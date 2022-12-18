ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 91

TeeBee
4d ago

Having never had a child by choice, this one gets me. So let's pay people to continue breeding, deny abortions and overpopulate the planet some more giving everyone a lower quality of life. It's my great-nieces and nephews that I worry about.

Reply(2)
33
Sharon Mendoza
4d ago

This is just going to make other women not of color feel discriminated against stop making it just about black or white or whatever other race of pregnant women Pregnancy is pregnancy help them all or none that’s how unity begins this picking and choosing is not going to do nothing for ending this racist crap it’s doing the opposite making the focus on the race not the medical assistance nor easing the expense come on people enough of this kind of ignorance

Reply(3)
33
Lenra Yarag
4d ago

Newsom has no principle and logic at all. He's surrounded by black leaders in Bay Area, that's why scared to decide. Those people drive expensive cars and collect free money from state at the same time.

Reply(2)
40
Related
californiaglobe.com

California Businesses Prepare For End Of ‘Pink Tax’ January 1st

Throughout the week, business across California are preparing for the end of charging differently for men’s and women’s items that are priced similarly. Earlier this year, the Legislature passed and Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 1287 into law. According to the bill’s author Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda), AB 1287 will “Prohibit a person, firm, partnership, company, corporation, or business from charging a different price for any 2 goods that are substantially similar, as defined, if those goods are priced differently based on the gender of the individuals for whom the goods are marketed and intended. The bill will authorize the Attorney General to seek an injunction to enjoin and restrain the continuance of those violations, and would authorize the court, in addition to granting the injunction, to impose a civil penalty, as specified.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Community Voices: Lawsuit abuse is costing Californians money, jobs

If I asked you what the biggest threats were to California’s economy and the financial stability of our state’s workers, families and small businesses, would “lawsuit abuse” even make your list? My guess is no. California just ranked third in the American Tort Reform Foundation’s annual...
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

County in California Becomes the First in US to Pass a Law Banning Criminal Background Checks for Housing

Amid a worsening homelessness catastrophe, Alameda County in the San Francisco Bay Area has become the first in the nation to ban landlords from running criminal background checks on prospective tenants. The Fair Chance Ordinance will prohibit both private and public landlords from requiring applicants to disclose arrests or convictions. The ban is meant to curb housing discrimination against previously jailed people. It also prohibits landlords from advertising that discourages people with criminal records from applying for housing.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
CalMatters

California accounts for 30% of nation’s homeless, feds say

The numbers are in, and they’re grim. California accounted for 30% of the country’s homeless population in 2022, despite making up less than 12% of the total population, according to federal data released Monday. It was also home to 50% of the country’s unsheltered people, or those living in places such as streets, cars or […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Channel

California receives $9 million in federal grants to achieve 'Internet for All'

CALIFORNIA (KERO) — California will receive almost $9 million in funding for a plan to deploy affordable and reliable high-speed internet service throughout the state. The Biden-Harris Administration approved the grants, which aim to bridge the digital divide. The grants were announced on Tuesday, Dec 20 during a virtual press conference featuring the Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
CALIFORNIA STATE
healthcaredive.com

Stakes are high in California’s Medicaid market shakeup

California's ambitious plan to overhaul its Medicaid system has ignited a fierce battle among insurers after some companies were shut out of the market following a competitive bidding process earlier this year. The state aims to transform Medicaid coverage to improve health outcomes through better care coordination and by expanding...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

California's ban on most flavored tobacco effective Wednesday

Don't be surprised if you won't be able to buy your favorite flavored vape at your local smoke shop today.In the past election, California voters approved Proposition 31, reaffirming a ban on flavored tobacco. Lawmakers passed the ban two years ago, claiming that fruit and candy-flavored e-cigarettes, vape pods and chewing tobacco encouraged teens to get hooked on nicotine. According to the official ballot argument, supporters claimed that 80% of kids who have smoked started with a flavored tobacco product.  The law was reaffirmed when the United States Supreme Court refused a request from tobacco companies to stop the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
California Health Report

There’s A New Pathway to Special Education for Up to 300,000 California Children

When Maria and her husband adopted their 2-year-old about a decade ago, in many ways he was a typical toddler. He loved to climb on furniture, and his curly hair bounced as he walked. But the boy, whose parents requested he be identified by his initials DL, was small for his age, had a lazy eye and said only a handful of single words. The reason, the parents had been told by a caseworker, was that DL had been exposed to illicit drugs and alcohol in the womb.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mynwmo.com

Newsom Blames Biden in a Letter to the Editor: the Kettle Calling the Kettle Black

I was shocked to hear that California Governor Gavin Newsom said the border crisis was caused by Vice President Joe Biden. Really? According to our distinguished governor, who recently went to the border, if Biden lets Title 42 expire, California will be flooded with immigrants, which, given the state’s current financial situation, could “break” the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kusi.com

California slashes rooftop solar benefits

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – While California legislators preach green solutions amid an energy crisis, rooftop solar incentives were recently slashed. This action by California’s lawmakers will hurt small solar business owners who experienced better business revenue when solar incentives were at their peak. Said program put solar programs...
CALIFORNIA STATE
daycreekhowl.org

New Food Compost Law Affects California Residents

Have you noticed the new food waste barrels that popped up in our school cafeteria before Thanksgiving break? They are the result of a new law here in California that’s made them a common sight in schools all over our state. But what is the purpose of these new bins?
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

Haney introduces legislation that would mandate Narcan access — with a catch

Assemblymember Matt Haney (D-San Francisco) introduced legislation to the state assembly Tuesday that would require opioid blockers like naloxone, a type of overdose reversal drug, to be kept with other safety equipment in some high-traffic public areas. AB-24 would require bars, libraries, gas stations and single-room occupancy hotels to keep naloxone, more commonly known as Narcan, in a place easily accessible to employees — or face up to $1,000 fine. ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
mymotherlode.com

CA Flavored Tobacco Ban And Abortion Amendment Take Effect

Sacramento, CA — A pair of actions that California voters decided on during last month’s General Election officially take effect today. It is no longer legal for businesses to sell flavored tobacco in California, in an effort to curb youth tobacco use. There was a late attempt to prevent the law from taking effect, as a lawsuit was filed, funded by members of the tobacco industry, arguing that the new state rule conflicts with federal law. However, the US Supreme Court denied the challenge and allowed the new law to take effect.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Buried treasure: California politicians stash $35 million in leftover campaign cash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. It has been nearly eight years since Bill Lockyer held elected office in California. For more than four decades, he climbed the ranks of state politics — Assembly member, Senate leader, attorney general, treasurer — before ending a campaign for controller amid turmoil in his marriage and retiring at the start of 2015.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy