King Tide event

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A coastal flood advisory was issued Saturday, December 24th, due to expected minor coastal flooding. The advisory will be in effect between 7am to 4pm on Sunday, December 25th. According to the advisory statement, “King tides Sunday will result in unusually high water levels at...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Flooding displaces 6 people on Christmas near Bellingham

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Six people were rescued Sunday morning in Whatcom County after the Nooksack River flooded its banks and spilled into their homes. The rescue happened in the Marietta area, which is northwest of Bellingham. A combination of ice building up at the mouth of the Nooksack...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Another runway opens at SEA, roads still icy

Temperatures around the Puget Sound region are beginning to warm up. Sea-Tac Airport has been able to open a second runway Friday afternoon, but hundreds of flights have been delayed or canceled. . Icy roads are creating problems for drivers across the area. The National Weather Service in Seattle expects...
SEATTLE, WA
kykn.com

Winter Storm Warning Now in Effect Until 4 this Afternoon

..WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Significant icing. Additional ice accumulation around one tenth of an inch above 2500 feet, and one tenth to three tenths of an inch below 2000 feet. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia and Central Willamette Valley. In Washington, Willapa Hills and I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel will be difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map.
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Winter weather advisory issued for freezing rain

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory until 1 p.m. Friday for Western Oregon’s Central Coast Range and South Willamette Valley, which includes Philomath. According to the NWS, advisory is for freezing rain that can lead to additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. Very slippery...
PHILOMATH, OR
KING 5

KING 5

