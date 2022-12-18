Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new grocery store in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
heartlandcollegesports.com
Nojus Indrusaitis Commits to Iowa State Basketball
Nojus Indrusaitis gave Iowa State basketball an early Christmas gift — a commitment to sign with Cyclones basketball for the Class of 2024. The four-star shooting guard announced his commitment to the Cyclones via social media on Wednesday. Indrusaitis’ commitment is non-binding. He can’t sign a letter of intent...
Early National Signing Day 2022 updates: Where Iowa's top football recruits have signed
By Nathan Charles I Photo by Andrew Harrington Iowa football has a relatively low number of recruits for this recruiting cycle compared to recent years, but there are still several quality players headed to a variety of destinations. For the most part, Iowa and Iowa State have recruited well ...
Meet the SBLive Iowa all-state high school football teams: Southeast Polk running back Abu Sama is player of the year
By Kevin White | Photos by Matthew Putney Below are the SBLive Iowa individual awards and all-state teams for the 2022 prep football season. SBLive Iowa Coach of the YearTravis Zajac, Grundy CenterThe fourth-year head coach had led the Spartans to the Class A state championship ...
widerightnattylite.com
Marcus Coleman Stuns 2X Champ Brooks
Iowa State was without three starters when they took on defending NCAA champions Penn State on Tuesday night. Penn State did not lose a single match outside of the 125-pound weight class in pool play. They tallied 8 pins and 3 tech falls on Monday. Kysen Terukina, Casey Swiderski and Sam Schuyler all missed the dual with injuries. The trio is expected to return in January. Facing an uphill battle, the Cyclones won 4 of 10 matches, dropping the dual 22-12.
cyclonefanatic.com
QUOTEBOOK: What Matt Campbell said about his 2023 recruiting class individually
Iowa State coach Matt Campbell addressed media members Wednesday during his annual National Signing Day press conference. Below are quotes from him on some of the new Cyclones. On the 2023 recruiting class overall:. “You know, we’re we’re really, really proud of what we put together in this recruiting class....
A complete list of Iowa high school football D-I signees
By Kevin White The Division I football early signing period began Wednesday. Below is a list of Iowa FBS and FCS players who signed Wednesday. If we missed anyone, please email nate@scorebooklive.com DL – Lance Berends, Hartley-Melvin-SanbornWR – Kai Black, UrbandaleDL – Gene Blaylock, ...
cyclonefanatic.com
Iowa State lands Missouri transfer Zach Lovett
Iowa State earned its second transfer portal commitment of the 2022 offseason on Tuesday when Zach Lovett announced he’d be playing in Ames for his second year of college football. The Missouri transfer redshirted during his freshman season in Columbia and had little on-field time there. Lovett was a...
National Signing Day 2022: Penn State takes the recruiting crown in Pennsylvania
The Nittany Lions have commitments from four of the top seven players in the state
Abu Sama inks with Iowa State Cyclones; 3-star Southeast Polk (Iowa) RB/DB had late suitors
By Andrew Harrington PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — Three-star recruit and Southeast Polk standout, Abu Sama, made it official Wednesday, signing his letter of intent to play football for Iowa State University. The running back/cornerback signed with his teammate Kadyn Proctor, who signed to ...
Iowa, Iowa State, & UNI Adjust Basketball Schedules Due to Winter Storm
As a major winter storm continues its march toward the state of Iowa, the University of Iowa and Iowa State University have revealed changes to their men's and women's basketball schedules this week. Let's begin with Iowa State. Tuesday morning, the university announced they were canceling a pair of games....
Early National Signing Day 2022: Where Pennsylvania's top 2023 football prospects are expected to sign
Here is where Pennsylvania's top 2023 football prospects will be continuing their football careers
widerightnattylite.com
rejournals.com
Phoenix Investors acquires four-property portfolio across Nebraska, Iowa and Indiana
An affiliate of Phoenix Investors acquired a four-property portfolio spanning Nebraska, Iowa and Indiana. The portfolio was built and occupied by Eaton Corporation, an intelligent power management company doing business in more than 170 countries. HASTINGS, NEBRASKA. The property at 300 E 39th Street in Hastings, Nebraska features 107,940 square...
agupdate.com
Iowa farmland prices jump in 2022
Farmland values are up 17% in Iowa. The Iowa State Land Value Survey was released Dec. 13, showing that average farmland values in Iowa are $11,411 per acre as of Nov. 1, 2022, up $1,660 from last year. “This is phenomenal because last year Iowa farmland values rose 29% already,...
klkntv.com
Winter storm Wednesday into Thursday
A winter storm is expected to start up Wednesday morning in western Nebraska, move east into central Nebraska by Wednesday afternoon, then into eastern Nebraska by Wednesday evening. Several inches of snow will be possible by Thursday morning, along with a gusty north wind and bitterly cold temperatures. Starting Monday...
Long-Time Iowa broadcast executive selected to join National Broadcast+Cable Hall of Fame in May
Ray Cole runs in some impressive circles. Scroll through his Twitter or Facebook feeds and you’ll see countless pictures with celebrities and notable broadcast executives from across the country. His rise to know some of the most famous people in television broadcasting began in 1976 with an internship at KCAU in Sioux City while a […]
KCRG.com
Top 10 girl’s and boy’s baby names in eastern Iowa for 2022
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s, Finley and Allen Hospitals released their list of the top baby names for 2022. Nationally, the most popular girl’s name was Olivia, and the most popular boy’s name was Liam. That marks the second year in a row those two names were the top choice.
How to find winter road conditions across Iowa
IOWA, USA — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. As winter weather roars into Iowa this week, a live look at road conditions across the state before heading out the door is vital.
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Chocolate Shop in the State
When it comes to chocolate, there's a shop here in Iowa that does it right! A new study from 24/7 Wall Street has named Chocolate Manor in Davenport as the best chocolate shop in the state!. Chocolate Manor is located at 110 E 2nd Street and is a family-owned and...
Rare Winter Storm Heading towards Iowa
(Des Moines) A rare winter storm is forecast to blow into Iowa tomorrow and continue through the day on Friday. Brad Small, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, says the snowfall will begin this afternoon and continue intermittingly through the nighttime hours before diminishing Thursday morning. But that is when the high winds and bitterly cold temperatures settle in.
Comments / 0