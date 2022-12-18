ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

heartlandcollegesports.com

Nojus Indrusaitis Commits to Iowa State Basketball

Nojus Indrusaitis gave Iowa State basketball an early Christmas gift — a commitment to sign with Cyclones basketball for the Class of 2024. The four-star shooting guard announced his commitment to the Cyclones via social media on Wednesday. Indrusaitis’ commitment is non-binding. He can’t sign a letter of intent...
AMES, IA
widerightnattylite.com

Marcus Coleman Stuns 2X Champ Brooks

Iowa State was without three starters when they took on defending NCAA champions Penn State on Tuesday night. Penn State did not lose a single match outside of the 125-pound weight class in pool play. They tallied 8 pins and 3 tech falls on Monday. Kysen Terukina, Casey Swiderski and Sam Schuyler all missed the dual with injuries. The trio is expected to return in January. Facing an uphill battle, the Cyclones won 4 of 10 matches, dropping the dual 22-12.
AMES, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

QUOTEBOOK: What Matt Campbell said about his 2023 recruiting class individually

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell addressed media members Wednesday during his annual National Signing Day press conference. Below are quotes from him on some of the new Cyclones. On the 2023 recruiting class overall:. “You know, we’re we’re really, really proud of what we put together in this recruiting class....
AMES, IA
Scorebook Live

A complete list of Iowa high school football D-I signees

By Kevin White  The Division I football early signing period began Wednesday. Below is a list of Iowa FBS and FCS players who signed Wednesday. If we missed anyone, please email nate@scorebooklive.com DL – Lance Berends, Hartley-Melvin-SanbornWR – Kai Black, UrbandaleDL – Gene Blaylock, ...
IOWA STATE
cyclonefanatic.com

Iowa State lands Missouri transfer Zach Lovett

Iowa State earned its second transfer portal commitment of the 2022 offseason on Tuesday when Zach Lovett announced he’d be playing in Ames for his second year of college football. The Missouri transfer redshirted during his freshman season in Columbia and had little on-field time there. Lovett was a...
AMES, IA
rejournals.com

Phoenix Investors acquires four-property portfolio across Nebraska, Iowa and Indiana

An affiliate of Phoenix Investors acquired a four-property portfolio spanning Nebraska, Iowa and Indiana. The portfolio was built and occupied by Eaton Corporation, an intelligent power management company doing business in more than 170 countries. HASTINGS, NEBRASKA. The property at 300 E 39th Street in Hastings, Nebraska features 107,940 square...
HASTINGS, NE
agupdate.com

Iowa farmland prices jump in 2022

Farmland values are up 17% in Iowa. The Iowa State Land Value Survey was released Dec. 13, showing that average farmland values in Iowa are $11,411 per acre as of Nov. 1, 2022, up $1,660 from last year. “This is phenomenal because last year Iowa farmland values rose 29% already,...
IOWA STATE
klkntv.com

Winter storm Wednesday into Thursday

A winter storm is expected to start up Wednesday morning in western Nebraska, move east into central Nebraska by Wednesday afternoon, then into eastern Nebraska by Wednesday evening. Several inches of snow will be possible by Thursday morning, along with a gusty north wind and bitterly cold temperatures. Starting Monday...
NEBRASKA STATE
KCRG.com

Top 10 girl’s and boy’s baby names in eastern Iowa for 2022

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s, Finley and Allen Hospitals released their list of the top baby names for 2022. Nationally, the most popular girl’s name was Olivia, and the most popular boy’s name was Liam. That marks the second year in a row those two names were the top choice.
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

How to find winter road conditions across Iowa

IOWA, USA — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. As winter weather roars into Iowa this week, a live look at road conditions across the state before heading out the door is vital.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Rare Winter Storm Heading towards Iowa

(Des Moines) A rare winter storm is forecast to blow into Iowa tomorrow and continue through the day on Friday. Brad Small, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, says the snowfall will begin this afternoon and continue intermittingly through the nighttime hours before diminishing Thursday morning. But that is when the high winds and bitterly cold temperatures settle in.
DES MOINES, IA

